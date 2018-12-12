Hudson Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a pair of powrd wheelies. I would like a glow lab. I would like a sequin purse. I would like a slime kit. I would like for the kids that dont have homes to keep them safe please. I would like a jojo shirt. I would like a huging unicorn. I would like a jojo bow kit. Did you have a great year.
Love, Cora
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone case and hovver board that plays music.
Love, Benny
Dear Santa,
I love you to. I want a phone and a cat, two cat and a real dog, babe likes pes and pops.
Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone. I wut a tablet. I would like ten lol doss. I have been a good girl. I don't wut coal.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
Thank you for every christmas and toy's and family. For christmas I want a nerf gun. The second thing I want is a little things and that is a hot wheels set. The third thig I want. If you can get it for me is a tablet, pj, and xbox. Thank you santa for loveing us and we love you very, very, very much. Thank you. Love you santa.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year I would like a wish puppy, necklace with a horse on it, earings clip on ones, stuffed animal goat, husky toy, new dress, toy elf.
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
I want a little live pets and I want pokemon tin vulpix and I want a gx tapulele.
Love, Holly Baker
Dear Santa,
Toy razor. play dough. toy gun with scope. toy kinze planter. small scale 79 ford. metal gates. toy food for my sister. toy bush hog.
Love, Will Whitener
Dear Santa,
I would like a new diary some new clothes for my doll some games. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Local
Dear Santa,
I want a gymnastics bar, and I want a big doll house, and I want a baby, grown-ups and a few kids for my doll house. I want 2 baby alives. Some new fancy Sunday shoes, and dresses. A camper for my dolls. I would also like squishes, and a piano. I would like a nintendo 3DS, with games. A new hoodie, more fidget spinners. Thank you.
Love, Makayla Morris
Dear Santa,
Hi santa! I have been good! Can I please have a DS and a phone? Can I also have a nintendo switch? A dirtbike would be nice! Oh and a lego set and a big nerf gun.
Love, Judah Forister
Dear Santa,
Hello, i've only been in trouble a little bit. I'd like a poopsi slime surprise unicorn, poopsie slime purse, hatichmals babies (2), I want 6 cutesitios, make that a whole batch-all of them. I want the whole batch of squishyums. All of the pikimi pops at wal-mart. And I mean all. Glenda Glitter Poop. I want 6 give surprise toys. Poopsie toilet cans toys. Get bub bub random movies. Daddy some hunting clothes, Mommy whatever she likes.
Love, Kairi Kimes
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur fingerling, I would like pair of black boot. I would like a pokman. I would like a set of spurs.
Love, Wyatt Abbott
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a big ambulance? I would also like a big fire truck and a cop car. Please bring my little brother a t-rex dinosaur.
Love, Jase Berry
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote fire truck, and a tablet, hauck lightning pedal go kart, Hotel Trasylvania 2 and 3, Incredibles 2, and Also Batman stuff please santa.
Love, Brody Williams
Dear Santa,
I will be happy with whatever you bring be, as long as it's not a big chunk of coal.
Love, Sophia Moore
Capone Class
Dear Santa,
Hover board, poke men, ipad, slime, rare poke mon, basket, dron, bing go, pop corn.
Love, Liam Burcham
Dear Santa,
Iv bin good this year. I want shop kins, sqishes, gimnastiks clos, gimnastiks bar and huvrbord. Ples bring my sis and bub good toys.
Love, Lorelei Collier
Dear Santa,
I would like jojo siwa clothes, a hatchaml, secret life of pets stuffed animals, and lol dolls. I hope all the little kids in the hospitals have a good christmas.
Love, Autumn Dill
Dear Santa,
Tablet, xbox 3, train track, pogo stick, i phone, ninetendo ds3, tom talking, ben, ginger furred hatchimals, city lego, sky viper, hot wheels, crate creations guano, joaw jurassic rollie, pac-man, pool table, basketball goal, foose ball game, moose mountain arcade, sequin unicorn. I love you santa.
Love, Zowie Dorworth
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I like robots, poopie pooey purse, pomsies, lol ball. animal bracket, ice cream shop, polly pocket, barbie kitchen.
Love, Maddie Henson
Dear Santa,
Polly stick, kitchen, slime, jojo box, lol doll, woden lab, jojo dress.
Love, Alayne Lance
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a tow truck and two blue tractors with trailers. I would also like a John Deere and a backhoe loader. It would be nice to get some massey and ih tractors too. The rc dump truck is pretty cool too. Thank you very much.
Love, Owen Matlock
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintedo switch, a race track, the biggest nurf gun, a jurrasic park lego set, lego pokemon set. Please bring my brothers toys too. Thank you.
Love, Brayden Mayberry
Dear Santa,
I would like a lego set, crayons things to color with, a big play house, a fluffy blanket, a fluffy pillow, a fluffy jacket, a mindcraft game, a big fake rose, McDonalds gift card, fake dog (stuffed animal), elfs mael, foxie, mango, a fake plushie from 5 nights of freddy, 2 lol surprise toy more stuff animal toys, bracket and neckless.
Love, Dahlia Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I have been very good and nice. For Christmas I would like a doll house, a rainbow ball, math puzzles, a Christmas book, barbie dolls, and barbie car. Thank you! I love you santa! Also, a rainbow book please and hatchimals too please? I love you santa.
Love, Kalyssa Morgan
Dear Santa,
I want a big TV and a ps4 black cops4 on a ps4.
Love, Mathieu Munger
Dear Santa,
I would like my own mak up set, hair stuff, earrings. Tablet and then I want my brother Jacob ipad and then my sister Eve from me a barbie doll. games to the boys and girls who dosnt celebrate christmas.
Love, Tennessee Royer
Dear Santa,
Real cop car. toy carts. I would like to have a chair for the living room. I would like to have a darthvador suit. Thank u.
Love, Cohl Schneiter
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeers? I hope you like our collies! I was wondering if i could share my list with you. I would love a poopsie slime surprise, make-up, chapstick and a lol house. Please be careful and watch out for my dog daisy.
Love, Emerson Swinford
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I've been a good boy. I would like a R.C. car and a dirt bike. I would like cool notbook with erasable pens.
Love, Jacob Thompson
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a scruff luvs and a ferret, I mean a real live one. I want a te teddy bear. I want an animal at clips on your backpack. I want some shopkins. Please and thank you.
Love, Jessica White
Dear Santa,
I have bin very good. I wood want frisbe, guitar, drums, lego sets, action guys, batman, thor, homecoming spiderman, spiderman slippers, ant man movies, puzzles, big lego bucket, new sword, DS games. Thank you santa.
Love, Rickie White
Mrs. Forister Class
Dear Santa,
I want the Jurrasic World set of legos. An airplane, a toy tractor, toy truck and trailer. Toys for my new kitten. Spiderman lego set. Drone like daddy has. Some grossery gang packs. Some coloring books too. We will have cookies & milk ready for you.
Love, Liam Michael
Dear Santa,
I would like squishies, lol dolls, a flippy pillow with sequins, and a phone like my moms. Also, I would like a mermaid phone case with a mermaid pop socket. I would like to meet and play with JoJo Siwa. I also would like a room make over with mermaids and JoJo stuff. Last, I would like a trip to the north pole. P.S. don't forget my unicorn pictures and a picture with my best friend Bryer for my room.
Love, Brielle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all my presents last year. This year I want a robot, a spongbob puppet, a toy baby for river, atbatoy alligator.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
Barbie camper, doctor barbie, coloring kit.
Love, Harley
Dear Santa,
Carson and I would really love a trampoline for christmas. I would also love a baby allive doll. And an evi costume. to ressu in. My mommy said i've been a good girl this year.
Love, Addison Tanner
Dear Santa,
I want a lol bigr surprise and I want a slime kit and I want a hatchimals hatchibabies twisty pets nerf gun and I will give you ten cookies.
Love, Abby Gibbs
Dear Santa,
I rely want a hatnimol, brd what tolks, slime sand what is bbl.
Love, Gracelyn Lewis
Dear Santa,
Hello! For christmas I would like legos, new games for my DS and a robot power ranger. Would you also bring my little brother Cade moana toys. Thanks santa.
Love, Reid Allgier
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a electric guitar, skate board, roller skates, treasure chest with treasure and a pogo stick.
Love, August Bingham
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer? I have been a really good girl this year. I would love to have a big doll carrier with a reborn baby. Could the elves come help my dad with our new house so we can move in before Christmas? I will leave you delicious cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Maylee Parson
Tucker Class
Dear Santa,
Give me a dirtbike.
Love, Kayden Lett
Dear Santa,
I wut a headset and a nintendo switch and a bean bag a robot a wagin.
Love, Castyn
Dear Santa,
Rolex, gocci, supreme, mouney, xbox xs, callof doofey, ipad miney 4, bemboosool, lamp, mcdonods.
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
You are nas. hi heell, lol doll, scwsheasis, olaf pillow, wod, glasis.
Love, Promise
Dear Santa,
I would like xbox, gun, call of duty 4. Thank you.
Love, Parker Keller
Dear Santa,
Hi santa I am Sopie. How is rudolph. I love all toys. Thank you for all of my toys that you givd me. Biy biy santa.
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
I want stuffed elf. Moj moj claw machine, doll clothps, squishies, legos, file little fish game, polly pocket.
Love, Paige Robbins
Dear Santa,
I am a really good big sister. For christmas I would like you to bring me a slime kit, wellie wisher doll, phone, art set.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a set up and a bat cave.
Love, Parker E.
Dear Santa,
I want an baby doll, diaper bag, bottles, inside balls, sunglasses, toy baby beds, baby doll clothes, and a music player.
Love, Maddy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like ninja tures and a teddy bear.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
I want at have trucks and yoyo's and play cat pet and cats and 100 toy boats and can I see y santa and 100 lights.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I what pokemon cards, Rolly my kissy puppy, puzzles. soggy doggy. pie face. fitbit that is water prouf. bujamas. haverboud. games. a puppy. good wify phone. fijit cude.
Love, Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I want a hoverboard. I want lps for christmas. I want squishies for christmas. I want dresses up for christmas. Santa can get me anything else.
Love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for make up at walmart and a dvd play and sum movies. crazy art stickers. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Ava Tinnin
Dear Santa,
A toy kitchen, toy food, more soft pants, a tablit, more books, a bigr mat, a balance, more jojo, toy cups, jimnasticks out fit.
Love, Maycee Francis
Dear Santa,
I want jojo siwa bow macr and jojo siwa dall and big lol dolls. Ples thank you for all the presints. I love you.
Love, Kailey
Dear Santa,
I whould like a dinisar, a controler to a race car track, a football, a bat, a trumpet, a set of drums, a tj head set, a wagon, a lot on transylvania set, a tony not movie toy, a bunny rabit that is real and final I wish that you were here on valinetimes day.
Love, Damon
Dear Santa,
I have been good carn you please bring me a fort and play house. I would also like a big fire truck. Please bring my sister Haddie house with accessories. Thank you.
Love, Oliver Black
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. this year I would like a reborn, stuff for my reborn, hairdorables, an ipad, and pretty much everything from justic and clairs. Thank you, promise to try to be good.
Love, Bryen
Ayyagari Class
Dear Santa,
I wut a brbe hos, I wut a hrones, I wut a beg bag hon, I wut a brbe, I wut a saheneml.
Love, Caysee Adams
Dear Santa,
I bin god estdea. Can i git a donoore?
Love, Richard McFarlnd
Dear Santa,
I wut a toe raskor.
Love, Austin Renk
Dear Santa,
I wut a blacit. I wut a bol. I wut a tablit. I wut a tooy. I wut a stuffanis.
Love, Chloe Bess
Dear Santa,
I have been good so I want legos, iphone X, two hover boards, every single hershy in the world and boxing bots.
Love, Vincent Avalos Orlis
Dear Santa,
I am going to leave you cookies and milk. This is my list. Squishies, slime kit, foot spa kit, desk for my room, chapter books, crayo, art set, TV for my room, a phone, baby dolls, baby alive, a new tablet, and for my brother lots of video games. I have been a good girl.
Love, Suzie Beaty
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. I would like a minne doll and a jojo pillow, jojo chair, jojo lamp. I love jojo stuff. A horse that can walk. I would like 3 candy bars for me and my sister. Well got to go for now.
Love, Stormy Berry
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen toy. I want a tablet like moms. I want a dont step in it game. I would like a baby alive and a play-doh table. Thank you. Hope you have a good thanksgiving.
Love, Emily Buff
Dear Santa,
Biggst lightning McQueen, hot wheels, super clay.
Love, Chayton Barshia
Dear Santa,
I want a baby alive and a girl remate contocr and a bear ana a unicorn and pig. Microphone and a easy bake oven.
Love, Bayleigh Cureton
Dear Santa,
How is rudolph? I would like farm set and four wheeler.
Love, Wilson Dietiker
Dear Santa,
I want a ps4 please and boxer. I would also like the new spiderman and star wars battle front 2 games. I have been good this year. One more game it is called overwatch. I will leave you cookies and a carrot for the reindeer.
Love, Alonzo Fraire
Dear Santa,
I behave very well. I want you to give me a "megaman" and many chocolates. I love you.
Love, Jonas Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a gift for everyone? Thenk you.
Love, Jillian Johnson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a skateboard, police car with lights and sirens, remote control monster truck, the new batman that shoots rockets out of his wings, robot that cooks and dances, dirt bike, remote control army tanker. A puppy for sissy and my own t.v. with a dvd player. New deer rifle and arrows for my crossbow, so I can put the smack down on a big buck.
Love, Joseph Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow dog and a rainbow giraffe. Please bring a makeup set for Lily. I want a drone for Zeke. Please and thank you.
Love, Katie Pirtle
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of slime, I want choker's, I want a snugy tail for my grampall a choklet lab. 1 hours for my grama, 3 cats for my daddy. 4 dog's for Emma. 10 bodl's of glue for me. 2 bodls of sta-flo. For you milk and cookies for your reindeer cake.
Love, Shelby Pogue
Dear Santa,
I would like a huge barbie house and I want a horse for a barbie to ride. I want a my life couch. I want a stable for my toy horse. I want a stuffed cat. I have been a good girl. Thank you.
Love, Annie Price
Dear Santa,
I will do my best to be good I want a hoverbord and a flipazoo and a jojo my life doll and a phone and a rc car for Noah and cloths for mom and fishing stuff for dad and a fan. Thank you.
Love, Carly Richardson
Dear Santa,
I wish for lol dolls and cake mix for my easy bake oven, books, earring, baby dolls, tadlet my own tooth paste diary baby diaper for the kids that have no toys. Please bringe tha for them.
Love, Lakota Sudmeyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard. My big batman got brokin would like a new one. a jurassic park set. Thank you.
Love, Brandon Yearian
Mrs. Slinkard Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like toy flatbed truck hauling hay, sprayer with a truck, a John Deere traetor with a bush hog, and a shed, and drum set. Please bring something good for castor.
Love, Mason Cureton
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is, a toy truck, ipad, a monkey stuffed animal, xbox.
Love, Jayden Baker
Dear Santa,
Can I have a drone? Also can I have a nerf gun? but the most is a basball.
Love, Dalton Smallen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a dino fingerling, a moj moj car machine, a new sketch book, a new star night light, a light saber, a moana water bottle, a beyblade battle set, a new puppy, a moana bouncy ball, an xbox, a godzilla toy, and bendy legos with a bendy toy. Thank you Santa.
Love, Sebastian Spala
Dear Santa,
I have been on my best behavior this year, and for Christmas I'd like a monster high coloring set, and a monster high house. I would like more jojo siwa bows, also I want a new tablet. I want a baby alive doll, and new jojo siwa stuff. I want a new hunting knife. Merry Christmas.
Love, Cerenity Grafton
Dear Santa,
I want a fourwheeler, I want a shotgun and I want a nintendo switch and I want a hoverboard and I want a iphone.
Love, Kayda Whitener
Dear Santa,
I want a turquoise hoverboard, a barbie dream house, a laptop, my own wooden table for my room, my own make up and bag, a desk, a drone, an american girl doll and accessories, a jojo siwa doll, and high heels.
Love, Ellie Sue Allgier
Dear Santa,
I would like a big lol and all of the other lols. That is all and I have been very good girl like always. Can you bring my brother Isaac a dirtbike, my sister Brooklyn a blanket, my brother Carter a new xbox. Actually I would like a horse waiting for me outside too. Can you bring my dad a blue dirtbike and my mom a new dog.
Love, Madison Buhler
Dear Santa,
I would like a antonio brown jersey and action figure. I would also like a robot, farmer set and a real football helmet. Thank you Santa.
Love, Kolyer Whitener
Dear Santa,
Thanks for all the presents last year. I have been good this year and want a hot pink four wheeler to ride with my brother. Also, I really want a lol bigger surprise. I would really enjoy a trampoline too, but I am nervous that I might break my arm again. I love you Santa and will leave you some cookies.
Love, Mia Byerly
Dear Santa,
Pictures of my family. I want a hoverboard. A overnight bag that is gold, teal, purple. Sun glasis that are teal, gold, purple and a bathing suit the same colors. a lokit.
Love, Kailey Holder
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like a untamed bonehead skeleton fingerling. I would also love an anonymoux rex and a choping action stegarouras, spinasourus and a mosasaurus. and maybe a foxy mask. Other things I would like are my own phone to play games and a real puppy would be awesome. I also would like a black panther costume with claws. I also love fortnite, any kind of dinosaurs and any costume you may have. Thank you Santa.
Love, Ryder Hammers
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a monkey fingerling, lol surprise, new clothes, jeep and horse trailer for my life doll, barbie camping set, boxy girl dolls and a pop socket. We will leave you some cookies and milk. Also iphone x. Please.
Love, Madison Rasmussen
Dear Santa,
I have bin a pretty good boy this year. I would like a nintendo switch, nerf gun, remote control t-rex, portable tv, money, spiderman mask. Please and thank you.
Love, Eli James Crump
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer? How are you? I would like a step tracker to be healthy. I would like a flashlight. I hope you have a good trip.
Love, Hendrix Babbitt
Dear Santa,
A cool robot, and slime that is wat I woat. I love you.
Love, Connor Matthews
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards, slime, flying drone, and a nintendo switch with games. I have been a good boy and will leave milk and cookies out for you.
Love, Cooper Betts
Dear Santa,
I would like pokemon cards, books to read, slime, and legos. I would like you to bring my sister a big fluffy pillow and my mom a butterfly pillow.
Love, Tony Wilson
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a cop car and hand cufs.
Love, Aydan Armes
Dear Santa,
My name is Serena Betke and I want lol dolls, jojo siwa bows and a new phone.
Love, Serena Betke
Dear Santa,
My name is skylar and I wood like a phone and a galaxy room and fortnit.
Love, Skylar Bloom
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a new tablet, a john cena fighter, a new DS 6 with games, and some pokemon cards. Please bring my mom a new camera.
Love, Jerry Williams
Mrs. Sebastian Class
Dear Santa,
Are you cold at the north pole? I really really want a nintendo switch, xbox games and super mario mash brothers.
Love, Dakota
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, dinosaurs and race cars.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you doing? I can't wait for Christmas. I hope your job and Mrs Claus' job is easy this year, so you don't get so tired from bringing presents to everyone. I've been a good boy this year. For Christmas, please bring me a big lego set with mixed parts that I can create stuff with, a lego boost robot, super mario party and mega man 2 for the nintendo switch, a mega man plushie, and cool parts for my marker maker. Please bring my brother Nathannel a programming robot, and my brother Josiah an xbox card with $1000 on it. Thank you so much Santa. We love you and will leave a bunch of really good cookies for you.
Love, Gabriel Ross White
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring a monster truck, a big triseratops, and santa toys, and a big car with and sum nike shoes.
Love, Grayson Spain
Dear Santa,
Lol dolls, color book, bobt game, mache in sun nytoy.
Love, Emmy
Dear Santa,
I been good this year. I hope that you and miss clause have a good year. and I hope that you bring presents to all the good little kids. I wood really like lols, barbe clothes, polly pocits, squishees, new clothes, and shocins. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Livi Shults
Dear Santa,
I want 11 lol dolls. I want 10 play doughs pink, red, blue, orange, yellow, brown, white and purple. I want one lego set. I like you Santa.
Love, Mya
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a bunch of different kinds of lols dolls. A tent for my room all of the decendants dolls, my little pony dolls and a diary a pomsies and alot of slime stuff. I would like new cloths too and new barbie cloths and more games for my wii.
Love, Chloe Smith
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like lol dolls, an american girl doll, and a slime kit. My sister would like a baby boy doll. I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas.
Love, Jayden Lawson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I want a waking cat toy I would also like a paw patrol play set. I really like patrol. i would like to get flip and fly marshall.
Love, Stephanie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a toy story movie. I would like a stuffed woody toy.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I really like you. For Christmas I would like a drone, a nerf gun, a toy shot gun and I wish my baby brother was all grown up like me so we can play. If there isn't enough love for us I want to give you all of mine.
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
I wish I had make up. I hope I get 4 lipsticks. i want frozen music, too. I am at Joy House. I would also like a frozen blanket. I have been a good girl. I will be a good girl.
Love, Jenna
Dear Santa,
Don't forget to bring my presents. I have been a good boy this year. Can you fit a skee ball down the chimney?
Love, Brody McDaniel
Dear Santa,
I would like an lol house please. I would also like a shopkins smallmart and a color change cutie car with a car wash. An lol doll underwraps would be nice too. The last thing on my list is a pilmi pop series 3, please. Hope you had a nice vacation. I'll leave you milk, cookies and maybe a small gift.
Love, Kalli
Dear Santa,
Tabit dirtbike, 4wheeler, octopus toy, tiger, jacket socks, toothbruch, remote truck, camo drinking bottle.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Mazie, and thank you for having a big heart and giving. This year I want a big lol surprise, lol house, lol pajamas. I would also like the 2018 Christmas barbie and barbie doll house. Lastly, could I have a lol confetti pop and barbie camper. Please let all kids have gifts this year.
Love, Mazie Reutzel
Dear Santa,
I want a lol surprise doll. I want a jasmine costume. I want a ariel costume. I want matching pajamas for me and my sister. I want my own easy bake oven.
Love, Adrienne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a rubiks cube, super mario tennis aces, a bouncy ball, toy car, minecraft legos, yo-yo, and pokemon cards.
Love, Marcus
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all my toys last year. This year for Christmas I would like van shoes, 3 lol dolls, one suitcase, one umbrella, 2 barbie dolls, poopsie slime surprise. Have a safe trip.
Love, Hadley Boren
Dear Santa,
I want the mini tmnt, new xbox games, a 4 wheeler, nintendo switch, nerf guns, ds games and a soccer goal. I have been good. I'll leave milk and cookies.
Love, Trevor Griffon
Dear Santa,
Hello, my name is Ellaynua. I have been a good girl all this year. Can I get a rainbow kitty kat doll. Also Santa can you help some of my friends that cannot get Christmas. Can I also help you with giving out Christmas card. Dear Santa please don't forget my family my big sis Elizabeth, my brave brother Luke, my funny sister Leah, and my mom and grandpa, grandma. Love you Santa. Mmuuahh.
Love, Ellaynua
