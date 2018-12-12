Dear Santa,
I want you to bring a LOL doll and a nom nom lip gloss truck and a new bouncy ball also a video game sonic for my uncle Devin and a bone for Lilly. I also want a nom nom snow cone maker and a new fake bouncy ball for pranks. and another LOL doll for my Nanny and a LOL doll pet surprise for my friend Jasmine. I would also like a big toy pony. I also want a new Jo Jo Siwa bow collection. Please and thank you.
Love, Aalijah Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a yoyo JoJo bow treehouse and a swing set and itouch smart watch please and a hover booard.
Love, Alyssa White
Dear Santa,
I mant a 3 LOL Loze you Santa I and I also mand 30st cat I mants dinos 2 snagging turt stuffy cat I wat.
Love, Klair Hansen
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bar. I want hair stuff. I want jewelry.
Love, Nevaeh Hiles
Dear Santa,
I wald like to have a tablet, a cool car, race car crayola's, a toy bear, super hero dog, new clothes and new shoes. Hope you like the cookies and milk I leave for you on Christmas.
Love, Ben Adams
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Do your reindeer fly with magic? I always wanted to know. This year I have tried to be good. Sometimes it's hard. I would like a bouncy ball, an LOL doll, slime putty, and a yummy candy cane. I will leave you cookies and milk. Also, some carrots for the reindeer. I don't like carrots, yuck! Have a safe travel Santa and I can't wait for Chirstmas.
Love, Makayla Racer
Dear Santa,
Hi, I would like a nerf gun, cash register with play food, a rock'n play for my doll and a toy camper for my cousins and I can fit in.
Love, Elaina Barron
Dear Santa,
I would like another dinosaur coloring book, a bouncy ball, a new board game, another teddy bear and a craft set. Please bring Brae, Britt, Brynn, Brianna, Caleb and Cadance and the baby a fit too. And mommy and daddy. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Thank you for making all the stuff for us.
Love, Chavelle Gallagher
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of toy guns, char, spider man stuff, buzz light year, ninja turtle, crage, hot wheels, four wheeler and a play station.
Love, Liam Hinkle
Dear Santa,
I want a lip gloss, slime and two bows for my hair.
Love, Olive Whited
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL Dolls with the box! And I would like a kitchen with ALL the stuff! And a brand new computer and an xbox1!
Love, Jacklynne Clevenger
Pogue's Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a stuffed kitten and a doll. Please bring my daddy a truck. Mommy a cup and a toy truck for Ryan. have a safe trip.
Love, Addi Carey
Dear Santa,
I want a disel truck with cars in the back, real 4-wheeler to ride, a real gun, flowers for Nannon, x-box 360, a real cat, bring uncle Charlie drivers license, rubber boots and 3 4-wheelers for my brothers. I will have you some treats and milk. I'll leave some food for your reindeers. Thank you for everything. Also can I have a remote control car.
Love, Brody Roberts
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great year. This year I am asking for a dinosaur set. Also, Eligh is asking for a Batman Imaginex toy. Emma is asking for a babydoll. We have been trying to be good this year.
Love, Bentlee P.
Dear Santa Clause,
I want a purple bear and a train.
Love, Avalon Armstrong
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a Nintendo DS, basketball goal, Play Station 4 games, Charlie The Ranch Dog books and stuffed animal, tools, Hot Wheels Bat Manor Attack.
Love, Bentley Bess
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Doll House, wish puppy, Doc McStuffin Pet Rescue, Calico critters, cry baby, leap frog.
Love, Brylee Recee
Dear Santa,
I think I have been really good this year so it would be awesome if I could get LOL puppy, Barbie stuff, Hatchimals, games, tv for my room. thank you.
Love, Emma Griffon
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I love year Santa. I would like some drums to play. I love legos as well. I would like hello kitty toys, barbie dolls, and clothes for her. A toy art desk would be fun too. Could you bring my sisters and I a swingset to share? Also enjoy the milk and cookies.
Love, Ashlyn Hicks
Dear Santa,
I love you are the greatest person in the word. I would like a hulk smash a Dr. Strange action figure and a santa clause action figure. I also want a green lantern.
Love, Easton Mickan
Dear Santa,
can I be on the good list please. I want a LOL Doll house pretend market. very kind thank you Santa.
Love, Adriaha Steele
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year. I want a T-Rex Fingerling, and an iPad. Some Pokemon cards would be pretty cool, too. I would also like a robot T-Rex.
My sisters and I will leave you some milk and cookies on Christmas Eve.
Love, Austin Peters
Dear Santa,
I have been good for daddy and Abby. When it gets cold I want a scarf. I also would like pretend make up, art supplies, a new water bottle, JoJo style head, new earrings and new barbies. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
Love, Emma Neel
Dear Santa,
I would like a teddy bear, a bouncy ball and legos.
Love, Aldan Peo
Redmond's Class
Dear Santa,
I would love a chocolate bar this year. I would also like a tricycle and a snowman so please make it snow!!! I would also like race cars and if you can I could use a new art kit for practicing my art. I would like a snowcone machine to make everyone CHRISTMAS snowcones and if you can also get me a Robot Transforming car And if you could leave me a cookie or two that would be cool! Cant wait to see you soon!!!
Love, Brettley
Dear Santa,
For Chistmas i would like to have a tablet, a monkey, new pj mask toys because my other ones are old and i want a horse that is nice and cute and I will name her Queen! I want another tablet for my brother to with a green case and a blue case. I hope you like the cookies and milk that my brother and i leave for you.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I would like a Red Ryder BB Gun, some new nintendo switch games, a toy kitchen to start learning to cook, a wagon, a really nice chair to sit on in my room with a really comfy blanket and pillow, and more legos.
Love, Channing Jones
Dear Santa,
I would like to eat cookies with you. For Christmas I would also like an Evie dress from Descendants. I love you Santa!
Love, Kaybence
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? This year I would like an Avengers Tower Lego Set, some Marvel figurines like Spiderman, Captain America and Hulk and a skate board. Can you please bring my brother Blake a Civil War battle set and some police Legos. Thank you Santa and take care of the reindeer.
Love, Brant Bittle
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I would like to have a transformer scooter, bike, a motorcycle, wish puppy, go cart, elf toy. Bay the way how are your reindeer. on more thing id like a guitar.
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa,
for christmas i want a new scooter, football, a new gun, a new kitty, new clothes, coloring books, play spirit horses, a barbie dreamhouse, new barbie dolls, a new bike, a guitar and a toy panda.
Love, Jazmin
Dear Santa,
I would like a RZR that is real and small. I would also like a new gun and knife, a real one like dads. I like toy tractors, and thats it. Please bring Ella new slippers and a robe. She don't like dolls! I will be a good boy from now on.
Love, Lane Stamp
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. I am doing great. I am in school now. I have a loose tooth. I have never had one before. I have been very good. Please bring me lots of toys. Thank you.
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
I have been good girl this year. I want a new clothes, some barbies, tablet, a new bike. Thanks.
Love, Kora Starks
Dear Santa,
Elsa and Anna Dolls, american girl dolls, stuff for amer. dolls clothes baby alive doll.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
I been a good girl this year. I want a unicorn sparkle thing, a real phone and a nintendo DS
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a big zebra. I just love zebras. I would also like a Barbie doll. Maybe a tablet too. Thank you Santa! Have a great Christmas.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I also love cats and my family. For Christmas I would like any thing that has a cat on it. Thank you!
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa,
racecar and house and car and Koda's racecar Thank you!!
Love, Davidlee Young
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a sled, some pokemon cards, a stuffed pokemon. Nintendo switch with games and word search books. I would also like some long johns and a couple of flannel shirts. Will you please bring my sister Tessa some clothes and play food to go with her play kitchen. I hope you have had a good year. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Ben Stevens
Dear Santa,
Good morning! I have been a very good boy. I am sure I am on the nice list. I would like some more Legos for christmas please. Could you get my mom some hot chocolate? I love her and my whole family. Have a great flight Santa.
Love, Caleb Felner
Dear Santa,
How are you? Would you get me a robotic T-rex? Maybe a Ninja Turtle house too? With some Ninja Turtles? My favorite is Michelangelo. Have a nice merry Christmas!
Love, Kahal Rodgers
Dear Santa,
If you're reading this then that means mommy didn't read it! I told her I wanted some dinosaurs, cars and trucks this year. But what I really want is a Nerf Rival Camo Apollo XV-700!!!! Oh...and for the sake of me staying off the naughty list I guess you should send my brother one too! Milk and cookies are on the table. Thank you Santa! If you don't eat all the cookies can you put some under my pillow? I will help you!
Love, Caleb Fellner, age 5
Miller's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like Star Wars Legos and Legos and a minecraft sword and a Xbox racing game and under Armour clothes and a Lego carrying pack and a Xbox controllers and a RC car and Fortnite monopoly and a cowboy hat and cowboy boots and money and Hot Wheels tracks and cars. Tell Rudolph I said Hi.
Love, Grant Matthews
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and your reindeer? I would like a teddy bear. Can I please have a drum set? I would really love some candy in my stocking. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Love, Connor Shoemaker
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a sparkly unicorn swing. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Bella Noel
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer doing? How are all the elves? I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas this year, some things I would like are a JoJo Siwa doll, a baby doll, a purse, some new make up, jewelry, a Polly Pocket and a Hatchimals Hatchibabies. I think my brother, Isaiah, would like some Legos and some sports stuff. My dog, Mollly, would really like a bone and a new collar. I will leave some milk and cookies for your trip.
Love, Keeley Mills
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a barbie dreamhouse. I would also like a bear that can warm up in the mircowave. I would like a toy sleigh with Santa and reindeer with presents in the back.
Love, Jessa Reagan
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would like T-rex transport legos, a carnotaurus dino, spiderman legos, Thanos legos and untamed t-rex. For my brother pokeman cards and grumblies. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave carrots and water for your reindeer. Santa your the best!
Love, Artur Royer
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LOL Bigger surprise, an owl pillow, a baby hatchimal, a panda finderling, the LOL Dollhouse, a gymnastics uniform so I can do gymnastics. Mommy and Daddy said I have been very good. I hope that you like your cookies and the vegetables for the reindeer.
Love, Mikenna Koch
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an LoL doll house. I also want other things. I like a lot of LoL Dolls. I want a ve-tech smart watch and more things too. Thanks Santa, Can't wait to see you.
Love, Danica Davis
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a scooter for Christmas. And a Bike for my sister. And one for me too.
Love, Arianna Smith
Dear Santa,
Ice skates, American girl doll, LoL doll, elsa bike with a basket for a doggy, dress up outfits, hampster ball and hampster playset and more slime.
Love, Isabella Reimann
Dear Santa,
I would like a hot wheel, skateboard, bike, ps4, tv
Love, Henry Musket
Dear Santa,
PA system small and portable, open/closed sign that plugs in computer speakers or sound bar, small tv with stand mini electric firelace, DVD player, small rug for my office, Little Christmas Tree. Could you please bring my little brother an inflatable puppy that plugs in. I think you are so nice and I promise to be good and do my best.
Love, Cole Greene
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Motorcycle and a chalkboard to write words on it. How many reindeer do you have? Can I have some real tools so that I can fix things? I like you, alot. You are the coolest guy.
Love, Eli Sutton
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, this year I have been very good. I would like you to bring me JoJo bows and purses. I also want car that Phoenix (my sister) has. I also would like money. Bye Thank you love you
Love, Payton Boswell
Dear Santa,
I want a new play set, a basket full of food and appliances for my play set. I also want a cotton candy machine, a little drawling play set, a basket full of LOL dolls. I would like a little house to play in, with a light, a chair and christmas lights for Santa to see. I will leave you cookies and milk too.
Love, Caylee Rouse
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a battery jeep and motorcycle. I will leave you sugar cookies and milk. I love you.
Love, Sam Stafford
Dear Santa,
For christmas I would like a toy puppy, a remote control helicopter, a remote control truck, a play doctor kit, a new hotwheels set, and a toy reindeer. my sister said she would like some Harry Potter books and a Harry Potter wand. Also, she would like a new zoo tycoon XBox 360 game. I will leave you cookies to snack on. Thank you Santa.
Love, Issak Reed
Dear Santa,
i want for cresmesis elsa shos. i want makup set I want a sparkley elsa bow
Love, Genevive Rumfelt
Dear Santa,
Hi. I would like a stuffed animal. I would also love a train set. I would also like some board games to play with my family. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Sammy Stevens
Tawfall's Class
Dear Santa,
This year I would really like a real running sheep, some shoes with wheels on the bottom, a toy horse, new books to read, a new pair of cowboy boots, and a new belt and cowboy hat too. I have been good all year! My little sister Steele needs a boogie board. and my baby sister Swayzi needs some new baby toys like a giraffe or something. Swayzi and Steele have been good. My mom and dad have been good too. Love you Santa Claus. I may see you if my mom wakes up to take a picture of you. I will be so happy!
Love, Stockton Crass
Dear Santa,
I would like an american girl doll, a Barbie camper, LOL dolls, a bike, a polaroid camera, a doll crib. Can you also bring toys to the kids that dont have any toys? I have been good. I will leave cookies and milk for you Christmas Eve. Thank you Santa!
Love, Tinley Dulaney
Dear Santa,
I would like a Transformers Cyberverse Soundwave for Christmas. And you are so nice. Will you bring me that? You are the greatest Santa in the world! Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Avery Jones
Dear Santa,
I would like to have some doll and me matching clothes. I love anything JoJo Siwi. I could always make room for more dolls barbies, Jewelry and make-up.
Love, Emma Burns
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is a unicorn, babies, stroller, baby lion with a bottle, a pizza set for my kitchen, some clothes for me, a poopsy, stickers for my room for decoration, hats, a school set, pappers, glue, sissors ect., barbie clothes, more barbies, fake candy for my babies, pots and pans for my kitchen, baby clothes and baby toys, make-up set, baby wipes and diapers, pictures of unicorns, JoJo bows, fake grass for nature for my babies.
Love, Joey
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse. I would also like a new lunch box and I would really like a new guitar.
Love, Zailee
Dear Santa,
Barbies, C.D.S. barbie shoes, cake, unicorn pacamas, pencils, cokies, hulahoops, tellf.
Love, Janae
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy. Would you bring me a romeo's lab from Big K. Would you bring my brother liam some pizza and hangers. My sister has been good too. Could you bring her a baby doll. I will be sure to leave you some gingerbread man cookies and milk on Christmas eve.
Love, Luca Petroff
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like for you to bring me some JoJo Siwa clothes, an LOL toy, a cowgirl my life doll with a Jeep and Horse Trailer for her to drive. I want an ipod too for music and games. Can you also bring my brother and sister something nice. We will leave cookies and milk for you Santa and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Chloe Edmond.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good boy this year. I would like some books to read. And some toys like a transformer. A new big boy bike for me. For Jensen could bring him some comic books. For Landon bring him some wrestling stuff. And for my dad an Ax so he can chop wood. And for my momma a pink owl picture. And for Baby Hendrix some baby toys. Please bring Sarah some rainbow makeup. And for my dogs some bones.
Love, Duncan Comstook
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dirt bike, a four wheeler and a BB gun for Christmas? Thank you for my presents!!
Love, Nathanial Norwood
Dear Santa,
I would like a JoJo Swia doll a slime kit. a wrestling ring with wrestling dolls. a hoverboard. barbies. a doll house. new shoes. and a lol suprise doll.
Love, Braelynn
Dear Santa,
I have a kitty cat. I want top wings for the tv. I want a boat for my barbie. I want a air drum too.
Love, Emma Rae
Dear Santa,
This year I want a skateboard, a rip stick, rollerblades, mini bike, a nintendo switch, and a boy northface coat. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Liam Kelley
Dear Santa,
I would please like for you to bring me an army truck with guys. I would also like a construction set with cars. Can you please bring my mom a new skirt because she loves clothes. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will also leave a lot of food for the reindeer, so they don't get sad. I can't wait to see you I promise to be good and please tell Colton the elf I miss him and and can't wait to see him.
Love, Connor Clark
Dear Santa,
Hell, How are you? I have bee a very good girl, I would like a American girl doll with a bow on her dress, a shopping cart, a big pool that I can swim in. I would also like a Hatchimal a hatchimal cup and some gum. I would also like a big bag of m&ms for Christmas! I want a dress that has a bow on it and a teddy bear. Thank you, hopw you and reindeer have a safe flight.
Love, Aubrie Miller
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a car, Big Hero 6, a dirt bike, paw patrole stuff, gum and a big dog.
Love, Ethan Matlock
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a dirt bike and a kid go cart. I'll be a good boy. I would also like Minecraft, a car, phone and fake keys.
Love, Noah
Mooney's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an Lil Gleemerz, LOL Surprise eggubow game, a scooter, and a mmednm out bourble. please hitty laws.
Love, LouLou
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year! For Christmas this year I would like a JoJo Siwa Karaoke machine, a santa doll, a dinosaur for my brother, a hula hoop for me, and baby toys for my baby sister, too! I'd also like some games for my T.V. and a camera to take pictures of my brother and sister with. Thank you for being so awesome, Santa. I will leave you milk and cookies, and carrots for your reindeer! Oh, and please can you bring me a vamprina toy set? Thank you Santa!
Love, Charlee
Dear Santa,
Camera, computer, electric, car remote toy car, spiderman gloves, hand cuffs, SDFT pillow, table for my room, remote control motorcycle man, some puzzles, coloring books, new jacket, water bottle, hubber board.
Love, Rylen Burcham
Dear Santa,
I would really like a LOL surprise doll a big phone and a baby doll for Bella. A gun for Daddy. Hand drum. Happy picture for mommy. Case for a phone. a lot of snow. a color changing pillow.
Love, Kenzie Rehkop
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie, paint and paper, a unicorn, glow stars, a baby doll, and a baby sister. I wish that every kid gets a toy at christmas.
Love, Summer Boone
Dear Santa,
I want some toys and electronecs and I have been very good. little toy cars a lg tablet, mote control trucks, fake knife, pokemon spiederman pjs, big pen, max dog, marshmellos. Merry Christmas
Love, Jerry
Dear Santa,
I would like a no raining wheel bike. I want a toy set of batman, superman, spiderman and green lantern. I want a stuffed teddy bear. I want a batman board game. I want a batman chair. I would like my own drawing table. I would like super hero coloring books. I would like my own tv. I would like a race car track with bunch of race cars in a box. I would like a batman hat with all of the super heros on it. I want a new batman jacket. I want my own batman card game. I want a superman board game. I want a toy shopping cart.
Love, Raylon Finch
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Thank you for bringing elves and toys to our house. I would like a pet fish for Grandma Jen's house. (blue please). I would like a guiter, a drum, a dinosuar fingerling.
Love,Oscar Grendziak
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas. I have been a good boy. For Christmas this year I would like a Dino with only one horn on its nose called a, Sinoceratops, a stuffed animal Narwhal and a walking Indoraptor from Fallen Kingdom. Oh and Santa I would also LOVE a trampoline. Could you also bring my new baby brother Ben a tiny elf that you can ring and chew on. Oh and also a bell for me to ring, with a handle. Thank you Santa. I can't wait for Christmas. We will leave you and your reindeer some snacks. Reindeer do LOVE carrots. I love you Santa.
Love, Bo Jacob Hornbostel
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll and a baby doll please and thank you.
Love, Alaina Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a truck and a red car and a real motorcycle and a tractor and a four wheeler.
Love, Chevy Ely
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I am hoping for LOL dolls, a barbie house and squishies. I would also like for you to bring my baby sister Joey a ball pit. We will leave you some milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer friends.
Love, Willow Boswell
Dear Santa,
I would like a giant gummy bear, nerf gun, hoover board, xbox, soccer ball, ps4 and games, fortnight, hatchimal, bounce off, nintendo switch.
Love, Gabe B.
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is roblox, legos, xbox at my dads, big lego, batman cave. Thank you.
Love, Cory Smith
Davis' Class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year I would like to ask for nerf guns, bouncy house, guitar, and a brand new pair of shoes. I think my sister would ask for barbies, minnie mouse toys, make up and finger nail polish. Thank you.
Love, Fred Wood
Dear Santa,
I want an baby doll, art stuff, stuff animals, a toy wagon, doll house, Barbie dream house, toy kitten, castle, Bible, sunglasses, kitchen set, and toy garden.
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
I have bee a good boy. I would like Black ops and a small shot gun and would like slim as well. I would love a fornite riffle and a dinosaur toy. I would also love a cowboy hat and boots. Would love a goldfish pet. Also please give my sissy some dolls and camo clothes for sissy as well. I will leave you cookies and milk for you. Also love a camo comforter as well. Thank you!!!
Love, Caden Mcmeans
Dear Santa,
I would be so happy if you could bring me a pikachu that lights up and talks. Some top wing toys, baby hatchimals and a ipad. My 2 brothers Andy and Amos Pacinda have been working hard at school this year. They would be thankful if you could bring them some gifts to. Hope you and the reindeer's stay safe on your way to my house. I will have some cookies waiting for you.
Love, Arik Pacinda
Dear Santa,
My name is Chase. For Christmas I would like to have a tank I can drive, xbox one with a bunch of games, drone, portal gun, kitten "a real one", rc car, plants vs zombie lego set.
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring transformer a Batman car, a supersmash bro game from Nintendo Switch, a dinosaur and clothes thank you.
Love, Jesus Hajjar
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good in the North Pole. I cannot wait for you to send my elf back to see me. This year I have been some good and some bad but I will try to be more good. I would love some markers, incredibles toys, light up mighty pup toys, ultimate fire truck, some books, some movies and some outside toys. My siblings have been good so please bring them something also. We will leave you candy, cookies and milk.
Love, Beck Rehkop
Dear Santa,
this year for christmas I would like a baby cat that can stay in a o in my room that she can't climb out of. Also, I would like football gloves, a blow up pool, an Alvin and the chipmonks DVD and and Alvin doll. I would like a black panther mask to match my claws. One last thing sunglasses that are black, blue, or red.
Love, Peyton King
Dear Santa,
I want a red and big dinosaur. I want to name him ninja age.
Love, Jaymes
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. This year I want a phone, bedroom of my own, JoJo Bows. most or all I want my family happy and healthy. Santa please be nice to my family.
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
Gas powered rc car.
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
I love you because you give out presents to me and I am grateful for you. I would like Barbies for Christmas. And I also like tattoos. I would like a stuffed animal too. for Christmas I would also like a notepad and a squishy.
Love, Paislee June Pate
Dear Santa,
I wrote this list to you so you can keep track of my presents for christmas. a scarf, Goosebumps 2 the movie, Transylvania 3 cruise ship, Transylvania 3 Atlantis, Transylvania 3 Kraken, a key to unlock a book, magician shoes, a map to ancient egypt, christmas glasses, trampoline, gingerbread teddy bear, rainbow machine, glow want, Transylvania Hotel. Thank you! Bye
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll that walks and talks with extra clothes that falls asleep when I do and when I'm at school. I want rainbow colored high heels and a Harley Quinn doll. I also really want the big Hatchimals egg, anything shopkins, and JoJo Siwa stuff. I also like flowers. I will leave out cookies and milk along with carrots for the reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Alexis Street
Dear Santa,
How has your day been. I would like a gatar, tall instrament, teddy bear, race car, 100 dollars, fire truck.
Love, Aidan Brewer
Dear Santa,
I want a jojo set and I want a art stuff and I want a jojo micrphone and I want a big jojo post and I want some mis. Thank you Santa thank so much Santa.
Love, Kinleigh
