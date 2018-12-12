Burlison Class
Dear Santa,
I would like momster truch. I would rc ninted switch.
Love, Kayden Alexander
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a go cart, rc momster, two toy lacer gun, all of the super heros, the 2.5 paw ptatrol tower, nintendo switch, a toy school, real phone, real computer, a toy santa and miss clase.
Love, Elijah Bell
Dear Santa,
I would lik a guitar, a desk an xbox controler for my xbox one, a xbox gift card, a samsung galaxy note 8, conputer, an new bike freestile, candy, a clock.
Love, Landon Bell
Dear Santa,
I want a makeup set and a puppy and a phone and a bed set.
Love, Jayden Forland
Dear Santa,
Please can I have an nintendo switch, a graye socks, bocs for me a computer, matching pjs for my family. I would like snow.
Love, Jaidon Grado
Dear Santa,
I would like asifcrim. I would like godzilla. I would like sonic. I would pawr ragrs.
Love, Keaton Griffon
Dear Santa,
I want a drum, Lol doel, girl lagos, Lol home.
Love, Karley Hansen
Dear Santa,
I would like, nintendo switch and, lol, a brun ben bag char, coffee cup, plakit tablit maching pgs, a slim kit, paski hoop.
Love, Danielle Hovis
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch, apple wotch, rc monster truck, baby brather scooter, bike, two lazer guns, socker ball, elf on a shelf ipad, ipod, hedphones, phone.
Love, Fischer Howard
Dear Santa,
I would like roller blades. buighorsy. buig dog and I would like pupes.
Love, Lalita Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet horse for Christmas when I'm 12. Santa my mom would love a white Christmas. Santa may Bree would like a play dress. Ava would love a new cat. My dad would love a new big truck. Donnie would love a big truck toy. I would love a wonder wommen toy. and I would love girl leogs.
Love, Elyse Laut
Dear Santa,
I would like a conputer, and a lol doll, and a dino furry friend scooter play dow superman, wish puppy, basket ball hoop raptor phone a t-rex a book candy smart bord a baby t-rex.
Love, Makynna Levasseyr
Dear Santa,
Santa can I have a bog of coal? and can I have a nintendo switch? and the biggest nerf gun? and o scooter? PSP xbox? and an ipod?
Love, Braydon Lollor
Dear Santa,
I would like a new born baby boy a pupper, a lot of snow, a baby brother, and a lot of toys one more thing a hover board.
Love, Allie Patterson
Dear Santa,
I would like a Christmas miracle my cat Cheedow he got lost and a rc lambe, spi kit, slime, a power ranjer sord, jaws book, a jaws micic seede, a mad science, a nintendo switch, rc reicking ball, a prtin light bolb so win I git in idea.
Love, Eli Pritchett
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch, a husky, ipad, indraptor toy. Please can I have a bear toy, and a science kit, cat, santa staf, stuf anlmne parrot.
Love, Sirena Royer
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board, rc car, and electrical guitar rc erosphere nintendo ds and a puppy.
Love, Colton Sarkas
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a case for my phone, a mini rasor, slime, galxay phone, ninja suit.
Love, Logan Schmitt
Dear Santa,
I wode like a rc car, and sum cloows, and a huvr bord, and a luvu belu dolle and a hool bunch of lambos and thats all.
Love, Miranda Stacy
Dear Santa,
I would like a xbox, and a lego set and a buffalo hide for my big brother he also wants a scooter/bike and a buffalo skull.
Love, Adrienne Sullivan
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch for Crismis. I would alsow like a projector. I would alsow like a bunch of boxes. Tiny basket ball haoop and a santa suit.
Love, Memphis Sullivan
Dear Santa,
I would like for my dad to fil detr so he can play with me.
Love, Carson Tinsley
Dear Santa,
I would like a smart scatcher projector, hover board, walmart giftcard, i phone 8, appel watch, monopoly, art stuff, off road bike.
Love, Lacey Wiggins
Walker Class
Dear Santa,
I wand a dasc mane necrosmatin and I w a netheswich.
Love, Winston Baker
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I have owezu wontied to have a puppy and kittins.
Love, Gracie Mae Bowling
Dear Santa,
I a dirt bike and a santa costum.
Love, William Brewer
Dear Santa,
I won't a wallet and a red huvir bord and a red bike.
Love, Danie C.
Dear Santa,
Phone chromedooc water bottle bell shark box.
Love, Michael Curtis
Dear Santa,
Xbox 360 nerf guns, rivles gooos. crobuc. ipad bascetball. a car, a jim. a twin robot. a sarvent afr eatkitit to glaska.
Love, Kingston Deakins
Dear Santa,
I would like a huver board and a Amazon fire tablit and a how are you.
Love, Jayden Hein
Dear Santa,
My lifes. My life stuff. baby staff. baby stiste pets lols.
Love, Kenzie Holder
Dear Santa,
Min craftde toys sctborde yoy burittoswishe, sbcs bice mordsicle srverobote, shrswietrnhad westrn bage. shoos for nite, panse, shors, could ps4 gichrolr set, ps4 gamse, 1000 dolrs.
Love, Ezekiel Hopkins
Dear Santa,
I love crismis and best uv oll presint santa.
Love, Drand
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox, 100$ dollars, comuter, art suplize, and a new phone also books. I want gymnastics bar. Plus you don't have to give me everything.
Love, Shiloh Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I am geting a bukle cowboy hat 10 pars of wegalers.
Love, Nathan Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want iphones 7. and and 100 gift card xbox.
Love, Rowdy
Dear Santa,
I want slime and a race car track and cars and a wagin and a doll and a gloo in the dark slime and a indido swich and a rainbow dash toy and a basketball and a remote control car and a slim toy and a balls and a scroshe and a obes a obes in side of cler schoshey. and books hoo come with toys and i want is a hoge giant bonseball.
Love, Destiney Meyer
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a mylifedoll and some close for it and also some lols.
Love, Lainey N.
Dear Santa,
I wunt black ops 3 and tlwet and car and netendo switch and love and black ops 4 and fourwiler.
Love, Gunner Reed
Dear Santa,
I want a toy wand.
Love, Westron Roberts
Dear Santa,
I want a iphoux for christmas.
Love, Kaylee Sarakas
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox 360 for christmas. I will leave you some cookes and milk and if you look under the christmas tree ther will be a prasent for you.
Love, Braxton Stafford
Dear Santa,
I lut a minecraft. i lut a 100000000000000000000 budry 100 ooxs
Love, Cyrdss
Dear Santa,
How are you I have chride to be bood is yaer. I would like you to give me lol dolls and amzan fire tablit. A chronbook and a lol bigger sppvis. New pop sockit a pheon case. Can you please give me all these thanings this year.
Love, Lainey Underwood
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa I realey want a my life doll that looks like me please and thank you.
Love, Maddie Weaver
Marler Class
Dear Santa,
I want a trans for mer, a toy dinosaur, an rc racer car, monster truck, more resiling dales, resiling pin, bubble shooter, tablit guns plato armey sete choclet sleprs play nife cars lot of candy's.
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
We will leave you cookies and milk. We want you to give people presents that do not have a home. Can you bring me a bunch of lols for Christmas. Can you bring me American Girl Dolls, clothes and acessories. A new tv and a pink guitar. Thank you Santa. I love you Santa.
Love, Jenna Lynnseper
Dear Santa,
I really, really, really, really, wunt a hoverboard plese, plese, plese and a splat ball.
Love, Addyson Proffer
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am doing really good. I am looking forward to a visit from one of your elves. I hope you send a girl elf this year. I would really like a cry baby doll and a new born baby doll. Some games and art supplies. I would also like a rescue runt and some pretty new clothes. I will leave you some delicious cookies and chocolate milk.
Love, Summer Hicks
Dear Santa,
I hope I have been good enough to get a present this year. For Christmas I want a pellet gun and a kayak and a air soft pistol and hunting clothes and hunting boots and regular boots and a santa beard with a wig. I will leave you some cookies and a glass of milk.
Love, Jashaun Russell
Dear Santa,
What I whant is all skylanders that you to skylander trape tecm it's a cool if u can get cool new funny hats it's supper fun!!!
Love, Jonah
Dear Santa,
Lol bigger surprise box girls jojo siwa karoake machine, my sweet love boyplay, mylifee as 18" cow girl doll, my life as rc jeep, my life as horse, my life as horse trailer, ponsies recue runts, ukulele pushpony.
Love, Ivy Cook
Dear Santa,
I want a lol capsule and a stress ball and a lol bigger surprise and a sleep mask and a pair of slippers and some crystals and some squishies and a american girl doll and some barbies with a barbie car.
Love, Lilly Weise
Dear Santa,
This year I wood like a loveabela, and a skate board, and a hovrboard and a jojo doll. I will leave you cookes and milk and carrots for the reinders.
Love, Averee Kelley
Dear Santa,
I want science, lego sets, and remote control robot.
Love, Wesley Jones
Mrs. Starkey Class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is Rudolph okay? For Christmas I want the L.O.L house please. I also want some L.O.L pets please. Can I also get some candy please. I also want some Robux cards. Please get me some unicorn toys please. I would also like some american girl doll accesories. I would also like some play dough and art supplies. Ozzi wants some candy. I'll leave something for you. I've been a good girl this year.
Love, Isla Brewington
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus doing alright? For christmas I want scrunchies. I also want the bigger LOL surprise, American girl doll clothes shoes, and accessories for my American girl doll. I also want robux, candy and cupcake toys. I also want LOL wigs, cute clothes and shoes that fit me. I've been a really good girl this year. And in my stocking I want some play dough. I'll leave cookies and milk for you Santa.
Love, Lovi Brewington
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a hoverboard. hot wheels and tracks, and a table. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I will leave some carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Bentlee Clauser
Dear Santa,
I always wondered what it was like at your house. I hope you had a nice time off this year. It would be fun to ride with you on Christmas Eve. I would like to have Zoom Tubes. And a Nintendo Switch for my family. We will leave you Pepsi and cookies again this year.
Love, Reid Cooper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a gold rubik's cube, a Stephen Curry jersey, and a Lebron James jersey, and a rc lamborghini and a rc ferrari. Thank you!
Love, Kevin Dodd
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a hoverboard. I would like for you to bring my brother some play horses. I have a good mom and I would like to get her some boots and make her rich. I would like for you to bring my dad some boots. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Cash Duckworth
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs Claus, and Rudalph? I have been a good girl and can't wait for Christmas. Would you please bring me a hoverboard, LOL dolls and a phone. I also would like JoJo siwa clothes and bows. I'll leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Jalen Francis
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Barbie Dream House, Barbie puppies, and Barbie forest. Could you also bring me a scuf a luv, wrapple, and a descendants karaoke machine? How many cookies would you like me to leave out?
Love, Lillian Ganime
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear and a nerf gun and remote control motorcycle and bow and arrow and a fake puppy.
Love, Logan Kemp
Dear Santa,
For crismis I want a LOL dols and I want a tabulit with a keyboard and a monster diholcand two hedphone.
Love, Brooke Metcalf
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I wood like hoover board a drum and a guitar and a dog and a cat.
Love, Lane Onan
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elves? For Christmas, I would like a JoJo Siwa doll and bows. I would also like jewelry and Evee Go game. Please bring Aerie a Fancy Nancy micro phone. Brielle would like a toy unicorn. I'll leave you cookies. See you soon.
Love, Carli Parker
Dear Santa,
I don't really need anything, but I love opening presents. I want a go cart so so much and I promise to drive it carefully. I like any American Girl Doll stuff, and want my doll to have cute new shoes. I love you for all the things you do.
Love, Laila Penwell
Dear Santa,
1. 100 hatchanimal 2. fegrlings 3. pants and shoes and shrts 4. puppy in my pacit 5. city in my pacit 6. a big stuf bear 7. picne pops 8. sum stuf omagys 9. sum baby cloos 10. sum crafs.
Love, Dorothy Phillips
Dear Santa,
How are you doing santa? I want a ipad and a karaoke machine, onsie with a hood, a four wheeler, brown boots, remote control car.
Love, Stella Rehkop
Dear Santa,
I would like a reborn doll, and a reborn stroler, and a real puppy for Christmas. I would also like a doll house for Christmas too.
Love, Abbygail Shields
Dear Santa,
I would like playmobil hidden temple with t-rex, hot wheels ultimate garage, harry potter training wand, PJ masks robot, paw patrol ultimate rescue fire truck, top wings swift deluxe rescue vehicle, imaginex jurassic world reg, furreal munchin rex, fingerlings untamed, lego harry potter, terra sect rc. Don't wake daddy, board game, walkie talkies, hoverboard, and imaginext super gift set.
Love, Michael Slaughter
Dear Santa,
This year I have been a good girl. I would like to get a full case of lol dolls. Lots of makeup. New maskeara please. Please some new close like overalls and skrts and swetrs and dressis. lol pet lives cow girl boots, lava lamp.
Love, Saydi Smith
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year I think I would like 17 lol dolls. I would also like a youth hunting rifle and a mini 4-wheeler to pull my big buck out of the wood. Also I would like a play house. A pink zebra candle kit. My sister has been kinda good. She would love a baby alive doll.
Love, Abby Sutton
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I tried to be good this year. Could you please bring me a laptop to play Minecraft? I will leave you some cookies and apples for your reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Carter Underwood
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego City Coast Guard Response Unit and Ocean Explorer science toy. I also want the video game Halo.
Love, Brian Yilmaz
Coleman Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I'm want a paw patrol fire truck, phone, a smart watch and then a xbox 360. Thanks.
Love, Cody Starks
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a play station. I would also like a fidget spinner and action figures. I would also like a nearfgun.
Love, Aiden Dowd
Dear Santa,
I have ben a good boy. This year I would like lego army men, nerf guns, scooter, color supplies, basketball hoop, pokemon and inbian and caw boys. Can you bring Brenden some toys? He was nice. We will leave milk and cookies by the tree. There will be carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Bentley Jordon
Dear Santa,
I would like a luvabella dolla, pickme pops, lol dolls and lol pets, american girl doll accessories (doesn't matter which ones.) Please send me a note of which cookies are youre favorite.
Love, Freedom Bates
Dear Santa,
I whant to beeh the goo list santa. I like Christmas did you know that santa I always be good girl not always. a computer a real tablit and watch a hats a clock a fluffy anmals a colering book a colering sheets and kits a timer clock and bobby's also lego's martte and arrianh and alya and chloe and book's and a girl dol that talks.
Love, Jasmyn Lilley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I will like 10 lol dolls so all my frinds can play with them. and my brother wants a Power ranger doll. Mom wants a big shiny dimen ring. Jon wants a knife set for wen he cooks us food. Evie wants a kareoke machine. Bryle wants a babby doll that has a botltil. and thank you and me and my family will mack cookies.
Love, Mikenna
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. You are the best santa. I hope I'm on the good list. You have a lot to wrap because I have been good.
Love, Kyanna Haynes
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a new my life doll with glasses and a fluffy turquoise chair thank you! I will leave you christmas cookies and milk! I will also leave your raindeer carrots!
Love, Julia Gale Miller
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a grumbly pleas, a xbox one, a drone, a nerf gun and a remote controul truck. I'll leave you cookies and milk, i'll leave corn for your raindeer.
Love, River
Dear Santa,
I want a hovorbord. I want a Iphone 8. I want a slimemacker. I want makeup such as mascara and other.
Love, Airie Knox
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is is a talking doll and a baby bed. All the children have a marry christmasis.
Love, Cheylen Cook
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a barbies, robot, trolls, mini hatchimals for everybody. Thank you.
Love, Sophia Spain
Dear Santa,
Lagoe mincraf at my ant mimis and dads remot control grave digger, PS4 games, my crismis list.
Love, Jack Bunt
Dear Santa,
Frst I want a ps4 for christms. Next I want a ps4 ktrolr. Thin I want sum hats for christms coluldg boots. Next I want sum games for my ps4. Finally I want sum clothes.
Love, Davpm Bertrand
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board and a lol home and I would like all the stuff that goes in it. I would also like roller blades and a xbox. I would like some fancy clothes. I would like a tablet. I would love a serrer. I love you santa.
Love, Audrina Stacy
