Fredericktown Elementary Second Grade
Ayyagari's Class
Dear Santa,
I just want a Iphone 11 and a PS4 vr headset.
Love, Alonzo Fraire
Dear Santa,
I want an Electric Scooter for kids. That or can you get me a raindeer, But get me Comet. Bring a rope and tie him to the tree. I also want a hamster. Make me a firefighter suit, a real one my size please.
Love, Joseph Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL big surprise doll. I want a iphone 11 the most. I want a computer. I want a puppy. I want a hamster. I want a new ipad. I want a LOL doll house. I want a Judy Moody book. I want a pet rabbit thats a girl. I want a big slime kit. I want a baby alive. I want a big box of crayons.
Love, Lauren Durr
Dear Santa,
I want sliem for chrismis and iey wont for crismis I wont a toy rascar.
Love, Austin Renk
Dear Santa,
I want a tadlet. I want some dzw bay cloce for my little sister. My mom not to have segre. I want a kitten. A new backpack. A little backpack. A little 2 for my sister a little Elmers glue A Jake Figure a new dart bard I want a little cran.
Love, Katie Pirtle
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year can you get me a computer, Legos, Minecraft Xbox game, tablet, boots and a creeper hat?
Love, Vincent Avalos
Dear Santa,
I will please like sum new Barbie clothes, tablet, Descendants 3 stuff, a new baby alive, new baby clothes, a new picture of my brother and me, a cotton candy mashine, a new video game for my brother Hudson, a new bike, jojo siwa bows, a stuffed animal for my mom. I have been a good girl and I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Suzie Beaty
Dear Santa,
A elsa and anna. Some LOL dolls, and barbees. A big ball. and some Joree and a uricn stuff animal.
Love, Chloe Bess
Dear Santa,
A new bike, pikmi pops, phone, JoJo bow, 10 bath bombs, a baby alive kichen.
Love, Emils Buff
Dear Santa,
I was a good boy and I what a laptop and a 1,000,000,00 Hot Wheels. I what a craft.
Love, Chayton Burshia Scott
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board and farm set for Christmas. Have a holly jolly Christmas.
Love, Wilson Dietiker
Dear Santa,
this year I behaved very well I want you to give me this christmas a "Hero de los vengadares Gauntlet Rol" thanks.
Love, Jonas Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
Can you get me one of the big pink LOL. Can you get my cousn blake something for Christmas. Can you get me a phone and a computer.
Love, Jillian Johnson
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hover board for Christmas? Can I also have a baby alive? Can oreo have some treats too? Can I have some air-pods please? thank you Santa. BYE
Love, Shelby Lorraine Pogue
Dear Santa,
I want barbie dream house and a lot of barbies. I would like a toy foxs. A lot of toys. Lovey you.
Love, Abbiston Price
Dear Santa,
I really really really want a mermaid tail for christmas. and I want everything for my life doll. and I want a basketball haddy. and a lamp inside with a jeny in a bottle.
Love, Carly R. Chard
Dear Santa,
a toy dinosor toblit with chorgr. Santa toy. toy monstr truck.
Love, Robert Wienecke
Dear Santa,
i want a teddy bear and a Roblox toy and a hotwheels car and just one ok and good luck.
Love, Maximiliane Valadez
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphone, plushey, nuke and baily and a podoy of Aloze and a podoye of shane.
Love, Branden Leanian
Dear Santa,
New shooes and a new Big Bag and a new Baby close for my Baby doll and a new back pack and baby back pack to and a new tablit to and a pupit to and a new chase figyer that I can fro at the wall and a lite crans and a new tine crans.
Love, Caysee Adams
Burlison's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a tablit and canmu. Mom Dad Jax Rixo. shrt toy doy house.
Love, Ali Aldridge
Dear Santa,
Please can I have? a LOL set and phone 11 pro, and a OMG doll. Can I have daisy my dog?
Love, Allison Benitez
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want transformers and batman toys.
Love, Lovee Livrblack
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a LOL video computer and a noviea pick me pop, and I want a dozen? of squishes
Love, Mia Byerly
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a sister, a roller skates and a big squishie? A pickme pop, Sd player, nintendo switch, slime and science kit.
Love, Kinley Cofer
Dear Santa,
Please can I have 1,000 dollars, a baseball bat, and lego sets? Can I also have a gun, four wheeler, and a Iphone 11? Can I allso have a cardinals calendar, lamborghini, and NO jersey?
Love, Judah Forister
Dear Santa,
Please can I have Legos, brooder trucks, and army mans? Please can I have a phon, an intento swich, and 1,00,000,000 dolrs?
Love, Mason Forister
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a dritbick, fourwheelers, and hemit? Please can I have a gan, science cit and math cit?
Love, Trevor Griffon
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a LOL OMG Doll. Another reborn, my cousin from texas? a kittne, squishi, and slime. pick me pop, Lps and vans.
Love, Jocely Hilterbrand
Dear Santa,
May I have sum stuf? LOLs, a grat christmas, a real kitten, candy, real christmas magic, arts and crafts stuf, more LOLs, squishies?
Love, Isabella Huyser
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a boomerang, and ice skates. please can I have a phone, five surprises and a lamp and a skwshes set, and a tv, and a plystation please can I have a water bottle?
Love, Cerenity Grafton
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a 1,00000000 dollars, and a Lego set, dirt bike? A I phone 11, privit Jet, and a plan, Xbox1s.
Love, Parker Keller
Dear Santa,
Please can you bring buddy and sunny back? I wold like to have a nerf gun, and a case of 100 nerf bullets and a dirt bike and dirt bike winter tires and and gravel tires.
Love, Connor Matthews
Dear Santa,
Please can I please have a lego set, a badesisl and a bade pupe to? please can I please have a y little pone set, a craysn please, and a five surpris? Please can I have a new pink bak pak please, can I have a 1,000 bolr.
Love, Dahlia Mendoza
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a Lego boat and a Lego fire truck, toy diging bobcat and a excavator, and a nerf gun.
Love, Brody McDaniel
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a stuffed cat and a desk a icecream macker? Can I have a squiey Dancer a box of markers a crystal hedgehog and a horse?
Love, Paige Robbins
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Lego Bobafett? CAn I have a Bobefett nerf gun? Can I have a shote costume? Can I have a Bobafett coat?
Love, Jaxson Shipley
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a nerf gun, a monster truck, and a novie? Please can I have a iphone x?
Love, Grayson Spain
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wanta a wish pupy and a tadlit and ifon and a cpuatr and a teevee and a pichr uvi me and a veebeeogam and a doxuwislim.
Love, Zoarlett
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a rc car, legos, and a dirt bike? Then I want a rc semi truck. A puppy and a many four weler that is gas. A rock crawler rc car, modeling clay and a gas chractor, Cros bow, elf on the shef.
Love, Jacob Thompson
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a compluter, colres pensil, and a camera? Please can I ahve a squishie, a namnam, and a plushie?
Love, Emma Walker
Dear Santa,
I would be grateful if you got a stuffed dog for me and a camera, and two universal movie, and a pair of doots, and any two book.
Love, Kendra Ward
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a lago set, a xbox game, and a wii u game?
Love, Gabriel White
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a 2 nurf guns, a lego set, and a now football, enetdo switch.
Love, Kolyer Whitener
Coleman's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like for my grandma to git better. I would like to have state trooper stuff. I would like to have arkansas Razorback stuff. I would like to have a Rocket for me and my dad. I would like to have fortnite. new boot. I would Adidas shoe.
Love, Wyatt Abbott
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year. I would like a my life horse, tablit, drawing kit, unicorn toys, horse toys, LOL's, Lago kit lots of barbie dolls, unicorn house shoes, beam slime kit, charlie brown toys, and a big unicorn stuffed animal.
Love, Cameron Page Adams
Dear Santa,
I would like more nerf guns, a deer call, a phone, a new baseball glove, a new bat bag, and some xbox games.
Love, Reid Allgier
Dear Santa,
Niw bike, ryans toys, mommy, boots, bert buckle, spiderman, sissy baby doll, boots.
Love, Aydan Armes
Dear Santa,
I have been doing good this year. Please tell Bubby, my elf on a shelf, that it is time to come back. I would like a nintendo switch and pokemon sword.
Love, Jayden Baker
Dear Santa,
I would like a bowl with a straw. I would also like my bowl to be colored like the rainbow.
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a pet habbit, a make up set, JoJo Swia doll and LOLs. Also I want all the kind in the world to get a gift on Christmas.
Love, Autumn Dill
Dear Santa,
LOL's, OMG dolls, the glamper, balck jeens, winter disko house, sweter, orbit gum, barbes, money.
Love, Maycee Praneis
Dear Santa,
I would like LoL's please. I would like cry babies. I would like a watch. I would like a phone. I would like book's. I would lie snoopy toy's please. I would like a guitar.
Love, Maddy McDowell
Dear Santa,
Legos, games for PS4, cat coloring books, fortnite toys, hot wheels cars, new jackets, nerf dart rover, some books, battle bus play set, deluxe atk rc vehicle, Fortnite collectors set action figures, nerf guns, kinetic sand, slime, red controller.
Love, Liam Michael
Dear Santa,
I want a nintindo sitch. I want a nerf gun that shoots realey far because I like to pretend I'm a soldier. I also would like to have a three weelre. Safe flying Christmas eve!
Love, Cohl Schneiter
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year I can't wait for chrismus. I want some Hot weels and Hot weel tracks. I'd like lego starwars.
Love, Rickie
Dear Santa,
I would like a rc toy boat. And I would like a rc toy truck. and I would a fishing pole and i would like a rc toy race car. I will like a toy tractor, table, computer, I will like rc dump truck. I will like a duds.
Love, Brody Williams
Dear Santa,
LoL dolls, laptop, shoes, horses cloths, money, gum, headphones, american doll house cloths.
Love, Makayla Morris
Parish's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house and a barbie camper and a barbie plane and a desk and a computer and a chromebook and a my life explorer dolls and a bed bunk for dolls and a boll couch.
Love, Ellie Sue Allgier
Dear Santa,
I would like a trampoline, a toy golden lamborghini. A xbox and Minecraft toys.
Love, August Bingham
Dear Santa,
LOL Dolls. 1 OMG Dolls. JoJo pajamas. twisty pets. a dady olive. slime. LOL winter disco.
Love, Maddison
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a hover board. a science set please. I want a magnifying glass.
Love, Kailey Joy Holder
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is an lol doll house an lol glamper winter disco house. and a iphone.
Love, Brielle
Dear Santa,
I want a hoaverboard. I want a metal detecter. I want a american dolls. LoL dolls, hatchimal. clothes and shoes and pajammas. pet rabbits pet dog. candy. I love Santa. Merry Christmas. Mrs. Parish I hope you have a good day at Christmas.
Love, Gracelyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Blinger, a vanity, a Lol big suprise, a Disney Barbie, some pj, some slime, a few doll clothes and the last thing is to have a great Christmas.
Love, Lola Long
Dear Santa,
Do you now wot for crisus I want a pet a hampster for crisms and a LOL doll and a milir doll, huvrdor and a milir dall clos and a prite milir dal bac ba and no boc bcotr.
Love, Evelth
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas I would like a owl. Really like horses I would really like one please. I asb would like a stuffed pounda . Could I please have one favor from you. you could possibly maice Jessica happy also I would like a lot of rainbow surprise I would like a pet hamster.
Love, Kalynn
Dear Santa,
Haw aer you? and mrs. clos it must be a hard job for you to giv us prasnt for you and I love the avls than aer good at being spies. I wold liek a bb pistol I love yora slay it ryily shine.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
I don't need anything for christmas, so anything you bring me will be nice. I hope you have fun on your trip. I'll leave you cookies and milk. Be safe.
Love, Kalli Stephens
Dear Santa,
I whant nintendo switch gift cards. Lego set. fortnite. action figures. lego characters.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, a football, a yo-yo, a rag, foruwheeler
Love, Keda Whitener
Dear Santa,
I want new cowboy boots and my sister can have a barbie. i want new metal green gates. and i need more cows an horses. i want a cowboy on a horse. i want a red, white and blue toy roping dummy. i tried my best to be nice this year. i want to start a small scale farm so i need more 1:64 scale equipment. and a pulling truck diesel.
Love, Will Whitener
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. batman car, batman cave.
Love, Jase Berry
Dear Santa,
I want the LoL Hair vibs I also want the I phone 11 also want a LoL glitter globe I also want all descendants dolls I also want the moive Bettle Juice and my own makeup kit and a wintendoico.
Love, Abby Gibbs
Dear Santa,
I would like for christmas is a gopro. Treasure. I want a rodbox toys.
Love, Landon Lunsford
Starkey's Class
Dear Santa,
Me and my friends want some really good toys We're hopeing for some lol dolls, and I would like a Laptop. We are counting on you to get them to us. Thank you very much Santa!
Love, Hadley Boren
Dear Santa,
I'v bin good this year. I would like an Instax mini camra. LOLs, Nuntedo switch games, drawing stuff, Barbies and shopkins. I also want some squishies. Please bring my sissy some Barbies too. I hope you like my cookies.
Love, Lorelei Collier
Dear Santa,
I want a big set of baugan, battle bots, and a flatbed truck. please get something good for castor. I also like that farm set. We've been good boys. I want a new bike. I hope you have a good christmas.
Love, Mason Cureton
Dear Santa,
Santa I was very good this year. Santa I would like these toys, I would like a Yu-Gi-ho deck and a toy for my cat. thank you.
Love, Michael Daniels
Dear Santa,
I would like an American girl doll kitchen, and other American girl doll accessories for Christmas. I also want LOL dolls, LOL OMG dolls, and a swivel chair. I would also like some makeup, new clothes and light houses for my Christmas village. I also like Mermaid stuff. Tell Springs I am so excited for her to come. Merry Christmas I will leave you some cookies out.
Love, Bryer Ellis
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas I would really like to have a purple scruff-a-luv dog. I would also like a baby doll and a blue remote controlled big foot Jeep. I can't wait for Christmas! I will have milk and cookies waiting for you!
Love, Stephanie Firebaugh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a blues jersey. I would also like some blues tickets. I would also like some hockey pucks. If you can't tell I like hockey. But I will Love whatever I get. thank you.
Love, Castyn Flaherty
Dear Santa,
I don't want much for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is families and friends to get along, for them to get what they want for Christmas this year, for them to have a great Christmas morning and party. And for teachers to have a good year with their class.
Love, Chase Heifner
Dear Santa,
I want for crismis is 2 LOLs, 3 big long Hatchimals packs. 3.5 pik nine pops and 4 stuft animals and 7 books and 10 prenses toys and you can pot thr dresses on 6 more. and 9 littl pole pokit. Thats it. and a borbe.
Love, Mya Henson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for making toys and for being so nice. This year I want an LOL camper, googoo galaxy Blingers, and a surprise! I really want a dog too!
Love, Sophia Elizabeth King
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a great year. I would love to have a science and space kit. I would also like a scientist American Girl doll. I will be sure to save cookies for you. Thank you.
Love, Jayden Lawson
Dear Santa,
I want a pack n play a stroller and two barbie couches. I also would like a clock a peppa pig watch and unicorn slippers. I like to read would you bring me pinkalicious books and frozen books. Thank you Santa!
Love, Jenna Myrick
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would really like to have a Echo Microphone. I would also like to have a wooden puzzle. I can't wait for Christmas this year!
Love, Liam Petroff
Dear Santa,
how are you? I want a Batman lego set and I want a Battle ship game. I have been good.
Love, Dakota Racer
Dear Santa,
I am wanting a LOL Dall, LOL Blanket, OMG Doll, a LOL Snow Globe Doll. I was also wanting an American Girl Doll, the new Christmas Barbie Doll, and slime. Thank you for all the gifts that you bring to everyone.
Love, Mazie Reutzel
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a curvy copter plus. If you do, thank you. I have been good this year. I will put milk and cookies by the christmas tree. I hope to see you at the parade. Thank you for bringing us all the gifts.
Love, Aiden Sanders
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board, ipad, clothes, a phone case. also I would like a squishy, boats, and markers. I want a slime kit, airpods, and some crayons and makeup. Santa have a great year.
Love, Addison Shrum
Dear Santa,
I've bin very good this year. I want for Christmas some LoLs, squishees, stuffed animals, and art stuff. I hope you and your elfs are doing good. I will give you some cookies and some carrits for your raindeer.
Love, Alivia Shults
Dear Santa,
I would like Decendantes doll and a rainbow surprise doll. I would also like a LOL OMG dolls. A lot of slime stuff. Two wild hearts crew dolls. One clear slime because i love slime! and sparkling squishy soap. And there will be cookies and milk.
Love, Chloe Smith
Dear Santa,
for christmas i would like a nerf gun a bendy toy and a happy family. Merry Christmas.
Love, Sebastian Spala
Dear Santa,
Mary Christmas. I want an elf and I want scrunchies. I want LOL dolls, OMG dolls and a blume doll. I want dangley ear rings.
Love, Kailey Summers
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a new box controller and mic. I also want C.O.D. Modern Warfare, the new one I want a bigger bedroom TV. I also want a four wheeler. I would be super happy if you brought me an R.C. car! If I got a bean bag chair that would be so cool. I really want LED lights for my room and it would really REALLY love a new cell phone!
Love, Tanner Zuck
Thompson's Class
Dear Santa,
Hi I would like a sky pony costume, wolf toys, Pokemon toys and cards, my little pony girls friends, more poopsie slime purses, more funko pops, Harry the dirty dog Books, Special edition Bennie Boos, Bring Bub-Bub Dragon Ball Z stuff, Daddy hunting stuff, Mommy a puppy, Luna a new shirt, Kateria needs to be nice and maybe a bone. Oh I want Dragons to!
Love, Kairi Kimes
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want tow hundred Beanie Boos. I also would like to have Beanie Boo everything. I have been a good student this year. I need to work on my spelling words so I also want all my spelling words sheets for Christmas. I'll have Santa cookies for you this year and I asked my mom if you could have a whole jug of milk she said maybe. I wont forget the carrots too.
Love, Lola McMinn
Dear Santa,
Notbook, toys, candys, crayns, craxy arts books, watch2, dollars.
Love, Harley Gipson
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I want a phone for christmas and I want a hover board to and also Santa. I want a Hatchimal to and I rily want a puppy to thank you and also I wunt a PS4 to. thank you.
Love, Mackenzie Evans
Dear Santa,
I been kind of bad and good but all i what is a panda a elf on the shlep and a Hatchimal and a scrofalove and a Big unicorn an I hope my brother will be nice to me too. Bath bom with a dinosaur in it and i promis I will be good for now on and i what my own pup i hope I do so much. and I what a TY to. and I hope we go to Texis too.
Love, Kalyssa Morgan
Dear Santa,
I been good on Crisitmas Santa i want 200 Elf on teh Self and a iphone 11 and a Xbox and a treasure X and a dirt bike and new nike and a hoverboard and a toy boat.
Love, Jerry Williams
Dear Santa,
I want a contaie roemote, huver bord, helicopter, a reemot catrollr car, nintindoe switch, and a phone, a reel horse and i want to go to a socr game for kids.
Love, Damon Foster
Dear Santa,
I have ben a good boy tis yerah what i want is a spy drone and a good yerah for Santa and my famle and peace on Earth.
Love, Brayden Mayberry
Dear Santa,
all I want for Christmas is a hoverboard and a American doll that looks like me and a segway and a camera and some LOL's and a baking set to go with my baking supplies and some earrings just in case I get my ears pierced again.
Love, Adrienne Huckaba
Dear Santa,
Indo swich and a Xbox one hoverboard and a pet kitten and a puppy, xbox games and a wii u drone with a camera and a elf on the shelf but its real and a surprise and a dirt bike.
Love, Eli Crump
Dear Santa,
Peely Bone Plushi. ripply Plushi. a Big TV. a new carpit. a new bed. and a Peely Plusi. $Z Fake Elf on the Shelf. i want a rile cat. a elf pack back. PS4. a small Christmas Tree for my room. a new name tag.
Love, Matniea Munger
Dear Santa,
I rilly want a PS4. I want a drone and a laptop. A nerf gun and hover board. A phone, fortnite guns, sonic stuf. A toy dragon a RC car, elf on the shelp, a slaya tv for my grandma.
Love, Christophen Acasta
Dear Santa,
I would like LOLs, some art sapleis, elf on the shelp, trapleen, a pool, money, a laptop, hatchimal. Thank you Santa.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I want an ipad and a 3ds with a pokemon moon game and an iphone and a big Hatchimal and a pet snake with an container with snake food and snake water and a pet snow fox and a elf on the shelf.
Love, Holly R. Baker
Dear Santa,
I've bin good i want a hole set of adids close Nike shoes, wates bluetooth speker, hober board foot ball gluvs a cross nek ris, Puma shoes a automatic nerf, a football Call of Duty black ops, how to train your dragon 3.
Love, Tony Wilson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like all of the Bendy toys, a shark puppet, a new spider-man suit, or a robot.
Love, Noah Stafford
Dear Santa,
I would like my own blistex, a gold purse, a keychane, a Jojo poster, hair ties, a new tablet case, a new hat, a new comb, new house shoes, a new blanket and a new Christmas mug. I hope you have a wonderful and merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Cora Couch
Dear Santa,
I have beeen good. I would like a laptop and a coloring book, a banjo, a whittle set, jewelry, games, squishies, a new bike.
Love, Ava Tinnin
Dear Santa,
I want a sonic blanket, a sonic pillow case, some minecraft sonic toys, some sonic plushies, some sonik toys, sonic slippers, a sonic back pack, a sonic poster, a sonic costume, sonik clothes, some sonic coloring books, a sonic book, some sonic games.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a set drone. Thank you. please bring my brother a gift please.
Love, Braden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl how hava you been. LOL Surprise OMG fureal plum Melissa and Doug, lol surprise 2-in-1 glamper, kid Kraft modern white play kitchen, lol surprise amazing, lol surprise winter disco.
Love, Alayna Lance
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy and I want some of these things, I want a ds, a nintindo switch and a new tv and a toy sword a hat.
Love, Dalton Smallen
Walker's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a drown a panching bag, I want a intindow swich, a down, sum lagos and pokemon, a smart watch. Merry Christmis.
Love, Liam Burcham
Dear Santa,
I'm 7 years old. What I want for cristmas is julry, julrybox. On Christmas night I'm gonna leav you a note.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
Happy Cristmas I want a cat for Cristmas and a hoverboard and im 7 years old I love you Sata and I want 100 dollrs I love Chistmas.
Love, Hadleigh Griffon
Dear Santa,
I'm Brent Cassidy and today I cars, cars 2, cars 3, blazey infind 1, intind 2, and intind 3. and I will give you cioockees and milk and I am 8 years old.
Love, Brent Cassidy
Dear Santa,
I am excided for Christmas, can I have end game stuff, treshur x, and a sord. something I did was I ben kind. I would like to give you cookeis and milk.
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
I would love you to gant them wichis. What I would love for Christmas would be for my family to git together morere. A phone a amaika gril dall and a lot of clos for her. and a big tablit pleas.
Love, Elyanna Cassidy
Dear Santa,
I wut a intido and rmeemen and more a not thri car, and my mom to be home and star war toys and pokemon stuffes pokemon cards and pokemon elf thang.
Love, Dustin
Dear Santa,
I watn some 1,000 thosn slim.
Love, Madison B.
Dear Santa,
I wont a bunny and every kid to get a presint pleys.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I am so ixideid for Christmas. I wat a hoverbord and a braslit maker and a big box of slime and ponetels sum fase to hage on my bak bak and sum coat and pase and sum tinushoe.
Love, Bayleigh Cureton
Dear Santa,
I want to meat you and get a computer. I also want tresare tomb island and 8 tresare x.
Love, Benny
Dear Santa,
pets, pokemon cards, peticins, Infinity gomlt, elf on the shelf, shopkins, robot cat, robot dog, bendagchere, tresherx.
Love, Jessica
