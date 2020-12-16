Fredericktown Second Grade
Mr. Ryan Thompson's Class
Dear Santa,
I want shoes for christmas. is sparkle blue grei. I would like rell Baby boll and a Elsa boll and anna toring doll and sparkle
Love, Genevive Rumflet
Dear Santa,
I woud want mackup, I woud want girl dolls, I woud want a bar, I woud want baby dolls, I woud want joulreey, I woud want shoes, I woud want a phone, I woud want a kitten, I woud want a chromebook,
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I wud like a set of basball, stuef and sallcr ball, and a backit ball, and for you to hav a good crismis and I would like a football and a Playstation 5 and a 4 wheeler, and a Elf on the shelf, Plese and a Pokemon cards tablet and a laser tag set.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS4, Nintendo Switch, a drone with a camera on it, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone, dirt bike, toy box, twistables, wild toy modes.
Love, Raylon Finch
Dear Santa,
Can I have a lot of Beanie boos, and LOL dolls, Ozo-Bot, puppies, pikachu cards, American girl doll, LOL doll set, farm, Jewelry, new shoes, kittens, Xbox 1, perfume make up, lanyards, gym, horses, nals, glasis, sauishies fake tattoo, markers, papers, whiteboard, dry erase markers.
Love, Licia
Dear Santa,
I wunt a stuffed and pike chugg stuffed or ado5 and a done with a camera, shoes with wheels, and a puppy, laser set.
Love, Bo Hornbostel
Dear Santa,
I wunt a lot UV lipstick and mackup to, and I wunt a rel amerian girl doll, a bar for amerian girl doll. alot ur bath boms. 2 phone casis and a pop socket a huvrbord gorgr. a lot ur reges and erings and nekelisie. and I wunt a jury box.
Love, Kimleigh
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo with games, a dirt bike, hello mini iphone 12, drone, Pokemon cards, a gun, nerf gun, Pikachu, 4 wheeler, xbox with games and controllers, laptop.
Love, Aidan
Dear Santa,
I want 3 nerf gun, cad a veternarian doll, stuffed unicorn, a big set of cars, a want clothes, and dirtbike.
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox a iphone 11 a puppy a kitty a American girl doll and a playstation, shocks and a nintendo switch.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I will went xoboxs but/blue./iPhone. need nerf gun sniper, bbs and bb gun, pokemon cards, stuffed.
Love, Robyn
Dear Santa,
I wouldlike a xbox, and a goolf cart, and a Phone, and gta, and a baseball net, a tree hous, and a mushde, and a intidoswhich, and a forwiler.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
I want a drone with a camera. I want a pit bike. I want custom made water bottle. I want a PS5. I want a pair of boots. I want a puppy.
Love, Connor Clark
Dear Santa,
I want two puppies, a nintendo, dirtbike and iPhone 11, and nerf gun sniper, and vr set and camera and nintendo switch and plystation.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I want an Ind aminvspnex for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Jaymes
Dear Santa,
I want new shoes and head bands and gloves and stuffed anamls and a water bottle that has puppies on it and I want a art box, lotion and a par of new lagings and real kittens.
Love, Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I would like a drone. American girl doll and nerf gun, bike, a toy dinosaur, a real life puppie.
Love, Alyana D.
Dear Santa,
I want a vr set a drone a white pair of shoes a dirtbike a nintendo switch a chrome book a phone a nerf gun a pool table a camera a lot of Pokemon cards a gift card a new bike
Love, Rylen
Dear Santa,
I want a fone and I want a hoverboard and a I want two puppy and a nintendoh happy napr
Love, Liam Hinkle
Ms. Wendy Walker's Class
Dear Santa,
I onet a babay bouncer. I onet a bebay eor myou. I ont a babay high chair. I onet a babay toys. I onet a babay toys. I onet a babay doll.
Love, Alyssa White
Dear Santa,
I want an I phone 11 pro, a paint set, slime ingretents, a white bord and a white bord eraser and marker, smelley markers, a apple comeuter, piggie and elephant books. I survived books, LOL Big sprise and a baby bunny alife.
Love, Makenzie Rae Rehkop
Dear Santa,
I want is a Nintendo and Nintendo ds an a Xbox an a Robot dog.
Love, Mason Scott Aldridge
Dear Santa,
Nintendo, Xbox, wlaletore, bagen, rc car, dropeck robeot, ples bags.
Love, Ben Adams
Dear Santa,
rc car gas, BMX bik toy bb gun x nnd xt nintendo minecraft roboos, hoverbord
Love, Bryson Harris
Dear Santa,
For Crismis can you git me a pate doll gon ad a ndow Ntidoe and a noow drank and hot tud and a boat and a machin and a husrbord that acthlee husrs.
Love, Cory Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and a tv for my room. I also want a huver bord. I also want a Nintendo. I also want a Rmng us game for th eNintendo. I also want a remonte truk.
Love, Issak Reed
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo for christmas and a LOL pet and Iphone 11 and a comper for christmas.
Love, Kylee Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintindo swich. And a xbox 1. And pokemon cars. fortnite fings
Love, Austin Ray Peters
Dear Santa,
for chrismas i want a Lol doll a nintendo a galaxy phone a new farn a lamp a new bed xbox game sims a leash a of the same rings and new close
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
Can you git me a hatchet and an x-maxx rc truck, and a bag to carry dere hunting stuff. and a bee gun and some dere hunting guns.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
I whant a LOL remix omg roke star, and a pare of cow girl boots, and a today smart wach and a rc car and I whant it to be pink and purple. Santa and a tv for my room and a huverdoord and a game tadle for my room.
Love, Madison Barnes
Dear Santa,
I want a new Nintendo deb phone.
Love, Chevy Hobaugh
Ms. Amber Parish's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy that is real please. I also want a dool please. And also I want a toy horse please. also I want a Barbie dool please. I also want a toy backpack please. I also want a real backpack that has snowflacks on it please. I also want headfones please. I also want a phone please. thank you.
Love, Zailee
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox 4 and a likt uue culre for christmas and a Iphone 11 for christnas and a brone and hovre and a foot set and a big cristnas my tree for my grama and a tree home and a tiny swich and a thooeol for christmas and a toys chibe and plaes plaaeeess stop 2020!
Love, Elaina
Dear Santa,
I want a frinedship brast safe and a Iphone 10 and a teacher shool and a apple wuoch.
Love, Payton Boswell
Dear Santa,
Please make Corona stop! Can I have a Robowolf?
Love, Duncan Comstock
Dear Santa,
I want Captin America to come in the room.
Love, Joseph Gabel
Dear Santa,
I want a underweter gopro, and a iphone 12 pro max, and a smart board, and a lamp, and i want my dog abby to have puppie, and cove to STOP NOW, and a home phone for my home.
Love, Cole Greene
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for christmas and a bed and a tVanda Phan for christmas and some funtos for christmas and COVD-19 to be over.
Love, Ashlyn Hicks
Dear Santa,
I want a elektrik surf board and Ninja murch and marshmellow murch and corona to go away and a new box and the ninja skin on fortnite and the Marshmello skin and the john wicks skin.
Love, Peyten Kingla
Dear Santa,
I want PS4. I want a Faes shuld. I want 6 pups and I want Faliey stuff. I want a dog, and I want a santa maks. and a cat and two maks
Love, Caden McMeahs
Dear Santa,
for crismis I want a Iphone 12 pro max and a apple wach and crona to go away and a cromebook skin and hat a girl finde and a 30 point buck a safe so I can put shtuf in it. fornit on my ntido or xbox and my taht.
Love, Grant Matthews
Dear Santa,
I want Hatchimals pixies and christmas movies I also wish for COVID-19 to be over and a iphone 12 pro max and apple watch and a hoverbord JoJo slime kit JoJo spa things JoJo lip gloss
Love, Janea Myers
Dear Santa,
I want a underwater go pro and lots of stuff to make slime and a iphone 12 and a face shield and a pirod and those go carts at roal king and lots of spay stuff and a flexable croem book and a fit bit and a apple watch and a Gugi bag hachimils and covid to end.
Love, Paislee June Pate
Dear Santa,
I want a girl freind and sence you give people preznts you are rich. can i phone 11 and a moderscl and a pc conpter. face shield.
Love, Eli Sutton
Dear Santa,
I want a face shuld and a I wauch and a 3 cat.
Love, Gage Wienecke
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I really want a Barbie dream house. Can you bring something special for my brother? Walt and Molly would like some Christmas chew toys. We will leave you extra milk and cookies.
Love, Keeley Mills
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a new fairy doll. Could you bring my brother a knife and my sister a teddy bear.
Love, Lynnyx Snow
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a ginepig.
Love, Addi
Dear Santa,
ALl I want for christmas is a drte bite and owe more thing it is a rzr.
Love, Channing Jones
Ms. Barb Coleman's class
Dear Santa,
I want a pirate ship. and I wunt a pirate costume. and I wunt a Lego Avenger Qhih jet and I wil leave a playt of cookies to Santa.
Love, Brant Bittle
Dear Santa,
I want one sumsug ipad one pair of head phones one sumsug phone one drone tow Lego Batman and two or three Spider-man Lego sets. I will leve milk and cookies for you.
Love, Beck Rehkop
Dear Santa,
can I have toys Please for christmas. a bedroom of my very would be very nice too, in my own home with my mom and my littele brother. thank you so much!
Love, Joseph Black
Dear Santa,
I want a Playset and a Hoverboard. I also want a little keys and a little aranda head phones and a cross and a cry baby.
Love, Summer
Dear Santa,
I want to new little cars and some new horses for my sisters and I want a little kit of beads and string and ply mobile and a surprise for my mom and dad.
Love, Stockton Miller Crass
Dear Santa,
I would love for you to bring a big, pink scooter for Christmas. I would also love makeup, nail stuff, lol dolls and earrings. I look forward to being with my family and having milk and cookies for you on Christmas! Thank you! Happy Birthday Jesus!
Love, Danica Davis
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard and shoes and a robot with a remote control. thank santa your the best.
Love, Avery T. Jones
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hoverboard!! Can I have a soccerball!!!!!! Can I have a charger cover! Can I have a Football tee!
Love, Nathanial Norwood
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbies, and Barbie Dream house, I would like some shopkins, and a cry baby and a car.
Love, Leighton McDowell
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, i want a dirt bike. Dear Santa, i want air pods. Dear Santa, i want a new four wheeler. Dear Santa, i want a king size bed. Dear Santa I want a anime poster.
Love, Noah Oatman
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like nintendo switch lite, animal crossing and 2 jerseys.
Love, Arik Pacinda
Dear Santa,
This year for christmas I want a metal detector.
Love, Jessa Reagan
Dear Santa,
Can I have 1 miolin apple id gift cards pls. Can I have another disney infenety 3.0. 100 dollers and more xbox 360 controlers. and a another 200 apple id gift cars. and that will be all.
Love, Beck Rehkop
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a BeyBade Salamander and Sprizon blade also. I would like a dirt Bike and also want a spiderman suit.
Love, Lane Stamp
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is, a skye paw patrol, Baby Alive toy, JoJo Siwa stuff, barbie Doll necklace/ring, Barbie Doll car, clothes. A Barbie Doll, a barbie Doll car.
Love, Kora Starks
Ms. Sarah Burlison's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes. I have two chores. I love your Christmas joy! Santa can I have some toy please. Can I have my little pony toy. And Barbie dress! This is not a toy but art stuff please.
Love, Lara Collado
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a futball for Christmas. I wut car.
Love, Chevy Ely
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a remot cuntrl car for Christmas, nerf gun, drone, stuffed animal, last tag guns, Avengers lunch box, Baby Yoda lunchbox, headphones, fishing pole, legos, alarm clock.
Love, Terry Foell
Dear Santa,
I would like a nutcracker, some games, for my Wii, a PS4, a computer, a desk, a camera, some robucks, and a mike.
Love, Chavelle Gallagher
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch, Dot, computer, iPad, clue, LOL Dogs, slime, and toys for dog.
Love, Emma Griffon
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy horse, Ipad, electric scooter, ball, and slime thank you.
Love, Klair Hansen
Dear Santa,
I would like a snow leopard stuff animal, computer, a black fuzzy blankit and robux for rolblox
Love, Aalijah Jackson
Dear Santa,
I would like shoes, football, PS4, computer, gloves, TV, phone, and football gloves
Love, Liam Kelley
Dear Santa,
I would like to have Airpods, and IPad, an OMG Doll, clothes, and a roblox card. Thank You!
Love, Mikenna Koch
Dear Santa,
I would like an RC car for Christmas. I would also like Mr. Beast sweatpants, and a Hot Wheels track. I also hope kids that haven't gotten Christmas before get something to enjoy. I would also like something I can climb up. I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas.
Love, Bentlee Lindley
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I would like a stuffed animal for Christmas.
Love, Madalyn Lunsford
Dear Santa,
I would like Elf pets, an Arctic Fox Tradition Bundled with elf pets, Christmas cabin playset, the elf on the shelf girl Light Reoland white. I've ben a good girl!
Love, Mariah Meyer
Dear Santa,
I would like sonic mania plus, sonic tails, Amy, Cheese Creme, knuckles, Super Sonic, plushes, sonic, E.X.E.
Love, Asher Musgrove
Dear Santa,
I want Lego Avengers tower from 2015. A Lego star wars throne room. A drone, a new video game, the lego video game, the lego start wars epic fight, and a puppy.
Love, Aidan Peo
Dear Santa,
I would like the Barbie house, a Dol, story book!
Love, Brylee Reece
Dear Santa,
I would like for Krismas is a LOL house a smart appul woch, the trolls movie 2, a JoJo costom, the Jasmun dress, the Barbie cruise ship, Greedy Granny game, JoJo slime.
Love, Isabella Reimann
Dear Santa,
I would like is my two front teeth, 5 surprise, legos, Barbie, cars and racetracks, slime, squishies, art supplies.
Love, Caylee Rouse
Dear Santa,
I would like two Lego indoraptor sets, anl xbox, treasurex sunken gold, Lego doctor sattler set, nerf ultra 5, Lego Alan grant set, Lego Tim Murphy, teasurex dragon, and a Lego Ian Malcom.
Love, Arthur Royer
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS4, keyboard, undertale game for my nintendo switch, sans hoodie, pink sans slippers, sans helmet with glow up eyes, and headset with mike.
Love, Chase Sletten
Dear Santa,
I wouldlike keyboard, glow gloves, ipad, coputer, book and scooter.
Love, Arianna Smith
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a swing for Christmas.
Love, David Lee Young
Ms. Buffi Ayyagari's Class
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year. I would like a real unicorn with a golden horn. I want LOLO. I want a real. I want my Bob OO for Krismis. The bil LOL spris. I want pupeimon pupez.
Love, Zoey Hassen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a VR Headset, a new ipad, some board games that I can play with my brother and sister. I would also like a new Drawing set, and maybe some new toys, clothes and shoes are always a good idea too. We'll leave cookies and milk and carrots for you and the reindeer.
Love, Chloe Edmond
Dear Santa,
I want a Borbe, and a Borbe Plane and sum lipstick and a tablit, and a fone, and glasis and bowse and close and soks and pone tilse and a bice and all sorts of toyse.
Love, Makayla French
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard and a squishy and a tablet and a cat toy and a cat bed for my cat. I would also like a American girl doll and a hatchimal.
Love, Emma Neel
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL house for christmas and LOL characters. I also want a bunny snuggle animal.
Love, Madisyn Thebeau
Dear Santa,
I want a swithc and I want a bike, a train set, play cars, a soccer ball, a stuft animal cat taht ses i love you.
Love, Connor Shoemaker
Dear Santa,
I want some bascitball close. I want a black ipod case. Dog, a farit.
Love, Tinley Dulaney
Dear Santa,
I want a huverbord and a comeputer for chrismiss.
Love, Autumn Reagan
Dear Santa,
I waod wut a LOL Home and LOL car, and LOL dol, OMG dol, a bakpak a litle clibl.
Love, Alexis Street
Dear Santa,
I wanta remote mustang car and a BB gun and a new pair of a boots, and a pistl and a bone arow, and a new shooes and a skerry costm.
Love, Easton Adams
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox, 25 doller gift cards and I want a RC split bumper car maro and gotchee shoes. Thank you.
Love, Fred
Dear Santa,
I will haev a tedooy, and a Xbox caphead game, Xbox geif ckrd and head set.
Love, Luca Petroff
Dear Santa,
All I wet to have is hrbe broe z xbox
Love, Gave Stephens
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue tent, Pokemon cars, a deer rifel, a remot control areplane, some new tools, some new glovs, a panit pale, another pokemon poster, a tenesball and raket, a clok for my room. Do not get all of it you don't have to.
Love, Ben Stevens
Dear Santa,
I what a very speshl tag. I went my dad to walk or a Brbe haoes or 2 horse or a LOL ocone.
Love, Kahleesi Clark
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!