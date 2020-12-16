Fredericktown Second Grade

I whant a LOL remix omg roke star, and a pare of cow girl boots, and a today smart wach and a rc car and I whant it to be pink and purple. Santa and a tv for my room and a huverdoord and a game tadle for my room.

I want a puppy that is real please. I also want a dool please. And also I want a toy horse please. also I want a Barbie dool please. I also want a toy backpack please. I also want a real backpack that has snowflacks on it please. I also want headfones please. I also want a phone please. thank you.