Fredericktown student named to Dean’s List at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown was named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

