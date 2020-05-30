Fredericktown Ward III sees race June 2

Madison County voters will be electing representatives to boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.

The Democrat News will be profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the June ballot. One of those races is for Ward III Alderman in the City of Fredericktown.

The City of Fredericktown will be voting to fill two-year alderman positions in Wards I, II and III. Ward I incumbent alderman Harold Thomas and candidate for Ward II Alderman Daytona Brown are both running unopposed. Incumbent Jim Miller and Joseph Saxon are vying for Ward III alderman, the only contested municipal race.

Jim Miller has lived in the city for 11 years, he said. "I am a home owner, have been married for 65 years and very proud of the accomplishments I have seen our city make," he said.

Miller has been an alderman for four years and, at one time, owned a very successful business.

"I feel I have taken care of Ward III very well and have answered the requests of the people," Miller said. "I have been to every council meeting, except one. I feel, together we can make a better city."

Miller said, with the help of the abatement officer, he is proud of the cleanup job they have done.