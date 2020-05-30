Fredericktown Ward III sees race June 2

Madison County voters will be electing representatives to boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.
The Democrat News will be profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the June ballot. One of those races is for Ward III Alderman in the City of Fredericktown.
The City of Fredericktown will be voting to fill two-year alderman positions in Wards I, II and III. Ward I incumbent alderman Harold Thomas and candidate for Ward II Alderman Daytona Brown are both running unopposed. Incumbent Jim Miller and Joseph Saxon are vying for Ward III alderman, the only contested municipal race.
Jim Miller has lived in the city for 11 years, he said. "I am a home owner, have been married for 65 years and very proud of the accomplishments I have seen our city make," he said.
Miller has been an alderman for four years and, at one time, owned a very successful business.
"I feel I have taken care of Ward III very well and have answered the requests of the people," Miller said. "I have been to every council meeting, except one. I feel, together we can make a better city."
Miller said, with the help of the abatement officer, he is proud of the cleanup job they have done.
"A good alderman attends every council meeting and stands up for the people of his ward," Miller said. "If elected, I would continue to work to make our city more attractive to business and new industry."
Joseph Saxon, 32, said he has supervisor and managerial experience which allows him to see solutions to problems from a different perspective.
"I have worked with the developmentally disabled for over ten years in facilities and in homes and am currently a supervisor at the Madison County Workshop," Saxon said. "I moved to Missouri with my mother in 1999 and moved to Fredericktown in 2018 to be closer to work."
He indicated transparency, enthusiasm and communication were what qualified him for the position.
"Honesty and drive are qualities that make an effective alderman," Saxon said. "You must listen to those you are trying to improve the lives of, and you cannot do that without being transparent and never forgetting the primary purpose of the office."
Saxon said, if elected, he would like to use the many possible advantages Fredericktown has to offer.
"Highways near town create a chance at tourism, shopping and service industries which could create jobs and income for people," Saxon said. "Historic locations in town can be preserved more effectively for the same purposes. Things of this nature can start small and, due to ability to generate its own sustainability, begin to pay for themselves and grow."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!