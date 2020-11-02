Azalea Park, home to new benches and tables

During its October luncheon, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new tables and benches at Azalea Park.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said the 12 new benches and 12 new tables located under the pavilion were all obtained with grant funds.
"The grant is through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources," Rehkop said. "I heard about it through Vicki Moyers who had applied for and received the grant several times before for Fredericktown Elementary School. She encouraged me and helped me to fill it out for the Azalea Park Pavilion."
Rehkop said previous tables and benches under the pavilion were getting pretty old and worn out, with pieces coming off. She said the tables didn't match and there were not enough of them.
"The new benches and tables are a lot more sturdy and durable with an easy-to-clean surface," Rehkop said. "These will be such a great addition to the Azalea Festival next year and can allow more people to sit and enjoy the great bands the Azalea Board brings in. They'll also enhance other community events like family reunions, outdoor classes and just a great place for parents to sit and watch their kids on the playground."
Rehkop said she wanted to thank several people and organizations who helped make this possible.
"First off, Vicki Moyers helped fill out the grant because she's done it several times successfully for the elementary school," Rehkop said. "Brandon Hale, for helping to measure the space and come up with a layout. James Settle and the city workers, for putting the benches and tables together. Also, the Fredericktown Azalea Board for helping to secure funding. We had to pay the company that makes the benches up front, but then we will be fully reimbursed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources."
Rehkop said this was her first time writing a grant, but it was pretty straightforward.
"They just wanted detailed information on the project plan including a description of our town and income situation, description of the park, the specific materials to be used and layout plan, who all would benefit from the tables and benches and media exposure," Rehkop said. "They also required quotes from at least three different vendors, which I thought was very smart of them, because there's only one vendor in Missouri it seems that actually makes these recycled products."
Rehkop said she hopes grants like this will encourage other vendors, who are receiving bid requests, to start making recycled products.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
