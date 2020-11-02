Azalea Park, home to new benches and tables

"First off, Vicki Moyers helped fill out the grant because she's done it several times successfully for the elementary school," Rehkop said. "Brandon Hale, for helping to measure the space and come up with a layout. James Settle and the city workers, for putting the benches and tables together. Also, the Fredericktown Azalea Board for helping to secure funding. We had to pay the company that makes the benches up front, but then we will be fully reimbursed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources."

Rehkop said this was her first time writing a grant, but it was pretty straightforward.

"They just wanted detailed information on the project plan including a description of our town and income situation, description of the park, the specific materials to be used and layout plan, who all would benefit from the tables and benches and media exposure," Rehkop said. "They also required quotes from at least three different vendors, which I thought was very smart of them, because there's only one vendor in Missouri it seems that actually makes these recycled products."

Rehkop said she hopes grants like this will encourage other vendors, who are receiving bid requests, to start making recycled products.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.