Council hears citizens' concerns about housing project

More than 50 people assembled Monday evening for a special city council work session at Teen Town to consider the Fredericktown Planning and Zoning Commission’s “recommendation with negative vote with concerns for the affordable housing project Meadows of Fredericktown.”
A similar group planned to attend the March 8 regular city council meeting, but the matter was tabled so all interested parties could be better accommodated at a larger venue this week.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Kelly Korokis informed attendees they would be given three minutes to address the council and she recognized Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership President Dennis Siders.
The planning and zoning stated concerns were: the streets circling the project not being up to code; the increase in traffic; there being just one way in and one way out of the project, and truck traffic during construction would damage the existing roads.
Using his three minutes, Siders attempted to specifically respond to those concerns.
Siders said city ordinance requires streets to be 34 feet wide if the city adopts and agrees to maintain the street. A 34-foot wide street assumes cars will be parked on both sides. Therefore 14 feet, 7 feet for each parked car, is used for parking, leaving a 20-foot traffic way, or 10 feet wide for each lane. Meadows of Fredericktown plans to own and maintain its streets. Those streets will be 21-feet wide with curb and gutter, and a 5-foot wide sidewalk on each side.
“We will prohibit on-street parking and enforce that regulation with a clause in the lease, signage, and warnings to violators,” Siders said.
Siders also said a single road into and out of a subdivision is the best design possible, as it reduces drive-through traffic, encourages slower driving speeds and increases security.
Siders also said Pine Castle Estates Boulelvard was poorly designed and built. He said the city has issued 37 building permits in the Pine Castle subdivision, and concrete and construction trucks used to build those homes have caused a breakdown in the asphalt on Pine Castle Estates Boulevard.
“Our construction will not make repairs any more costly for the city when they choose to repair the road,” he said. “We would like to help the city repair the road after our project is complete.”
The majority of the more than 40 citizens in attendance and those who spoke at the meeting were homeowners living in Pine Castle Estates and on Maple Court, adjacent to the proposed project, as well as business owners on Pine Castle Estates Boulevard.
Many of the citizens’ concerns dealt with anticipated increase in traffic flow and congestion at the intersection of Pine Castle Estates Boulevard and West Main Street. They also discussed the possibility of building a sidewalk to make it easier for more residents of Pine Castle and the new project to walk rather than drive short distances.
Siders said the intersection was poorly-designed by the Pine Castle developer because it does not line up with Armory Street. He said the double lane entrance is also a problem because drivers unfamiliar with the intersection try to enter the boulevard’s outgoing traffic.
Others at the meeting expressed concern about noise and other disturbances which might occur with the addition of 40 new homes in their neighborhood. A handful of citizens said they worried about how residents at the new project would be handled and, if necessary, evicted if they violated their lease agreement.
RCH Development President Chad Hartle is the project developer. He tried to address concerns about occupancy limit and other lease violations. Among other things Hartle said residents who don’t abide by the rules will no longer receive rental assistance. He said his company owns and operates 30 other properties, they all follow Missouri Housing Development Commission rules and regulations, and this project will be no different. Hartle also said his management company had experience handling evictions.
Near the conclusion of the meeting, the Fredericktown City Council was asked what was left to be approved.
“The only application that is pending before the city is to approve the site plan,” City Attorney Mary Boner said.
After each citizen who wished to speak had his or her opportunity, and after more than 90 minutes of those citizens’ comments, Mayor Korokis asked for a motion to adjourn. The motion was made by Alderman Rick Polete, seconded by Alderman Paul Brown, and unanimously approved by the council.