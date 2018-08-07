Fredericktown voters said "yes" to Proposition P in Tuesday's primary election.

The vote was 404-314 in favor of the proposition.

The measure will impose a city-wide, half-cent sales tax "for the purpose of improving public safety of the City" by providing revenue for the Fredericktown Police and Fire Departments to construct a new police and fire department facility, hire a school resource officer, and "other enhanced public safety services."

In Madison County, the only contested race was for Presiding Commissioner on the Republican ticket. In that race, challenger Jason Green defeated incumbent Robert "Bob" Mooney 1,007-663.

Green will face Democrat April Sarakas in the Nov. 6 General Election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments