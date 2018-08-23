Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Governor Mike Parson visits
Buy Now

Governor Mike Parson, center, visits the site of Missouri Cobalt on Wednesday. He is seen here with Missouri Cobalt CEO Mike Hollomon, left, and CEO of Environmental Operations Stacy Hastie giving the project a thumbs up.

 Victoria Kemper, Daily Journal

Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Madison County on Wednesday to tour the site of Missouri Cobalt. 

The Missouri Cobalt mine holds an estimated 35 million pounds of recoverable cobalt and is likely the largest reserve in North America. The site also contains 51 million pounds of nickel and 65 million pounds of copper.

"Missouri has a unique opportunity here in this new future of the cobalt industry," Parson said. "What that's going to mean for the state and when you have these guys who are willing to go out here and make these kind of investments in the state, it's a big deal."

Parson said he would love for Missouri to be known as the cobalt state in the United States and as the go-to place for the resource.

Cobalt is a significant resource needed to make high-performance batteries which are used in electric vehicles. In 2017 the demand for cobalt reached $8 billion.

"The other thing I think is a good thing with this is it keeps us away from the foreign trade," Parson said. "Right now we have to depend a lot on China. This is a perfect way that we get to stand on our own two feet as we develop our own business here in the United States."

Parson said projects like this are exactly what he is wanting to see for Missouri.

"I think anytime that we're expanding businesses in the State of Missouri, that's kind of what our whole focus is going to be in this administration," Parson said. "When you look at this and combine that with workforce development and infrastructure it's exactly the kind of projects we are wanting to see, and see Missouri grow."

While most of the meeting was behind closed doors Gov. Parson seemed positive after his discussion with Missouri Cobalt CEO Mike Hollomon and CEO of Environmental Operations Stacy Hastie.

"They've got a reputation of hopefully doing some good things here and developing this site," Parson said. "Right now this is the private sector and it's just good to go out there and see them working and seeing this develop. We are anxious to see how the whole package comes together. This is huge for small town Missouri."

Parson also said from the agricultural side it is good to see a piece of land that was totally useless to a certain degree be turned back into something from which can be developed and prosperous instead of just being let go.

"Plus you are cleaning out a bad situation," Parson said. "The good thing is the government isn't doing it, someone else is."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Missouri Cobalt site is projected to employ 50 people during the remediation stage, and once the mining operation begins will have more than 250 permanent local jobs, plus construction jobs, according to information provided by the company. The project should produce 600 to 700 temporary and permanent jobs.

Hastie and Missouri Cobalt Vice President John Diehl spoke to the city of Fredericktown at the end of April about the hopes for the mining operation.

"I think the best thing to tell you is this is a real deal," Hastie said. "We did not spend the millions to buy this property and remediate it to let it set there idle. We are here to mine."

Diehl added he knows people have tried to tackle this in the past, but he feels Missouri Cobalt has the right team to get it done, and he believes the global cobalt market will help as well.

"We are excited about this opportunity that we have come across the past couple months to take ownership of the mine," Diehl said. "We look forward to working with the city and local stakeholders to make this a reality."

Missouri Cobalt acquired the Madison County mine in February due to the increasing demand in the cobalt market and has been working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency to assure remediation is properly preformed and to acquire the needed permits. 

Hollomon said once the permits are obtained and they are ready to hire workers they will let the community know. In the mean time prospective employees can reach out via Missouri Cobalt's new website www.mocobalt.com

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments