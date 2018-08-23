Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Madison County on Wednesday to tour the site of Missouri Cobalt.
The Missouri Cobalt mine holds an estimated 35 million pounds of recoverable cobalt and is likely the largest reserve in North America. The site also contains 51 million pounds of nickel and 65 million pounds of copper.
"Missouri has a unique opportunity here in this new future of the cobalt industry," Parson said. "What that's going to mean for the state and when you have these guys who are willing to go out here and make these kind of investments in the state, it's a big deal."
Parson said he would love for Missouri to be known as the cobalt state in the United States and as the go-to place for the resource.
Cobalt is a significant resource needed to make high-performance batteries which are used in electric vehicles. In 2017 the demand for cobalt reached $8 billion.
"The other thing I think is a good thing with this is it keeps us away from the foreign trade," Parson said. "Right now we have to depend a lot on China. This is a perfect way that we get to stand on our own two feet as we develop our own business here in the United States."
Parson said projects like this are exactly what he is wanting to see for Missouri.
"I think anytime that we're expanding businesses in the State of Missouri, that's kind of what our whole focus is going to be in this administration," Parson said. "When you look at this and combine that with workforce development and infrastructure it's exactly the kind of projects we are wanting to see, and see Missouri grow."
While most of the meeting was behind closed doors Gov. Parson seemed positive after his discussion with Missouri Cobalt CEO Mike Hollomon and CEO of Environmental Operations Stacy Hastie.
"They've got a reputation of hopefully doing some good things here and developing this site," Parson said. "Right now this is the private sector and it's just good to go out there and see them working and seeing this develop. We are anxious to see how the whole package comes together. This is huge for small town Missouri."
Parson also said from the agricultural side it is good to see a piece of land that was totally useless to a certain degree be turned back into something from which can be developed and prosperous instead of just being let go.
"Plus you are cleaning out a bad situation," Parson said. "The good thing is the government isn't doing it, someone else is."
The Missouri Cobalt site is projected to employ 50 people during the remediation stage, and once the mining operation begins will have more than 250 permanent local jobs, plus construction jobs, according to information provided by the company. The project should produce 600 to 700 temporary and permanent jobs.
Hastie and Missouri Cobalt Vice President John Diehl spoke to the city of Fredericktown at the end of April about the hopes for the mining operation.
"I think the best thing to tell you is this is a real deal," Hastie said. "We did not spend the millions to buy this property and remediate it to let it set there idle. We are here to mine."
Diehl added he knows people have tried to tackle this in the past, but he feels Missouri Cobalt has the right team to get it done, and he believes the global cobalt market will help as well.
"We are excited about this opportunity that we have come across the past couple months to take ownership of the mine," Diehl said. "We look forward to working with the city and local stakeholders to make this a reality."
Missouri Cobalt acquired the Madison County mine in February due to the increasing demand in the cobalt market and has been working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency to assure remediation is properly preformed and to acquire the needed permits.
Hollomon said once the permits are obtained and they are ready to hire workers they will let the community know. In the mean time prospective employees can reach out via Missouri Cobalt's new website www.mocobalt.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.