Scout completes purple martin project

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a scout. Daniel Bathe of Fredericktown has completed this step by building and installing purple martin houses.
The plan was to install the bird houses near the Fredericktown R-I track, football and soccer areas. Bathe ended up with three houses in the empty field on the corner of Cap America Drive and Highway 72, next to the Fredericktown Intermediate School playground.
"I chose this project because I personally know how irritating mosquitoes and other pests can get during games of football," Bathe said.
The Purple Martin Conservation Society says, while mosquitoes are consumed by purple martins, there is no scientific evidence they have an impact on the population in a particular area. They do, however, offer many educational opportunities, and once they take residence in a particular house, they will return every year.
Bathe said his biggest obstacle with the project was COVID-19.
"At all turns, it continued to delay my project," Bathe said. "Between businesses not being economically able to donate, shutting down the high school shop, from which I ordered the poles and bases, and not allowing me to meet up with scouts due to group size regulations, COVID-19 has hindered the entire project from start to finish."
Troop 0027 Scout Master John Hargis said Bathe never gave up on his project.
"He kept pushing forward, even as COVID created obstacle after obstacle, delaying the project numerous times," Hargis said. "All of the leaders are proud of Daniel and his accomplishments."
Bathe said he has been in scouting for as long as he can remember.
Support Local Journalism
"I believe I joined cub scouts when I was 6 and have been with it ever since," Bathe said. "My favorite part of scouting was going outside and camping on weekends and every summer. Getting out there away from all other civilization is rather nice."
Bathe said his most memorable scouting memory was during his first year of camping.
"I was whittling a piece of cedar incorrectly and I sliced right down into my thumb," Bathe said. "I didn't panic, I didn't get scared, I just got up, called for John (Hargis) and started applying pressure. Later I went to the hospital, received four stitches and went back to camp the next day, happy as a clam."
Bathe said Scouts BSA has taught him a lot of skills he will take with him throughout life.
"I think that Scouts BSA has ingrained within me the Scout Oath and Law, and I think because of that I will try my best to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent throughout the rest of my life," Bathe said. "I would recommend scouting to anyone and everyone who would listen to me because it has done nothing but make me a better person physically, mentally and socially."
Bathe said the training he received in scouts was duplicated elsewhere, but the pride he got from picking up trash, painting fire hydrants and otherwise helping his community could not have come from anywhere else.
"For Daniel the Scout Oath and Law were more than a guide, but an instructional manual for life," Hargis said. "Daniel set goals for himself and worked hard at achieving rank advancement."
Bathe said he would like to thank Mooney Tax Service, Madison County Farm Supply, and Thal's Hardware for their contributions to his project. He said he would also like to thank his parents and Hargis for never giving up on him.
Now that Bathe's project is complete and has met all the requirements, he can apply to the Eagle Board of Advancement for the rank of Eagle Scout.
According to BSA, "Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements. 'Eagle Scout' is not just an award; it is a state of being. Those who earned it as youth continue to earn it every day as adults. That is why an Eagle Scout is an Eagle Scout, not was."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.