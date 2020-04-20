Free Library eCards

What is a temporary Ozark Regional Library (ORL) eCard?
- Electronically produced and distributed library card
- Gives access to Ozark Regional Library’s digital resources
- Expires June 30th, 2020
Who is eligible?
- Iron or Madison County residents who do not have an ORL card now
- 18 years of age and older
What can I access with a temporary eCard?
- eBooks
- Audiobooks
- Genealogy
- Practice tests (e.g. ACT, SAT, HiSET, etc.) and tutorials
- Mango Language classes
- Resume builders
- and more
How do you get a temporary eCard?
- Apply online
- The eCard will be emailed to you
- You can start enjoying our digital resources immediately
Upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the Library with photo ID and proof of residence
For more information about library eCards, please contact us at librarian@ozarkregional.org or call 573-546-2615 M-F 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
