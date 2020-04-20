Free Library eCards
Free Library eCards

What is a temporary Ozark Regional Library (ORL) eCard?

  • Electronically produced and distributed library card
  • Gives access to Ozark Regional Library’s digital resources
  • Expires June 30th, 2020

Who is eligible?

  • Iron or Madison County residents who do not have an ORL card now
  • 18 years of age and older

What can I access with a temporary eCard?

  • eBooks
  • Audiobooks
  • Genealogy
  • Practice tests (e.g. ACT, SAT, HiSET, etc.) and tutorials
  • Mango Language classes
  • Resume builders
  • and more

How do you get a temporary eCard?

  • Apply online
  • The eCard will be emailed to you
  • You can start enjoying our digital resources immediately

Upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the Library with photo ID and proof of residence

For more information about library eCards, please contact us at librarian@ozarkregional.org or call 573-546-2615 M-F 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

