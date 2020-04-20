Free Library eCards

What is a temporary Ozark Regional Library (ORL) eCard?

Electronically produced and distributed library card

Gives access to Ozark Regional Library’s digital resources

Expires June 30th, 2020

Who is eligible?

Iron or Madison County residents who do not have an ORL card now

18 years of age and older

What can I access with a temporary eCard?

eBooks

Audiobooks

Genealogy

Practice tests (e.g. ACT, SAT, HiSET, etc.) and tutorials

Mango Language classes

Resume builders

and more

How do you get a temporary eCard?

Apply online

The eCard will be emailed to you

You can start enjoying our digital resources immediately

Upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the Library with photo ID and proof of residence

For more information about library eCards, please contact us at librarian@ozarkregional.org or call 573-546-2615 M-F 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

