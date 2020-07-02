Freedom Set in Stone

The building’s original architects designed a beautiful rotunda to display America’s most treasured documents. Marble from six states were used in its construction. Of local interest is that the display cases protecting the documents were constructed of a beautiful gold-veined marble from River aux Vases in nearby Ste. Genevieve County.

There were five different varieties of Ste. Genevieve marble, but the gold veined type was considered the most beautiful. It was used in the 1930 renovation of Lincoln’s Tomb as well as in many government, business, religious and domestic building across the United States.

In 2001, the documents were removed from their protective cases for examination and restoration. New display cases were constructed as part of the building renovation occurring between 2001 and 2005. The renovation designers wanted to use as much of the original materials as possible.

Unfortunately, the quarry where the original marble had been found was no longer in operation and what little was left had been severely eroded. However, it was discovered that before the quarry closed, a shipment of the marble had been sent to a company near Knoxville, Tennessee. It had been planned for the construction of a courthouse in Florida but never used. It was this stone that was used in the rotunda renovation.