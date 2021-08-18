Freese knows route Cardinals can take to contention

Many weeks before the moment that made him a hometown legend, a red-coat candidate, and forever part of World Series highlight reels, David Freese and those celebrated 2011 St. Louis Cardinals had to first scratch, claw and climb their way out of a hole that looks downright familiar to this year’s club.
The steps up start small but play big, Freese said.
“Belief matters,” he listed when asked the route out of a deep rut. “Talent matters. Obviously a little desire. Respect that it deserves playing this game. Belief can go a long way.”
Freese, almost two years removed from his retirement, returned to Busch Stadium on Tuesday night for a victory lap in a Ford truck before the game, a ceremonial first pitch, and even to celebrate his career with the Cardinals, right down to the limited-edition bobblehead. As he considered retirement, he painted a picture of someday sitting at a Cardinals game, in his hometown of St. Louis, and sharing that moment with his son.
He got to do that for the first time Tuesday with both sons, Kai and Cato.
He noted the poetry (pointed?) of being celebrated with Milwaukee in town — the team the Cardinals ousted in the 2011 National League Championship Series and opponent when they found their mojo for a September surge. Freese, the MVP of that NLCS, said it’s not the postseason records he set or even the World Series Game 6 whirlwind that he’s spent time remembering as he neared a return to Busch Stadium.
“I think about September and the Brewer series more than anything to be honest,” Freese said. “I know that’s not fun. I think about Adron Chambers getting 45,000 people off their tails, waving their towels, and at no point did any of us understand what was about to happen in the next six weeks, and that’s incredible to think about.”
The 2011 Cardinals were 10½ games behind the Braves on August 24 for a wild-card berth. With help from a Braves collapse, the Cardinals chewed up that deficit thanks to Chambers scoring a key run vs. the Cubs, a series sweep of Milwaukee, and a pivotal series sweep of Atlanta. Freese referenced a two-run single Albert Pujols “ducked down the first-base line” against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel that led to a win and that “belief.”
“We started thinking a little differently,” he said.
The Cardinals that welcomed Freese on Tuesday trailed the Brewers by 10 games in the division and have a narrower gap in the wild-card race than the 2011 club.
So it’s a route that the club has run in the past, paced by players like Freese and surprise contributors like Chambers, and it’s one that ultimately brought the St. Louis native back to Busch, wearing a Cardinals jersey there for the first time since he was traded after the 2013 season. He’s now attended two games at Busch in the crowd. An ovation has greeted him each time. Next month he’ll participate in the reunion weekend for the 2011 champs. And Freese has committed to playing in the team’s upcoming fantasy camp.
He’s easing into what could ultimately become a more formal role with the Cardinals’ organization. Belief still takes him places.
“I’m riding the waves,” he said before joining between 50 and 60 friends and family at the game. “I definitely have had this day circled for a long time. I’m trying to enjoy it with my wife and kids.”
Wrist pain puts Carlson on IL
Whatever optimism the Cardinals had after Dylan Carlson’s swing through the batting cage Monday faded by Tuesday afternoon as the club scratched him from the starting lineup and placed him on the 10-day injured list with unrelenting wrist soreness.
Carlson, wearing a protective splint on his right wrist, said that he had scans taken of the joint and met with the doctors. The Cardinals are likely to have him see a specialist — if he had not already.
“Wish it was a little more positive,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Swung the bat and actually felt pretty good about it. A little more soreness. (Met with doctors and) he needed a little more time.”
The Cardinals carried Carlson through the weekend in hopes he’d be ready Tuesday, but they did not want to play with a short bench for a fourth consecutive game, nor a game with NL rules. The Cardinals backdated the IL assignment as far as they could, to Aug. 14. Rest has been prescribed pending further exams of the wrist and whether he can recover from swings later this week. To replace Carlson on the active roster, the Cardinals promoted Austin Dean, who recently returned to the field after missing months due to surgery that removed a hamate bone.
Mikolas starts Friday, Lester draws Brewers
In order to get him an extra day of rest before his return to the rotation and second big-league start since 2019, Miles Mikolas will start Friday against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium. That nudges veteran Jon Lester into Thursday’s finale of the Brewers’ series. Mikolas pitched seven strong innings for Low-A Peoria this past week and allowed three runs on six hits. His goal was to build his pitch count and ready his legs and test his arm through an extended outing.
Due to forearm and elbow issues that interrupted the past two seasons and required surgery a year ago, Mikolas has pitched four innings and thrown 59 pitches for the Cardinals since the 2019 NLCS.
Ludwick rejoins organization, helps hitters
Ryan Ludwick, an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2008, has rejoined the club in an official capacity as coach who will work with hitters throughout the organization. He’s spending a few days this week with the big-league team, and he’ll also return to roaming the minor-league affiliates, from Class A Peoria up, to assist hitting coordinator Russ Steinhorn and the individual affiliate’s hitting coaches.
Ludwick, 43, had been part of the staff reductions a year ago during the pandemic. He and Cardinals Hall of Fame reliever Jason Isringhausen were rehired through this year to contribute coaching in the minors. Earlier this summer, several team officials described the benefit of having former players around, wanting to restore those positions for some alumni, and how some players had sought advice from Ludwick at times this summer.