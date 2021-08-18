Freese knows route Cardinals can take to contention

He’s easing into what could ultimately become a more formal role with the Cardinals’ organization. Belief still takes him places.

“I’m riding the waves,” he said before joining between 50 and 60 friends and family at the game. “I definitely have had this day circled for a long time. I’m trying to enjoy it with my wife and kids.”

Wrist pain puts Carlson on IL

Whatever optimism the Cardinals had after Dylan Carlson’s swing through the batting cage Monday faded by Tuesday afternoon as the club scratched him from the starting lineup and placed him on the 10-day injured list with unrelenting wrist soreness.

Carlson, wearing a protective splint on his right wrist, said that he had scans taken of the joint and met with the doctors. The Cardinals are likely to have him see a specialist — if he had not already.

“Wish it was a little more positive,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Swung the bat and actually felt pretty good about it. A little more soreness. (Met with doctors and) he needed a little more time.”