From Farmington to Thailand and back home again

Kevin Bloom is coming home to Farmington after 20 years in California and Thailand — and he wants to bring a lot of high-paying technology jobs with him.
Bloom came back to Farmington on July 4 and is already working on relocating the software company MessageSpring, where he serves as CEO, from Thailand to his hometown. If successful, it’s a classic case of the poor hometown boy leaving home, searching for riches, finding them and then returning.
An avid golfer, Bloom uses the game as an analogy of how he looks at life.
“A golf course will typically have three kinds of holes,” he said. “A par 3, which is a short one; a par 4, which is a moderate length one; and a par 5, which is typically 500-600 yards. Most Type-A golfers want to reach those par 5 in two shots, because it gives them the chance to get an eagle. Unless it’s just physically impossible for me to get to that par 5 in two shots, I’m going to try it. I’m going to try to hit a 300-yard three wood onto the green. I live my life that way.”
Humble beginnings
Growing up off of Highway 32, east of Farmington in the Chestnut Ridge area, Bloom's family didn’t have a lot of money.
“But my mom and dad did everything they could to give us a life that made us not realize that we were as low-income as we were,” he said. “As I got out of the Marine Corps, I realized that I don’t want to struggle in life. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I don’t struggle, and whenever I have children I pass that thought process and that capability on to my children. For me, it was full-throttle on education and every chance I had to make a name for myself professionally, I would do it. I did that at Andersen Consulting, now known as Accenture.”
Later on, Bloom became an expert in using Tuxedo Software, a transaction processing system originally developed by AT&T in the 1980s. While using the software, he got to know several Thai people and became familiar with that country's culture. At about 25 years of age, Bloom randomly sent an executive at the software company an email about opening an office in Thailand.
“Two days later I had a job,” he said. “I quit my job here and I flew to Thailand. Unfortunately, I landed in Thailand and two weeks later the Asian financial crisis of 1997 started.”
Making lemonade
As a result, Bloom had to make lemonade out of a lemon and come up with an alternate plan. The company told him he couldn’t sell Tuxedo Software in Thailand because of the financial crisis, so they wanted him to come back to the United States and work for them there. Bloom refused, quit the company, formed his own company and with some serious arm-twisting became a distributor for Tuxedo.
Six months later, he brokered a $1 million deal and at the end of three years had 100 employees working for him. Eventually, Oracle bought out the software company and Bloom’s distributorship ended.
After moving to the states for a couple of years, Bloom ended up back in Thailand, now with a family and his children attending an international school.
“That international school had children with parents from 60 countries and 39 languages,” he said. “They used to send out these horrifically long emails to everybody. It would be four versions of the email in one email. The top would be English, which was voluminous in itself. There was an introductory two paragraphs, then pre-K I, pre-K II, then kindergarten, and so on.
"Instead of just me as a sixth and eighth grade parent, it was for everybody and you had to hunt and peck to find yours. If you’re looking at that email on the phone, it’s a horrible experience. Then you scroll down and see the Thai version of it, then the Chinese, then there was Japanese. I would then be approached by Asian parents asking me if I knew what this means, because they could speak a little bit, but not read so much.”
An epiphany
At that point, Bloom had an epiphany about coming up with a new type of software to fix what he saw was literally a worldwide problem.
“I decided I could ‘sprinkle’ a little tech on this problem and solve it, but I’m going to ask around and see if this problem exists outside of schools,” he said. “Other schools had the same problem, golf courses had the same problem ... apartments. This is a prevalent problem.
"Complacency is the obstacle. Everybody was like, ‘Google Translate is out there, I’m going to send my message out in English, if they understand it; they understand it. If they don’t, I don’t care, because I’ve done my job as an underpaid mass communicator.'”
By modifying some existing software Bloom was using, within nine months he had built a low-end app and started selling contracts in places like Hong Kong and Thailand. After proving the need for the app, his company began rebuilding and expanding it into a messaging software platform.
“We have a comprehensive platform that is meant to bridge the communication gap that exists that everybody is basically just accepting,” Bloom said. “It’s 2021. You’ve seen how diverse even Farmington has become. I was standing at the Mennonite store and there were three Russian ladies and some Asian folks in the parking lot. Los Angeles has 183 languages spoken in homes.
“If you have Mexicans and you want to send out a message, you want to appeal to that community, you want those folks to read it immediately. How do you do that? Do you trust them to just cut and paste it into Google Translate? Surprise! Google Translate doesn’t support Mexican Spanish, they have European Spanish only.
"The same with French. They don’t have Canadian French. With our platform, we integrate with three different translation engines so we can tailor for you to choose whatever language you want. We have over 130 languages. We also do text-to-speech, so that maybe you’re cooking dinner or going through a drive-thru, you just pick a play button and listen to the message rather than have to read it.”
Bloom says that with his software platform, a business owner can write a message in any language and his platform will detect which language it’s written in.
“We translate it — very high quality — for the recipients,” he said. “Nobody else does this. You send it out and it’s available on Facebook, Twitter, all of those in 130 languages with just a little language selector.”
Lost in translation
Translating languages is an extremely difficult process at best. Developing the software took Bloom more than three years and more than $5 million.
“There are contextual struggles in translating,” he said. “We teach our people to write very concisely, richly use adverbs and adjectives. I’ll give you an example using a golf course, ‘The course is closed tomorrow.’ The word course means different things. It can be a school class. If you get this in English from a golf course, you know what it means.
"But, if you’re a translation engine just getting a stream of text and you can’t add context, the translation is going to be bad. We give you a preview pane, so if you can read any of these additional languages, you can see if it is correct. We have language reviewers. We have customers in multiple places and whether it is Cantonese, Mandarin or Arabic, Urdu, or the various versions of Spanish, they tell us they are really high-quality translations.”
According to Bloom, the worst translation language pairs are Thai along with anything else. Why? Because Thai and most other Southeast Asian languages are very tonal in nature, with the same word meaning different things depending on the emphasis of how it is spoken.
MessageSpring not only translates many languages, it also addresses a modern communication problem. It sends the messages through different means of communication — text, SMS and emails. In addition to these methods. Bloom’s software also integrates social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as other media platforms.
Communication gap
“The communication gap is pretty big,” he said. “When I say it’s pretty big, how many communication apps are there right now? If you want to get your message out, where do you go? If you’re the high school announcing that school is closed, they have Remind App, which I consider a horrible interface experience. I’ve seen school closure notices on Facebook. The first comment I see is ‘why are you alerting us here? My son’s waiting at the bus stop and school’s closed. We don’t look for this kind of thing on Facebook’.
"Getting your message as a business or a church or whatever to your audience in the right channel and language and maybe the right format, text or voice, is challenging. What our platform does, it allows you in minutes to create your profile on the MessageSpring Platform and link four different social media accounts — Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. We deliver the message from business to consumer or place to audience. We do it in the channel the recipient wants that we support, which are seven channels. We do it in whatever language they want."
As to how many jobs his company could potentially bring to Farmington, Bloom answered by offering a comparison.
“Sendgrid is our email processor,” he said. “All they do is send emails and keep metrics of it. They have 3,000 employees. MessageSpring has a far more comprehensive product — multiple channels, coupons, digital membership cards, all of this fancy stuff. If we are successful, and we get huge adoption, then I see no reason why five years from now we don’t have 3,000 people working here. Wouldn’t Farmington like to have 3,000 high-paying jobs?”
Focus on Farmington
Bloom is bullish on his hometown and what it can already offer a company like his. He also knows what Farmington is capable of doing.
“Farmington has so much to offer,” he said. “Even though Gradeschools.org rates this school district low, it’s really mostly diversity-wise. Academically, it’s actually pretty good compared to others. My kids have been in the Palo Alto, California school district, which is one of the best in America. It’s not that much of a difference.
"There’s an expectation that if you’re a tech company, you need to be in Silicon Valley, North Dallas or outside of Orlando. I think if we were able to ignite a spark, we have a platform that’s good for the world.”
As part of the promotion of his software company, Bloom is planning to work with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce in the near future to hold a treasure hunt in Farmington using electronic "beacons" placed around town. People would get messages on their smartphones using the MessageSpring app.
“There’s one we’ll call the 'golden egg,' which has a grand prize,” Bloom said. “That message is only delivered if you are three feet away. The other five or 10 beacons around town are delivering messages that are hints that try to drive you to other businesses to spend money.
"If you go into these businesses to spend money — if you find the beacon and you spent money at these places — you get that grand prize. If you find the beacon, but you’ve not spent the money at small businesses, you get only a small amount, that type of scenario.”
Although Farmington is his hometown, Thailand is never far removed from the minds and hearts of Bloom and his family.
“My children miss Thailand like crazy. I miss Thailand. Bangkok is one of the best cities to live in. I have a very good personal and professional life there. My children are biracial. They were born to a Thai mother in Thailand.
"Moving back here, I had a little bit of culture shock. We lived on the 43rd floor, essentially a penthouse in downtown Bangkok. Now we wake up and see cornfields, hay bales and barns. I love it because I grew up here and this is in my blood, but my girls required a bit of adjustment. They love being here, they love seeing my folks and my friends.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
"Moving back here, I had a little bit of culture shock. We lived on the 43rd floor, essentially a penthouse in downtown Bangkok. Now we wake up and see cornfields, hay bales and barns." – Kevin Bloom