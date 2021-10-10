From Farmington to Thailand and back home again

Kevin Bloom is coming home to Farmington after 20 years in California and Thailand — and he wants to bring a lot of high-paying technology jobs with him.

Bloom came back to Farmington on July 4 and is already working on relocating the software company MessageSpring, where he serves as CEO, from Thailand to his hometown. If successful, it’s a classic case of the poor hometown boy leaving home, searching for riches, finding them and then returning.

An avid golfer, Bloom uses the game as an analogy of how he looks at life.

“A golf course will typically have three kinds of holes,” he said. “A par 3, which is a short one; a par 4, which is a moderate length one; and a par 5, which is typically 500-600 yards. Most Type-A golfers want to reach those par 5 in two shots, because it gives them the chance to get an eagle. Unless it’s just physically impossible for me to get to that par 5 in two shots, I’m going to try it. I’m going to try to hit a 300-yard three wood onto the green. I live my life that way.”

Humble beginnings

Growing up off of Highway 32, east of Farmington in the Chestnut Ridge area, Bloom's family didn’t have a lot of money.