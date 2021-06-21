From feast to famine: After scoring nine runs in opener, Cardinals blanked in DH nightcap

Arenado’s 13th homer of the season snapped an 0-for-20 stretch for the cleanup hitter and gave Wainwright all the runs he needed in Game 1. When the Braves went to reliever Josh Tomlin, Goldschmidt drilled the first pitch Tomlin threw for a three-run homer, and Arenado whacked the next for a double. They finished Game 1 a combined five for seven with a home run each and seven RBIs combined. In the dugout between games, talking to the Post-Dispatch, Arenado tried to think of a game in which the corner infielders were in synch.

“We start hitting the way we know how, we’re going to win some games,” Arenado said. “We’re going to be right where we need to be. That seems like the first game we hit homers together in the same game, driving in runs together. When he does good, I’m not. And when I do good — it seems like we’ve been off. We feel like we both haven’t felt like we can.”

Still a few starts from feeling at full strength after a second back issue, Kwang Hyun Kim had arguably his finest start for the Cardinals in Game 2. It upended on one pitch. Wainwright’s complete-game win against his first team and in front of friends and family set the Cardinals up to be aggressive with their bullpen in the second seven-inning game. Kim (1-5) was unlikely to take a second at-bat, and he carried a one-run game through the fourth.