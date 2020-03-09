Frustrated BattleHawks lose to Defenders

Coming up with a pair of key fourth-and-one stops in the fourth quarter, the (Washington) D.C. Defenders stunned the visiting St. Louis BattleHawks 15-6 on Sunday afternoon.
St. Louis, D.C. and the New York Guardians are all 3-2 atop the XFL East at the midway point of the season.
It proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the BattleHawks, who struggled near the goal line. St. Louis managed to outgain the Defenders 319-256 overall and 146-27 through the air, but the visitors were just 4 for 16 on third down, 0 for 2 on fourth down and 0 for 3 in the red zone.
“We weren’t very good,” BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes said after the game. “We shot ourselves in the foot, obviously, with penalties. Could never get a rhythm. (D.C. defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi) did a good job of keeping us off balance. Besides that, at least the sun came out today; it was a beautiful day.”
Hayes and Cioffi worked together on Marvin Lewis’ staff with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.
Coming off a pair of road losses in which they were outscored 64-9, the Defenders improved to 3-0 at Audi Field, where they’ve outscored opponents 73-25 this season.
The BattleHawks simply couldn’t get it going. Quarterback Jordan Ta’aum, the league’s reigning player of the week, struggled Sunday for the first time as a pro, completing just 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards. He was sacked four times, but he did manage 31 yards on five rushing attempts.
For the second week in a row, the BattleHawks’ opponent successfully went to its backup quarterback. Last week, Seattle’s B.J. Daniels rallied his team in the second half of a hard-fought 23-16 BattleHawks’ win. This time, Tyree Jackson took over for starter Cardale Jones after just two series.
Jackson did just enough to help his team get the win. He completed just 9 of 14 passes for 64 yards, but he did account for the game’s lone touchdown — a 9-yard pass to tight end Khari Lee in the final minute of the first quarter to put the Defenders up 6-3.
Jackson also ran seven times for 32 yards. As a team, the Defenders rushed for an XFL-record 229 yards.
Following an acrobatic interception by St. Louis’ Marcus Robinson, the BattleHawks used a run-heavy drive to grab the lead as kicker Taylor Russolino booted a 35-yard field goal with 3:06 to play in the first quarter to make it 3-0.
But Russolino shanked the kickoff, giving the Defenders possession at the St. Louis 45-yard line. Five plays later, Jackson and Lee hooked up for the TD to put the home team on top 6-3 with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. The try for a one-point conversion fell incomplete.
Ta’amu hooked up with Alonzo Russell and Brandon Reilly on back-to-back 17-yard passes, but the next St. Louis drive stalled, resulting in another Russolino kick, this one from 40 yards, to even the score at 6-6 with 9:49 to play in the first half.
To that point, the St. Louis kicker had converted all eight of his field goal attempts this season.
Four plays later, St. Louis wideout Carlton Agudosi blocked his second punt in as many weeks. But the BattleHawks were unable to take advantage as the teams went to halftime tied 6-6.
D.C. kicker Ty Rausa booted a 52-yarder to put the home team up 9-6 early in the third quarter.
With 6:41 to play in the third, Russolino’s try from 38 yards missed wide right. On the attempt, a high snap was snagged by holder Marquette King, but the kick narrowly missed.
Later in the third, with 3:20 on the clock, Rausa booted a 50-yarder that pushed the D.C. lead to 12-6.
Midway through the half, St. Louis went on an 11-play drive highlighted by an acrobatic, over-the-shoulder 29-yard grab from wideout L’Damian Washington on a throw down the right sideline from Ta’amu. But the drive ended when Ta’amu was stuffed on a fourth-and-one at the D.C. 5-yard line.
With about 5 minutes to play, D.C.’s Jameer Thurman blocked a punt and the Defenders’ Jonathan Celestin recovered. Four plays later, Rausa made another kick — this one from 22 yards with 3:36 to play.
A 40-yard pass from Ta’amu to Washington — who had five catches for 114 yards in the game — and a 13-yard scramble by Ta’amu highlighted the next St. Louis drive. But it ended in frustration when Matt Jones was stuffed on fourth-and-one at the D.C. 25.