Frustrated BattleHawks lose to Defenders

For the second week in a row, the BattleHawks’ opponent successfully went to its backup quarterback. Last week, Seattle’s B.J. Daniels rallied his team in the second half of a hard-fought 23-16 BattleHawks’ win. This time, Tyree Jackson took over for starter Cardale Jones after just two series.

Jackson did just enough to help his team get the win. He completed just 9 of 14 passes for 64 yards, but he did account for the game’s lone touchdown — a 9-yard pass to tight end Khari Lee in the final minute of the first quarter to put the Defenders up 6-3.

Jackson also ran seven times for 32 yards. As a team, the Defenders rushed for an XFL-record 229 yards.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Following an acrobatic interception by St. Louis’ Marcus Robinson, the BattleHawks used a run-heavy drive to grab the lead as kicker Taylor Russolino booted a 35-yard field goal with 3:06 to play in the first quarter to make it 3-0.

But Russolino shanked the kickoff, giving the Defenders possession at the St. Louis 45-yard line. Five plays later, Jackson and Lee hooked up for the TD to put the home team on top 6-3 with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. The try for a one-point conversion fell incomplete.