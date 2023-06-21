Fun with Relay for Life Jun 21, 2023 22 min ago 0 1 of 5 Teams are challenged to keep the balloon in the air by only touching it with their feet. A game at this year's Madison County Relay for Life had contestants playing tic-tac-toe with a golfing twist. Kids play with building blocks after the challenging "LEGO Fire Walk" game ended. Competitors pass the ball along the wall with their feet. The "human pinatas" have toys attached to them which the children try to knock off and collect. Related to this story Most Popular Man who barricaded himself in house taken into custody A press release issued Wednesday from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock stated St. Francois County Deputies were sent to a residence in … Crites announces campaign for St. Francois County sheriff Farmington Police Lt. Jeff Crites on Monday announced via news release his intention to run for St. Francois County sheriff in the August 2024… Simple traffic stop turns into felony arrest According to a St. Francois County criminal complaint, David House Jr., 34, of Bonne Terre is charged with one count of felony resisting arres… Wright tapped to lead MAC softball program PARK HILLS – C.J. Wright speaks his mind and embraces a challenge. He is recognized around the local sports scene as a fiery competitor with c… Desloge office building vandalized over the week A white office building in Desloge was vandalized last week with racial slurs and graffiti.