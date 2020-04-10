Future of BattleHawks doubtful

St. Louis fielding the new-look XFL’s most popular team was not enough to stop the reimagined professional football league from shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The global health crisis that cut short the end of the XFL season landed what could become a knockout blow Friday, when the XFL suspended operations and laid off most of its staff without public plans to return in 2021.
The Post-Dispatch confirmed that St. Louis BattleHawks employees were informed they no longer have jobs. ESPN was the first to report the news of the league-wide layoffs.
Multiple BattleHawks employees announced on social media that they were looking for new career opportunities.
One source said XFL president Jeffrey Pollack read a prepared statement to BattleHawks employees on a teleconference Friday morning. All St. Louis positions were terminated. There was no information given about resuming play in the future.
During the call, BattleHawks employees were praised for the efforts that helped St. Louis create one of the most popular teams in Vince McMahon's second shot at professional football, a more buttoned-up version than the wrestling cousin that face-planted after one season in 2001. Fueled by the St. Louis area's sports passion, plus a burning desire to show support after Rams owner Stan Kroenke disparaged the area's commitment to pro football during the Rams' relocation effort, along with the fast connections made with the community by BattleHawks team president Kurt Huzneker and his staff, the BattleHawks quickly became one of the most popular XFL teams in terms of ticket sales, attendance and merchandise.
Many wondered if the league itself would sustain enough momentum to keep the BattleHawks afloat. The coronavirus pandemic changed that discussion. Pollack told BattleHawks employees the league's shutdown was directly tied to the fallout from the virus.
The BattleHawks, coached by Jonathan Hayes, were 3-2 and tied for first in the XFL East when the league canceled the rest of the season due to the pandemic. The news came at an especially cruel time for the BattleHawks, who were 2-0 at home and preparing to open the upper level of The Dome for a hopeful sellout crowd when it hosted the Los Angeles Wildcats. More than 50,000 fans were expected by the team for that game.
Friday’s news came as a surprise to those in the BattleHawks organization. Team president Kurt Hunzeker had moved forward with plans for the 2021 season days after the cancellation of the remaining 2020 season. Some BattleHawks employees feared the worst when the league this week started refunding money paid by 2021 season ticket holders.
