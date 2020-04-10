Future of BattleHawks doubtful

St. Louis fielding the new-look XFL’s most popular team was not enough to stop the reimagined professional football league from shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis that cut short the end of the XFL season landed what could become a knockout blow Friday, when the XFL suspended operations and laid off most of its staff without public plans to return in 2021.

The Post-Dispatch confirmed that St. Louis BattleHawks employees were informed they no longer have jobs. ESPN was the first to report the news of the league-wide layoffs.

Multiple BattleHawks employees announced on social media that they were looking for new career opportunities.

One source said XFL president Jeffrey Pollack read a prepared statement to BattleHawks employees on a teleconference Friday morning. All St. Louis positions were terminated. There was no information given about resuming play in the future.