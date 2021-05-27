Gallegos' cap goes; manager ejected

CHICAGO — Giovanny Gallegos’ cap was ejected from Wednesday’s 4-0 Cardinals victory. But not the Cardinals’ reliever.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was run for “some inappropriate language” he used with umpiring crew chief Joe West before West had ordered Gallegos’ smudged cap be taken to the umpires’ room — soon to be sent to MLB headquarters in New York. Shildt said he appreciated that West allowed Gallegos to stay in the game after changing caps and before he threw his first pitch in the seventh inning.
Shildt said, however, he didn’t appreciate that this was the proper forum to investigate what he said he considered rampant cheating among pitchers. It all began when second-base umpire Dan Bellino saw a dark spot on the brim of Gallegos’ hat as the latter was running in from the bullpen.
He notified West, who had set the all-time record for games worked by an umpire the night before, and West took Gallegos’ hat and asked him to get a different one. Shildt, of course, objected, and before he could offer his own hat to Gallegos — “I didn’t get that far,” Shildt said — West had dismissed him.
Through a pool reporter, West said, “Rather than get into a confrontation, make (Gallegos) remove the hat so that he doesn’t do anything with an illegal substance on his hat. All I asked him was to change the hat. I don’t think he had any problem with it. He said it was sunscreen. When Mike got upset about it, I don’t think he really knew what we were doing. I was just trying to keep the pitcher in the game.”
Choosing his words carefully, but using plenty of them after the game, Shildt said, “Why do I take exception to that? Because this is baseball’s dirty, little secret and it’s the wrong time and the wrong arena to expose it.
“I’ve got a decent chance of getting fined . . . but, here’s the deal. First, of all, Gio wears the same hat all year. Hats accrue dirt. Hats accrue substances, just stuff. Did Gio have sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn’t get melanoma? Possibly. Does he use resin? Possibly.
“Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No, it’s not. That is not anything that’s going to affect his ability to compete. (Adam) Wainwright has got a dirty hat. (Gallegos) comes out of the bullpen and is targeted for no reason.”
Gallegos, wearing another hat brought to the mound by a Cardinals athletic trainer, wound up striking out Jose Abreu and Yermin Mercedes in succession to escape a two-on, one-out spot in the seventh. “Ernie Moore, our traveling secretary, goes, ‘That new hat didn’t seem to affect Gio’s stuff too much,’” related Shildt.
“Major league baseball has got a very, very tough position here because there are people that are effectively — and not even trying to hide (it), essentially flipping the bird at the league with how they’re cheating in this game with concocted substances.
“There are players that have been monetized for it. There are players that are obviously doing it, going to their glove. There is clear video of it. You can tell the pitchers who are doing it because they clearly don’t want to go to their mouth, which Gio does off the rubber.
“I know Major League Baseball is trying their best to do it in a manner that doesn’t create any black eye for the integrity of the game what we love, but speaking of integrity, how about the integrity of the guys that are doing it clean . . . but have an unfair competitive advantage with the guys that are clearly loading up concoctions that they actually advertise and don’t do anything to hide?
“I’m speaking up for the hitters who have a living to make facing stuff that already is really, really good and you can see based on spin rate, how guys’ careers are jumping off the charts.”
Looking internally, Shildt said, “Is our house 100 percent clean? I certainly hope so. Am I creating more of an awareness for our group? Potentially. But let’s go check the guys that are sitting there going to their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he’s even stepped on the mound with a spot on his hat.”
Shildt said that hitters actually appreciate the fact that pitchers could get a better grip on the ball with such things as sunscreen and resin. “Hitters don’t mind the grip. They don’t want the stuff that’s making the ball do whiffle ball stuff. And that’s the issue here,” he said. .
“You want to police sunscreen and resin? Go ahead. But why don’t you start with the guys who are really cheating with some stuff that are really impacting the game?
“That’s the integrity of the game I’ll speak up for. Popular? I really don’t care,” said Shildt.
Later, Shildt released a statement, saying, “I have a great working relationship with the umpires and Major League Baseball. They have a lot of challenges to doing their job and they do it well.
“Having to police foreign substances, candidly, shouldn’t have to be a part of their job.”
Earlier, Shildt said, “Do I agree with the timing (of what happened Wednesday)? No. It didn’t taste real good or feel real good.
“But do I blame them for upholding something that they have a responsibility to do? I don’t blame them at all.
“It wasn’t the right time for that to have happened. But, now you’ve opened it up. So let’s go.”West further explained the umpires’ position in that “we did that as a defensive mechanism for everybody. We want the players to play the game. We don’t want anybody to be accused of cheating or any of that stuff. So it was smarter to just remove the cap than to let him pitch and have somebody come out and complain.”
Gallegos was not available for comment but Shildt said the righthander told him, “I just like that hat.”
Fernandez has something to say
Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez, whose career statistics in the majors never have matched his potential, entered Tuesday’s one-sided game in the sixth inning and again, things didn’t seem to be going well from the outset as he replaced Tyler Webb.
Wild pitch, balk, run-scoring single.
“I was (ticked) when I had the wild pitch and the balk,” said Fernandez Wednesday. So, he expressed his frustration, enough so that his mother and brother, watching on television in South Florida, got an earful, or could read lips. His brother called Fernandez late Tuesday night to tell him his mother wasn’t happy with the “cursing,” said Fernandez.
But, after the poor start, Fernandez proceeded to knock off a career-long 2 2/3 scoreless innings, reaffirming his confidence in himself, restoring the club’s confidence in him and giving the more established members of the bullpen another night off.
This is the way the Cardinals had hoped Fernandez, who has a 7.85 career earned-run average and 10 walks in 18 1/3 innings, would pitch when they came close to thinking of him as their potential closer a couple of years ago.
The 24-year-old Fernandez said after his missteps, “They had already happened so I had to keep working. I kept my head down and started making some good pitches.”