Gallegos' cap goes; manager ejected

“There are players that have been monetized for it. There are players that are obviously doing it, going to their glove. There is clear video of it. You can tell the pitchers who are doing it because they clearly don’t want to go to their mouth, which Gio does off the rubber.

“I know Major League Baseball is trying their best to do it in a manner that doesn’t create any black eye for the integrity of the game what we love, but speaking of integrity, how about the integrity of the guys that are doing it clean . . . but have an unfair competitive advantage with the guys that are clearly loading up concoctions that they actually advertise and don’t do anything to hide?

“I’m speaking up for the hitters who have a living to make facing stuff that already is really, really good and you can see based on spin rate, how guys’ careers are jumping off the charts.”

Looking internally, Shildt said, “Is our house 100 percent clean? I certainly hope so. Am I creating more of an awareness for our group? Potentially. But let’s go check the guys that are sitting there going to their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he’s even stepped on the mound with a spot on his hat.”