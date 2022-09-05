Cardinals dominate volleyball weekend

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball team won all 12 sets played at the Southeastern (Iowa) tournament by a minimum of four points while sweeping four opponents.

Mariana de Carvalho notched a .524 hitting percentage while matching Nina Janjic with a team-high 11 kills, and also picked up nine assists on Friday as the Cardinals best Sauk Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.

Setter Alandry Below totaled 32 assists plus two aces, and libero Summer Meyer made 14 digs and four assists in the initial victory.

Agatha Emanuelle knocked down seven kills, Vitoria Campos Mello added six more while executing three blocks, and Nicole Roeder served two aces.

De Carvalho again paced the attack with nine kills, and brought up 10 digs later Friday in a 25-18, 25-14 25-11 rout against Southwestern (Iowa).

Patricia Elizandra provided a spark from the middle with three blocks and an efficient seven kills on just nine swings. Emanuelle also connected for seven kills.

Campos dominated defensively at the net with six blocks while also sending down six kills. Below tallied 30 assists with eight digs, and Janjic had five kills.

Meyer controlled the back row with 16 digs, and Katie Huster added eight more. Roeder again served two aces, and reached five digs.

Tougher competition for Mineral Area came from the host squad on Saturday morning, but another sweep ensued as 13 kills and 10 digs from de Carvalho powered a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 result.

Janjic drilled 11 kills and Campos landed nine kills with three blocks. Below finished with 43 assists and nine digs as the Cardinals equaled their superb .449 hitting percentage from the Sauk Valley match.

Meyer registered 13 digs while Huster totaled eight and Jillian Schmoll had seven.

Below shined with 42 assists and a team-high 17 digs in the weekend finale, and Janjic slammed 10 kills on 15 attacks to defeat Spoon River 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.

de Carvalho tied Campos with 11 kills, and also secured 11 digs in another productive effort. Emanuelle spiked nine kills, and Valle Catholic graduate Ella Bertram put down six of her 10 attempts for kills.

Meyer highlighted the defense with 16 digs, and Huster bolstered the Cardinals with 14 digs and two aces. Roeder had a season-high nine digs.

Mineral Area (8-1) will carry an eight-match win streak into the Region 16 opener Wednesday at home against Jefferson.