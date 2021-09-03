Thursday Roundup: Trojans command two-mile XC meet

POTOSI – Longtime MAAA cross country meet host Potosi debuted an abbreviated two-mile event to the opening week of the schedule for neighboring teams.
The Trojans earned a boys and girls sweep over seven other conference schools, while the new Central program produced its first set of race “medalists" on Thursday.
Pillows were awarded instead of medals to the top 20 in each division. Potosi claimed 16 such individual honors – eight boys and eight girls.
Trojans sophomore Ezekiel Sisk (10:59) was the lone competitor to break 11 minutes, edging sophomore runner-up Stone Gill of Arcadia Valley (11:16) by about 17 seconds.
Noah Estes (11:34) of Kingston and Potosi runners Andrew Cain (11:37) and Garrett Hale (11:41) rounded out the boys’ top five.
Jackson Leeds (11:46) of North County, Tanner Martinez (11:52) of Bismarck, and Jordan Willis (12:40) of Central were fastest for their respective programs.
The girls’ individual crown went to Emma Dettmer (13:27) of Arcadia Valley in a narrow decision against top challenger Alyson Skiles (13:28) of Potosi.
Potosi sophomore Celeste Sansegraw (13:44) placed third, followed by Natilie Stricklin (13:57) of AV and Sydney Cash (14:18) of West County.
Janson King (15:24) highlighted the race for Bismarck while Chloe Webb and Tanner Maggard finished in close proximity to one another for North County.
Karlee LaChance, Madison Young and Madison Holmes landed within the top 20 to join Willis as first-time Central award winners.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Central 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Bertram powered her way to 15 kills and six blocks at the net on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped Central 25-14, 25-10, 25-14 to complete a strong opening week.
Hailey Weibrecht spiked six kills, and Callee Naeger tallied six shared blocks while equaling both Macy Wolk and Makayla Joggerst with three kills for the Lady Warriors.
Valle Catholic (3-0) was paced on the back row by libero Rachel Blum with three service aces among 14 points in addition to eight digs and 12 serve receptions.
Sam Loida amassed team highs of 28 assists and 18 points plus nine digs in the victory. Mia Weiler had 10 digs and nine points while Joggerst picked up seven digs.
Reagan Bradley had three kills, and Khloe Dischbein made three blocks for Central (0-1) in the debut of head coach and 2016 graduate Olivia Casey.
Farmington 3, Festus 2
FARMINGTON – Jade Roth compiled team highs with 19 kills and eight blocks on Thursday night as Farmington rallied for a marathon 25-18, 16-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-7 victory over Festus.
Grace Duncan connected for 10 kills while making 20 digs, and the Knights (2-0) seized control of their second straight five-set battle to begin the season after surviving a tight fourth game.
Jelena Gray totaled nine kills and 28 digs to bolster Farmington. Jordan Anderson dished out 29 assists, and Alyssa Wilson added 25 more.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Jefferson 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Abby Moore knocked down 14 kills and executed six blocks on Thursday to help Ste. Genevieve outlast visiting Jefferson 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Dru Koetting provided 10 kills, and Arie Taylor added eight kills with 17 assists as an outside hitter and setter for the Dragons (2-1).
Devyn Basler totaled 19 assists while serving a pair of aces, and A.J. Prudent chipped in four kills with four blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Potosi 8, Notre Dame (STL) 1
POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker and Potosi girls tennis teammate Lani Elder cruised to singles victories without dropping a game, and the Lady Trojans defeated Notre Dame (St. Louis) 8-1 on Thursday.
Grace Laramore, Kya Gibson and Hailey Allgier also prevailed in convincing fashion for Potosi (2-1). Jessica Littrell joined Laramore in completion of a doubles sweep.
No. 3 player Erin Newsham earned an 8-5 win for Notre Dame.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Grace Levitt, 8-0
2. Grace Laramore (P) def. Mary Diel, 8-1
3. Erin Newsham (ND) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-5
4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Emily Howard, 8-4
5. Hailey Allgier (P) def. Nora Thode, 8-2
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Caitlin Thode, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Levitt/ Howard, 8-2
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Diel/Newsham, 8-5
3. Allgier/Elder (P) def. Dwyer/C Thode, 8-1
Farmington 9, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen followed their 8-3 doubles result with 8-1 singles wins on Thursday as Farmington blanked Fredericktown 9-0 in girls tennis action.
Helen Griffin, Diep Phan, Abigail Thurman and MacKenzie McAllister were also victorious in multiple contests for the Knights (2-1, 1-1)
Fredericktown (0-3, 0-2) offered its nearest threat at No. 2 doubles, but the pairing of Sydney Bell and Emiley Geen fell 8-6 to Griffin and Phan.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-1
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Bailey White, 8-2
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Emiley Geen, 8-3
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Lucy Pham, 8-2
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Clara Basden, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Rehkop/White, 8-3
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Bell/Geen, 8-6
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Pham/Basden, 8-2
North County 6, Arcadia Valley 3
IRONTON – Sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte posted singles shutouts, and North County extended a strong start to the season with a 6-3 triumph at Arcadia Valley on Thursday.
Lucy Pace and Kate Jones won 8-0 as a doubles tandem and 8-1 in singles play for North County (5-0, 2-0) as its top four players stayed unbeaten through the first week.
Maggie Newstead-Adams, who switched fall sports from volleyball, earned an 8-0 victory for Arcadia Valley (1-2, 0-1).
No. 6 player Madeline Coles triumphed twice, teaming with Abigail Misselhorn for an 8-1 outcome.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-1
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Elena Lara, 8-1
5. Maggie Newstead-Adams (AV) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Madeline Coles (AV) def Chloe Roach, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-1
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Graciano/Newstead-Adams, 8-0
3. Misselhorn/Coles (AV) def. Skaggs/Roach, 8-1
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington Quad
FARMINGTON – Kaydi Rhodes carded four birdies, including the first two holes back to back, and shot 2-under-par 34 on the front nine at Crown Pointe on Thursday.
Jackson teammates Maggie Davey, Alana Gilbert and Ella Overstreet each contributed strong rounds of 37, and the Indians dominated a scheduled quad match with their collective 145.