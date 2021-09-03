Thursday Roundup: Trojans command two-mile XC meet

Janson King (15:24) highlighted the race for Bismarck while Chloe Webb and Tanner Maggard finished in close proximity to one another for North County.

Karlee LaChance, Madison Young and Madison Holmes landed within the top 20 to join Willis as first-time Central award winners.

VOLLEYBALL

Valle Catholic 3, Central 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Bertram powered her way to 15 kills and six blocks at the net on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped Central 25-14, 25-10, 25-14 to complete a strong opening week.

Hailey Weibrecht spiked six kills, and Callee Naeger tallied six shared blocks while equaling both Macy Wolk and Makayla Joggerst with three kills for the Lady Warriors.

Valle Catholic (3-0) was paced on the back row by libero Rachel Blum with three service aces among 14 points in addition to eight digs and 12 serve receptions.

Sam Loida amassed team highs of 28 assists and 18 points plus nine digs in the victory. Mia Weiler had 10 digs and nine points while Joggerst picked up seven digs.