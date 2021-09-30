Gas tax hike taking effect

One man who was fueling his pickup truck at Rhodes on Highway 221 in Farmington said he hadn’t heard about the gas tax, and while taxes weren’t generally welcome, he thought the road and bridge improvements would be a good thing.

“If it’s just 12.5 cents over the next five years, that seems doable. Minimum wage is going to go up, so people should be able to better afford it,” said Joe Beech of Ironton. “I wouldn’t say I’m in favor of taxes in general — I think property taxes have gotten ridiculous — but if it’s going to improve roads and bridges we all use, I think it’s a good use of our money.”

Travis Rehkop, owner of Smith Trucking in Farmington, hadn’t heard much about the tax either.

“That’ll be a significant increase for a small business like ours, we run 10-12 trucks a week and we purchase all over the country, not just Missouri,” he said.

Local legislators said they welcomed the infrastructural improvements promised by the tax increase, although State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, indicated he had mixed feelings about it.