Gas tax hike taking effect

Drivers in Missouri who fuel up their vehicles should prepare for the first of five annual gas-tax hikes that begin Oct. 1. The governor approved the 2.5-cents-per-gallon, per-year increase this summer to raise money for roads and bridges.
At 17.42 cents per gallon, Missouri is ranked by the American Petroleum Institute as 49th in the country for its tax rate on fuel, beaten only by Alaska’s 14.98 cents per gallon. Kansas comes in at 37th in the nation, with 24.03 cents per gallon, Arkansas 35th with 24.8 cents per gallon, and Illinois packs a fuel-pump punch with a gas tax of 59.56 cents per gallon, making it second in the nation only to California’s 66.98 cents per gallon.
It’s Missouri's first gas-tax increase enacted in more than 20 years. Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the tax hike contained in S.B. 262 into law July 13, citing needed revenues for infrastructural expansions and improvements. The gas tax is set to rise by 2.5 cents a year starting Friday, until the tax hits 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025, a total increase of 12.5 cents. It’s estimated the increased revenues should put together about $510 million for roads and bridges.
Looking at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the 18 projects slated for St. Francois County alone in the next five years will cost millions of dollars and include improvements to Highways 221, main roads through towns, Highway 32 and Highway 47.
One man who was fueling his pickup truck at Rhodes on Highway 221 in Farmington said he hadn’t heard about the gas tax, and while taxes weren’t generally welcome, he thought the road and bridge improvements would be a good thing.
“If it’s just 12.5 cents over the next five years, that seems doable. Minimum wage is going to go up, so people should be able to better afford it,” said Joe Beech of Ironton. “I wouldn’t say I’m in favor of taxes in general — I think property taxes have gotten ridiculous — but if it’s going to improve roads and bridges we all use, I think it’s a good use of our money.”
Travis Rehkop, owner of Smith Trucking in Farmington, hadn’t heard much about the tax either.
“That’ll be a significant increase for a small business like ours, we run 10-12 trucks a week and we purchase all over the country, not just Missouri,” he said.
Local legislators said they welcomed the infrastructural improvements promised by the tax increase, although State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, indicated he had mixed feelings about it.
“I did not vote for the gas tax increase but I do understand the need to fix our roads and bridges and just how important our roads and bridges are to expanding the economy in Missouri,” he said. “I did not vote for it because a gas tax increase has been voted down twice by the people in my district. That was a clear message to me.”
The last time voters rejected the fuel tax increase was in 2018, but State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, said he was given to understand by many constituents they were confused about the ballot language and would have voted in favor of the increase three years ago. He said estimates place the extra cost for an average family at about $60-80 per year.
“I support (the tax increase) because our infrastructure is in bad shape and needs help. We have 250 bridges that are in various stages of disrepair, plus our roads are deteriorating,” Wright said. “Missouri is the 6th-highest in road miles in the nation, but we have one of the lowest taxes, and that doesn’t calculate well.”
State Sen. Elaine Gannon said she also approves of the tax increase for roads and bridges.
“Making this investment in our infrastructure now will help save money in the long run by allowing the state to catch up on deferred maintenance,” she said. “It will also help the many drivers in this region who commute to work by reducing congestion and cutting down on rough pavement surfaces that can cause wear and tear on cars.”
Wright pointed out the legislation also included a rebate that eligible Missourians can use if they keep good records and retain their receipts to send in to the state.
Ken Zellers, director for the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR), issued a letter to the general public outlining the process.
“Under Senate Bill 262, you may be eligible to receive a refund of the 2.5 cents tax increase you pay on Missouri motor fuel in vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds for highway use on or after Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022,” the letter reads. “Refund claims for this period may be submitted on or after July 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022.”
The letter points out that while Missourians won’t be able to file a refund claim until July 1, 2022, they’ll need to begin saving records of each purchase occurring on or after Friday that they intend to include in their refund claim next year. Forms will be found on the DOR website before July 1, and those who submit claims should keep their records for three years. The claims can be submitted online.
Information needed to submit a refund claim includes:
1. Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered;
2. Date of sale;
3. Name and address of purchaser;
4. Name and address of seller;
5. Number of gallons purchased; and
6. Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.
The DOR letter points out that the claims can be submitted in increments commensurate with the tax increase over the course of five years.
“Under SB 262, you may request a refund of the Missouri motor fuel tax increase paid each year: 2.5 cents in 2022, 5 cents in 2023, 7.5 cents in 2024, 10 cents in 2025, and then 12.5 cents in 2026 and each year after,” it reads.
More information can be gotten by emailing excise@dor.mo.gov or calling 573-751-5860.
