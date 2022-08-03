Get schooled on flavored milk

According to the USDA, 19.8 million children in America received lunch and nearly 14 million received breakfast on an average day during the 2020-2021 school year.

Using the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, nutrition professionals develop school menus which offer the right balance of fruits, vegetables, low fat or fat free milk, whole grains and lean protein with every breakfast and lunch served. The important task of serving healthy meals has been impacted by everything from supply chain shortages to occasional calls to remove flavored milk from menus over childhood obesity concerns. While a few school districts have taken the controversial step to remove flavored milk, others are bringing flavored milk back into the cafeteria.

Sharing evidence of the health benefits of flavored milk can help clear up misconceptions about its place in school meals. “With 13 essential nutrients, flavored milk is a key player in school nutrition,” said Maggie Cimarolli, Registered Dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Many people may not realize that chocolate and strawberry milk offer the same vitamins, minerals, and protein of white milk.”

Keeping flavored milk on school menus provides students with a regular source of food to meet three nutrients that are lacking in kids’ diets: calcium, vitamin D, and potassium. These nutrients play a crucial role in healthy growth and development. In addition, the advantages may carry over into the classroom, as students who eat school meals and drink 2.5 to 3 cups of milk a day have higher grades and perform better overall in school.

Another myth surrounding flavored milk is that students who drink it consume more added sugars. However, research shows that flavored milk drinkers have better quality diets and do not have higher intake of added sugars when compared with kids who don’t drink flavored milk. Furthermore, school flavored milk only makes up 4% of added sugar in a child’s diet while providing 13 essential nutrients. Carbonated drinks and sweetened beverages though, contribute up to 45% of the added sugar in a child’s diet, with little or no nutrients.

Studies have found that milk, whether flavored or unflavored, is not associated with children being overweight. Flavored milk, however, does offer one big advantage: many children prefer it. In fact, a national study found that when flavored milk was removed from elementary schools, it lead to students taking less milk overall, drinking less of the white milk, and leading to increased food waste.

The bottom line is that flavored milk offers a tasty option to help students reach their daily nutrient requirements. “It is important to consider the entire nutrition profile, rather than focus on a single nutrient,” reminds Cimarolli. “Whether chocolate, strawberry or unflavored, milk’s unique nutrient package can help students build strong bones and healthy bodies.”

For more information on the health benefits of chocolate milk and dairy, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact St. Louis District Dairy Council at 314-835-9668 MCimarolli@STLDairyCouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook or Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.