 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GFWC Azalea Prince and Princess Winners
0 comments

GFWC Azalea Prince and Princess Winners

  • 0
prince and princess

2015-Prince Isaiah Mills: Parents Jason and Jamie Mills; Princess Addison Galloway: Parents Doug and Sherry Galloway.

 Democrat News file photo

1979-Prince Gary Asher: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Gary Asher; Princess Shanna Downs: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Downs

1980-Prince Gregory McFarland: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Mike McFarland; Princess Julie Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ward

1981-Prince Jason White: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Rocky Stephens and Vernon White; Princess Andrea King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King

1982- Prince Robert Myers: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Don Myers; Princess Rhonda Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ward

1983-Prince Andy Duckworth: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Duckworth; Princess Amanda Esmon: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Gayle Esmon

1984-Prince A.J. Long: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Alan Long; Princess Ruth Ann Rauls: Parents Mr. and Mrs. John Rauls.

1985-Prince William Joseph King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King; Princess Melanie Miller Burks: Parents Marion Miller and Monica Burks

1986-Prince Nick Goodman: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Don Goodman; Princess Marcy Hale: Parents Tex and Nancy Hale.

1987-Prince Steven Peterman: Parents Jim and Cheryl Peterman; Princess Sarah Beth Darnell: Parents Ronnie and Karen Darnell

1988-Prince Matthew Hamblin: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Hamblin; Princess Amy Moyers: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Moyers

1989-Prince Brent Denman: Parents Mrs. Brenda Denman; Princess Brandi Schneider: Parents Mr. and Mrs. James Schneider

1990-Prince Zachary Klinsbeck: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Klinsbeck; Princess Katie Stroup: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Steve Stroup

1991-Prince Lucas O’Brien: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Vince O’Brien; Princess Megan Marie Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Johnson

1992- Prince Kevin Neil Foster: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Foster; Princess Whitney Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ward

1993- Prince Jeremiah Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Johnson; Princess Chelsey Bacon: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Bacon

1994- Prince Joseph A. Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Johnson; Princess Micah Schoonover: Parents Danny and Bobby Schoonover

1995-Prince Taylor Umfleet: Parents Marty and Sharon Umfleet; Princess Mallory Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier

1996-Prince Alex Gibbs: Parents Anessa and Steve Gibbs; Princess Brittney Montgomery: Parents Jeff and Melissa Montgomery

1997-Prince Rusty Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier; Princess Katie Steska: Parents Judy Steska and Tom Steska

1998- Prince Taylor Whitener: Parents Steve and Twila Whitener; Princess Kelsey Armes: Parents Kiley Armes and Aaron Kennedy

1999- Prince Kristofor Kranjec: Parents Donna and Ivan Kranjec; Princess Taylor Clark: Parents Teresa and Norman Clark

2000- Prince Christian Sutton: Parents Brad and Beth Sutton; Princess Amber Capone: Parents Robert and Dawn Capone

2001-Prince Levi Paul Vance: Parents Jake and Crystal Vance; Princess Taylor Capone: Parents Mark and Jackie Capone

2002- Prince Kolby Nicholas O’Brien: Parents Patrick and Susan O’Brien; Princess Bailey Burks: Parents Gary and Melissa Burks

2003- Prince Trenton Jacob Riley Umfleet: Parents Marty and Sharon Umfleet ; Princess Caley Burns: Parents Greg and Heather Burns

2004-Prince Austin Cook: Parents Brad and Jana Cook; Princess Annabeth Lane Phillips: Parents John and Janice Phillips

2005-Prince Brett John Adam Seper: Parents Amanda and Joe Brown and T.J. Seper; Princess Gracie Flanagan: Parents Billy and Heather Flanagan

2006- Prince Noah Korokis: Parents Ross and Kelly Korokis; Princess Alvia Grace Clark: Parents Robert and Melissa Clark

2007- Prince Daniel William Alexander Bathe: Parents Dan and Shanda Bathe; Princess Kayleigh Slinkard: Parents David and Jessica Slinkard

2008- Prince Dawson Buford: Parents Dereck and Julie Buford; Princess Kaylee Salzman: Parents Kevin and Elizabeth Salzman

2009-Prince Jordan Scott Collier: Parents Josh and Chelsey Collier; Princess Callie Slinkard: Parents David and Jessica Slinkard

2010-Prince Deagan O’Brien: Parents Patrick and Susan O’Brien; Princess Katie Rohan: Parents Steven and Maria Rohan

2011- Prince Easton Purvis: Parents Shannon and Gina Purvis; Princess Ava Penuel: Parents Chuck and Jennifer Penuel

2012- Prince Nathanael Riley White: Parents David and Rhonda White; Princess Laynee King: Parents Gary and Angie King

2013-Prince Cullen Richey: Parents John and Kendall Richey; Princess Yesenia Grado: Parents Rene and Brandy Grado

2014-Prince Greyson Garcia: Parents Sarah Garcia and Greg Garcia; Princess June McCombs: Parents Craig and Lynn McCombs

2015-Prince Isaiah Mills: Parents Jason and Jamie Mills; Princess Addison Galloway: Parents Doug and Sherry Galloway

2016-Prince Jackson Follis: Parents Collin and Jenna Follis; Princess Bristol Rehkop: Parents Steve and Jennifer Rehkop

2017-Prince Gabriel Ross White: Parents David and Rhonda White; Princess Cora Couch: Parents Dave and Erin Couch

2018-Prince Arik Pacinda: Parents Andy and Sarah Pacinda; Princess Aleah Grado: Parents Alyssa and Roberto Grado

2019-Prince Boston Willie McMinn: Parents Travis and Laci McMinn; Princess Emma Griffon: Parents Tim and Brenda Griffon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News