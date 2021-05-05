GFWC Azalea Prince and Princess Winners

1979-Prince Gary Asher: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Gary Asher; Princess Shanna Downs: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Downs
1980-Prince Gregory McFarland: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Mike McFarland; Princess Julie Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ward
1981-Prince Jason White: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Rocky Stephens and Vernon White; Princess Andrea King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King
1982- Prince Robert Myers: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Don Myers; Princess Rhonda Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ward
1983-Prince Andy Duckworth: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Duckworth; Princess Amanda Esmon: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Gayle Esmon
1984-Prince A.J. Long: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Alan Long; Princess Ruth Ann Rauls: Parents Mr. and Mrs. John Rauls.
1985-Prince William Joseph King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King; Princess Melanie Miller Burks: Parents Marion Miller and Monica Burks
1986-Prince Nick Goodman: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Don Goodman; Princess Marcy Hale: Parents Tex and Nancy Hale.
1987-Prince Steven Peterman: Parents Jim and Cheryl Peterman; Princess Sarah Beth Darnell: Parents Ronnie and Karen Darnell
1988-Prince Matthew Hamblin: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Hamblin; Princess Amy Moyers: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Moyers
1989-Prince Brent Denman: Parents Mrs. Brenda Denman; Princess Brandi Schneider: Parents Mr. and Mrs. James Schneider
1990-Prince Zachary Klinsbeck: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Klinsbeck; Princess Katie Stroup: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Steve Stroup
1991-Prince Lucas O’Brien: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Vince O’Brien; Princess Megan Marie Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Johnson
1992- Prince Kevin Neil Foster: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Foster; Princess Whitney Ward: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ward
1993- Prince Jeremiah Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Johnson; Princess Chelsey Bacon: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Bacon
1994- Prince Joseph A. Johnson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Johnson; Princess Micah Schoonover: Parents Danny and Bobby Schoonover
1995-Prince Taylor Umfleet: Parents Marty and Sharon Umfleet; Princess Mallory Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier
1996-Prince Alex Gibbs: Parents Anessa and Steve Gibbs; Princess Brittney Montgomery: Parents Jeff and Melissa Montgomery
1997-Prince Rusty Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier; Princess Katie Steska: Parents Judy Steska and Tom Steska
1998- Prince Taylor Whitener: Parents Steve and Twila Whitener; Princess Kelsey Armes: Parents Kiley Armes and Aaron Kennedy
1999- Prince Kristofor Kranjec: Parents Donna and Ivan Kranjec; Princess Taylor Clark: Parents Teresa and Norman Clark
2000- Prince Christian Sutton: Parents Brad and Beth Sutton; Princess Amber Capone: Parents Robert and Dawn Capone
2001-Prince Levi Paul Vance: Parents Jake and Crystal Vance; Princess Taylor Capone: Parents Mark and Jackie Capone
2002- Prince Kolby Nicholas O’Brien: Parents Patrick and Susan O’Brien; Princess Bailey Burks: Parents Gary and Melissa Burks
2003- Prince Trenton Jacob Riley Umfleet: Parents Marty and Sharon Umfleet ; Princess Caley Burns: Parents Greg and Heather Burns
2004-Prince Austin Cook: Parents Brad and Jana Cook; Princess Annabeth Lane Phillips: Parents John and Janice Phillips
2005-Prince Brett John Adam Seper: Parents Amanda and Joe Brown and T.J. Seper; Princess Gracie Flanagan: Parents Billy and Heather Flanagan
2006- Prince Noah Korokis: Parents Ross and Kelly Korokis; Princess Alvia Grace Clark: Parents Robert and Melissa Clark
2007- Prince Daniel William Alexander Bathe: Parents Dan and Shanda Bathe; Princess Kayleigh Slinkard: Parents David and Jessica Slinkard
2008- Prince Dawson Buford: Parents Dereck and Julie Buford; Princess Kaylee Salzman: Parents Kevin and Elizabeth Salzman
2009-Prince Jordan Scott Collier: Parents Josh and Chelsey Collier; Princess Callie Slinkard: Parents David and Jessica Slinkard
2010-Prince Deagan O’Brien: Parents Patrick and Susan O’Brien; Princess Katie Rohan: Parents Steven and Maria Rohan
2011- Prince Easton Purvis: Parents Shannon and Gina Purvis; Princess Ava Penuel: Parents Chuck and Jennifer Penuel
2012- Prince Nathanael Riley White: Parents David and Rhonda White; Princess Laynee King: Parents Gary and Angie King
2013-Prince Cullen Richey: Parents John and Kendall Richey; Princess Yesenia Grado: Parents Rene and Brandy Grado
2014-Prince Greyson Garcia: Parents Sarah Garcia and Greg Garcia; Princess June McCombs: Parents Craig and Lynn McCombs
2015-Prince Isaiah Mills: Parents Jason and Jamie Mills; Princess Addison Galloway: Parents Doug and Sherry Galloway
2016-Prince Jackson Follis: Parents Collin and Jenna Follis; Princess Bristol Rehkop: Parents Steve and Jennifer Rehkop
2017-Prince Gabriel Ross White: Parents David and Rhonda White; Princess Cora Couch: Parents Dave and Erin Couch
2018-Prince Arik Pacinda: Parents Andy and Sarah Pacinda; Princess Aleah Grado: Parents Alyssa and Roberto Grado