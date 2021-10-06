Related to this story

Cadet man dies in crash
A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washingto…

Gas tax hike taking effect

Drivers in Missouri who fuel up their vehicles should prepare for the first of five annual gas-tax hikes that begin Oct. 1. The governor appro…