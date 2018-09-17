It wasn’t the Adam Wainwright of old. We’ll never see that again. The old one would have gone nine innings. But what a sellout Busch Stadium crowd of 45,217 did witness Sunday night was an Adam Wainwright of new who can compete — and win — in the major leagues.
With catcher Yadier Molina, handling a Wainwright start for the 240th time, choreographing it brilliantly, the 37-year-old righthander kept the Cardinals’ wild-card chances relevant and the Los Angeles Dodges uncomfortable.
“We did a pretty good job, mixing it up,” said 36-year-old Molina, smiling.
Maddeningly so to the Dodgers, the two blended a batch of curveballs, cutters, changeups and just enough 90 mph fastballs. Wainwright struck out nine and allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings while throwing 101 pitches.
Seventy-five seemed to be the magic number, because that was the speed of a curveball that registered almost all of his strikeouts as Wainwright and the bullpen salvaged the final game of a four-game series from Los Angeles 5-0.
The Cardinals’ victory, after four successive losses, enabled them to pull into a tie with the Dodgers for the second wild-card spot at 82-68.
Marcell Ozuna, who had a three-hit night, gave the Cardinals only their third lead in the series when he ripped a Ross Stripling four-seamer 399 feet into the right-center-field seats in the second inning. It was Ozuna’s 22nd home run of the season.
Molina, who had two hits, would drive in two of the Cardinals’ other runs and hit another ball that was booted, creating a third run. Manager Mike Shildt started runners on a couple of occasions and Cardinals hitters Molina and Jedd Gyorko responded with hard-hit balls that produced runs.
Jordan Hicks tossed two innings, his longest stint since July 4, and Carlos Martinez finished it off in the ninth as both were fresh from not having worked since the Cardinals hadn’t won for a while. Their predecessor, Bud Norris, lasted only one batter before having to leave with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand and Norris, saying it bothered him on all his pitches, remarked, “I’m upset about it. It’s an important part of the year.”
That was about the only down side on a night Wainwright, who worried a few weeks back that he might not get to this point, will not forget.
First baseman Matt Carpenter said he had no doubt Wainwright would “dial one up,” as the players say. “Zero doubt in my mind that he (was) going to give us a chance to win tonight,” said Carpenter. “Zero doubt.
“I can’t think about any other guy you would rather have in that spot, with that kind of pressure of a ‘must-win’ situation.
“It’s in his DNA. Some guys just have it. He loves that big stage.”
Shildt had a telling answer to the question of what Wainwright proved Sunday night. “I think he proved that Adam Wainwright is a special human being, a special competitor. He probably has a tougher mindset than almost anybody we’ll know,” said Shildt.
“I don’t think many people thought he would have the opportunity to come back and do that — but Adam Wainwright.
“You saw a guy that knows how to pitch. Fantastic. That’s what guys like Adam Wainwright do. They step up. That’s what horses do. That’s what aces do.”
Wainwright, asked what he thought he proved, responded, “I don’t really care. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody outside this clubhouse. I’m really not worried about anybody else that doesn’t think I’m capable of going out and being great. That doesn’t bother me in the least.
“In fact,” said Wainwright, now warming to the issue, “it motivates me dramatically. So if there is a knucklehead out there who thinks I can’t do it, write something about it. Say something about it publicly. That way, I can take notes on it and use it for billboard material.”
When Wainwright was rehabbing earlier this summer, the hope Shildt had was that he might be able to pitch an inning or two at a time — if he had made it back at all.
But then Wainwright went three innings in a rehab start and told Shildt he could go longer. After throwing 17 innings of scoreless ball in the minors, he lasted five innings in his first start back in the majors and six on Sunday.
But he did give up four runs, including two homers, in his previous start, and Wainwright said, “I had a lot of naysayers out there. My start from San Diego (a painful-to-watch effort in May) and a couple of starts last year, that’s what people remember. So they go, ‘This guy stinks.’ But I get that.’’’
Wainwright admitted, “There were tons of doubt” as to whether he would bounce back. “I wasn’t recovering very well. And I did not have high hopes for it. But right when I started to think maybe it was over for me, my arm started to recover.”
The Dodgers had bashed five homers the day before in running up 17 runs. They had homered in an LA Dodger record 23 consecutive games.
“That was ... a lineup that could not have been hotter and he pitched great,” Carpenter said.
“That’s probably the deepest lineup I’ve ever faced,” Wainwright said. “They’ve got nine guys on the bench that probably are starting almost every place.”
But the Dodgers’ lineup did nothing. Center fielder Cody Bellinger said Wainwright’s curveball is “so big and slow. You see it and you swing and it’s not there.”
And Manny Machado said, “I mean, he’s one of the best pitchers of his generation. We just couldn’t put anything together. He could put (the curveball) where he wanted to, up or down. Out of his hand it would look like a strike. But it wasn’t.”
Wainwright’s 101 pitches were his most since he had 107 on July 22 of last year in Chicago when he first hurt himself, causing Wainwright to be on the disabled list for much of the time since then with elbow problems.
After getting this far, Wainwright increasingly is planning to pitch again next year. Somewhere.
“I don’t think there’s a doubt in his mind,” said Shildt. “That’s what’s most important.”
Wainwright said, “I’m going to continue to show up and expect to be great. And we’ll see what happens.
“I’m one start at a time, in my mind. But I think I can do it. But what I’m more focused on now is finishing this season strong and getting these guys a ring on their finger.
“I’ve got a lot of money to earn. I haven’t earned much of my ($19.5 million) salary.
“This next two weeks of the regular season and another month in the playoffs. ... If I go out and pitch like I’m capable of doing, and these guys play like they’re capable of doing, then nobody will remember that slop that was coming out of my arm earlier in the season.”
