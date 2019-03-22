PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Paul Goldschmidt’s new contract hasn’t been announced yet but the Cardinals’ first baseman paid the first dividend Friday with a long homer to the opposite field in right center off New York Mets lefthander Hector Santiago in the third inning. He also had a double and a triple in the Cardinals' 15-5 exhibition win over the Mets.
Goldschmidt, whose five-year, $130 million extension is expected to be announced officially on Saturday, hit his second homer in the past five days.
He doubled in the first. And after he lined to left in the fourth, he tripled over the head of leaping Mets outfielder Rajai Davis in the sixth.
Yadier Molina homered, singled and walked — and also threw out a runner trying to steal. Marcell Ozuna homered for the second day in succession after having one extra-base hit before Thursday.
Is he ready now? “No, no, no,” he said. “Talk to me on the 28th.” March 28 is the season opener in Milwaukee.
Tommy Edman had four hits and knocked in three runs. He is headed for Memphis but could turn up as a utilityman sometime this year. He has had five multi-hit games this spring, including the last two.
“He’s still here and he’s done more than he needs to do to still earn being here," said manager Mike Shildt. "He’s done a tremendous job offensively, defensively.”
Edman is mostly a second baseman although he has played all over the infield this spring and said he would like to see Edman play more shortstop and third base when he goes out.
Paul DeJong also had three hits, including two doubles.
On a windy day, pitching and defense were difficult. But Jose Martinez, of all people, had no problem. Stationed in right field for the Cardinals, Martinez turned his back on one ball and made a good-looking catch when the slicing drive came around to his left. Later, he cruised to snag a pop fly that second baseman Kolten Wong and Goldschmidt couldn’t get to. Oddly, Martinez, who usually plays because of his bat, went nothing for five.
John Gant, after a rocky start, was strong over his last four innings, going unscored on from the third through two outs in the sixth when he came out of the game after throwing 86 pitches.
“He had a really good identity that I’d like our team to have,” Shildt said. “If it’s not going well for you, how do you figure out a way to get it going? That was John Gant today.”
WIETERS GAINS BACKUP CATCHER NOD
Matt Wieters, signed two weeks into spring training, has won the Cardinals’ backup catcher job over Francisco Pena, who had it last year. Both were on non-roster contracts in camp with potential opt-outs this weekend. .
Pena, who hit .278 in 18 at-bats this spring, will remain with the club for the final three days of spring as he and his agent try to find another home. There is a chance he still could go to Memphis.
Wieters is just three for 24 (.125) and nothing for his last 13. But manager Mike Shildt said Friday morning, “We’re excited to have his experience, his presence and his ability.”
Wieters was a four-time All-Star in Baltimore and also played two years in Washington.
Speaking of Pena, who hit .203 with two homers last year, Shildt said, “We’re open to making sure he gets another opportunity somewhere else. But we also want to be respectful of the fact that he’s here and we want to take care of him and see what that looks like in the next couple of weeks with him.”
