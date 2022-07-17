Goldschmidt joins 300 home run club as Cardinals rout Reds

Most of Paul Goldschmidt’s first 299 homers were apparent to him that they would be homers. On No. 300 Saturday at Busch Stadium, he stopped his home-run trot, thinking the ball had been caught by leaping Cincinnati left fielder Stuart Fairchild and prepared to retreat toward the first-base dugout. But then the umpire told him to resume speed.

“I looked at the umpire, thinking they were going to call 'out,'" said Goldschmidt. “He looked at me and said, ‘Home run.’ It was nice.’’

When the announcement of his 300th was made, Goldschmidt, popped out of the dugout briefly to acknowledge the Busch Stadium curtain call.

Although Goldschmidt naturally said it wasn’t that big a deal, No. 300 was in the books and, soon enough, a St. Louis Cardinals series win was in the books. Their 11-3 romp over Cincinnati gave them a first series win since they won two of three from Miami here on June 27-29.

The wise guys would say that perhaps Goldschmidt didn’t know it was a homer because he hadn’t hit once since the first game of that Miami series on June 27.

“The stats speak for themselves,” he said. “I haven’t been playing my best. But that’s part of the season. You know there’s going to be ups and downs.”

But the seven-time All-Star, who will be enjoying his first trip to the game as a Cardinal, has 20 homers for the season for the ninth time in his career. His three runs batted in on Saturday gave him 997 for his career.

The unusual show of support made it easy for staff ace Miles Mikolas, who allowed a leadoff homer to Cincinnati’s Jonathan India and little else. Mikolas, who lowered his earned run average for the season to 2.54, lowest for a season by a Cardinal at the All-Star break since Carlos Martinez (2.52) in 2015, permitted just two singles after India’s home run and tossed two double-play balls.

He has held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in seven of his past eight starts but is only 7-7 for the season because the Cardinals have scored two or fewer runs in eight of his 19 starts and have been blanked four times. On the other hand, they have scored eight or more runs in five of his starts.

“I was joking with Miles,” said Goldschmidt. “We either score zero or a lot for him.”

Manager Oliver Marmol said, “The record doesn’t show what he’s done.”

What Mikolas has done is pitch 120 1/3 innings, which would put him on pace for more than 200 innings, which few pitchers do any more.

When Mikolas allowed the fifth-pitch homer, he had a simple mission in mind. “Don’t give up any more home runs,” Mikolas said.

It was a sweltering 99 degrees at game time but it is that hot often in Jupiter, Florida, where Mikolas works out in his garage in the off-season. “It gets up over 100 degrees,” he said. “If it’s 90 outside, it easily feels like it’s 100 inside.”

The garage door is open, he said. There is a floor fan and a freezer full of popsicles to be had but still it is hot.

Marmol says that Mikolas goes through three or four jerseys during hot day games.

“Today was definitely one of those days,” said Marmol.

Lars Nootbaar, just back from the minors again, ripped a three-run homer in the eighth extending his hitting streak to six games, two of which Nootbaar didn't start.

Tommy Edman, who had his fourth multi-hit game out of his past five, scored three runs in the first three innings against the Reds, who appeared to have run out of steam after taking two out of three from the Yankees in an exhausting series in New York before coming here.

Albert Pujols scored twice, tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 11th place at 1,889 runs.

The Cardinals did suffer a casualty, though. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa jammed his left leg into the wall in front of the left-field box seats in the eighth inning as he failed to catch up with Joey Votto's foul fly. X-Rays revealed no fracture.

“Better than I had anticipated,” said Marmol. “It looked bad initially. But ... he was able to walk off on his own.” Sosa surely won't play Sunday though.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo walked three and hit three in his first two innings and it was downhill for the Reds after that.