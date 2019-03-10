PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Austin Gomber never has been what you’d call a gopher baller, i.e., someone who surrenders home runs with regularity.
The Cardinals’ lefthander gave up 17 homers in 143 innings at Class AA Springfield in 2017. In 2018, he permitted a total of 16 homers at Class AAA Memphis and the Cardinals in 143 1/3 innings while compiling a 13-5 record. So, the standard appeared to have been set.
But, in his last five innings this spring, covering a relief role against Detroit and a disastrous start against the New York Mets here Sunday, Gomber has given up five home runs.
Lefthanded and righthanded batters alike tattoed Gomber for five runs, including two homers, in 2 1/3 innings as the Cardinals succumbed to the New York Mets 9-1 in an exhibition game. Gomber never really had much command, throwing just 33 strikes out of 62 pitches.
He was a loss to explain the homer barrage. “I wish I knew,” he said. “If I knew the answer, I’d stop giving them up.
“I’m just not making good pitches. I felt good between outings and even good in the pre-game bullpen today.
“Physically, I feel fine. My stuff feels good. I’m just not throwing strikes. Any time I’m ahead in the count — which has been few and far between — I feel I’m getting the results that I’m used to getting.
“(But) I’m fighting mentally with believing my stuff is good enough to get outs. When you see the ball going over the fence every couple of hitters, it’s tough to believe it. I’ve just got to get back to throwing strikes and get ahead in the count.”
Lefthander Brett Cecil, pitching for the first time in nearly two weeks, pitched around a walk to Tim Tebow and a hit batter to strike out lefthanded-hitting cleanup batter Michael Conforto to complete a scoreless sixth.
Cardinals lefthanders Gomber and Tommy Layne had been clipped for six hits in 12 at-bats by Mets lefthanded batters before Cecil entered.
Te Cardinals’ only run came on a long homer by 20-year minor leaguer Dylan Carlson, a Class A player last year, off Mets relief ace Edwin Diaz in the eighth.
