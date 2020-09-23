Gomber's snappy scoreless innings keep Carpenter hopping at hot corner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a lefty on the mound who has a grip on a pitch he can keep low in the zone against an opposing lineup eager to oblige with some pull-happy swings, Cardinals veteran Matt Carpenter had sensed early Tuesday he was in for a hectic night at third base.
After all, he’s had practice.
Carpenter tied a career-high at third base with nine total chances Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, and five of the nine groundouts starter Austin Gomber got in his six shutout innings came with Carpenter gloving the ball at third. The Cardinals won, 5-0, against the Kansas City Royals but there were turning points in the game that were decided, 5-3.
Carpenter said after the game that he wasn’t sure of the numbers but “figured that has to be the most active I’ve ever gotten in my career, defensively.” It was the most at third since May 2016, and it matched two previous games when he was hopping at the hot corner, both started by Jaime Garcia, a lefty like Gomber, and one who was at his best when his third baseman was at his busiest.
“Yeah,” Carpenter said. “It felt like I was going to get a lot of action.”
Two years after being one of the most unreliable and ragged defenses in the majors, the Cardinals are on pace to repeat as one of the best. Despite playing the fewest games in baseball, the Cardinals have the most Defensive Runs Saved at 33, according to Bill James Online. They are nine DRS – more than 33 percent higher – better than the second-best NL team (Cubs, 24).
In the past week, manager Mike Shildt has described the defense glowingly, in part because it’s been a constant for the club with inconsistent offense, and defense is often overlooked as a pivotal contributor for a strong pitching staff. The arrival of Paul Goldschmidt, a Gold Glove-winner, was essential to the dramatic turnaround because he turned the leakiest first base in baseball into a strength. This season the Cardinals’ infield, as a group, has 11 Defensive Runs Saved, and they’ve done it with a time share at third. Carpenter, Brad Miller, and Tommy Edman have shared the position. The only NL team with a better infield is the Colorado Rockies, and that’s only because Nolan Arenado’s position has 11 DRS on his own.
A corner of the Cardinals’ radical improvement on defense has been at third, with Carpenter. A minus-fielder there early in his career, according to Bill James Online, Carpenter was a plus-7 at third in 2018 and 2019 combined.
This year, before Tuesday’s game, he was even at plus minus, right around league average. He’ll be back at zero for Defensive Runs Saved after Tuesday having inched up from a negative-one.
“People were on him about other things – the offense,” Shildt said. “It’s easy to track things now so we have more clarity going back to the defensive metrics, the baserunning metrics. I give Carp a lot of credit. He’s always worked hard. He’s always worked on his craft. He was really dedicated and sincere to being a really good defensive player. … Carp has put in a lot of effort and attention.”
An area of focus for Carpenter was his arm strength. When he returned to third base and stopped bouncing around from position to position, he had an injured shoulder that drained strength from his arm. In the past two seasons, he’s been on a strengthening program for shoulder health – and for improved throws from third.
On Tuesday, Carpenter stole an extra-base hit and committed an error that showed the strides he’s made throwing from the farthest corner of the infield.
In the seventh inning, Carpenter ranged to his left and coiled to gain strength and unleash a throw to first. He threw high to first, beyond Goldschmidt’s reach, and received an error. Carpenter had more time to regain his footing because the hitter was Maikel Franco, who is compromised as a runner by a leg injury. An inning early, Carpenter had not time and all the arm strength to get the grounder that punctuated Gomber’s performance. KC catcher Salvador Perez, a leading hitter coming into this series, pulled a hard groundball down the third base line. Carpenter dove to his right, snagged the grounder, and got quickly to his feet to throw base-to-base and nab Perez for the final out of the sixth inning.
Gomber and Kolten Wong shouted praise at Carpenter.
“The big thing for me, when I first when over there, I never really got to consistently stick over there,” said Carpenter, who walked once Tuesday and went zero-for-three to lower his average to .183. “I moved around a bunch. Then the year I did stick over there, I had arm issues. I really couldn’t throw and play the position like I was capable of. I’ve worked hard at it, to continue to try to improve. … Just more than anything, when you’re not swinging the bat like you know you should be or you’re capable of, just doing something to try to help the club each day, whether it’s a baserunning play or a defensive play. You can take home something to feel good about that you contributed.”
Before his spot start Tuesday, Gomber met with pitching coach Mike Maddux and identified two lodestars for his game. Coming out of the bullpen, Gomber wanted to pitch as deep as possible, and that meant aiming for 12 or fewer pitches per inning.
Maddux and the lefty discussed how he had been pitching up in the zone as a reliever, and how sometimes that would prolong at-bats by inviting foul balls. With one eye on Gomber’s efficiency and the other on a scouting report for the Royals, Maddux suggested: “Let’s get down. Let’s get down early.” Gomber targeted the lower reaches of the strike zone, and when he got in the game he had the changeup at his fingertips to do it. In previous appearances, he’s throwing the changeup about 3 percent of the time.
On Tuesday, he threw it 12 percent of the time.
With that plunging pitch, Gomber was able to play his fastball off of it for quick contact and breezy innings, as long as his infielders cooperated.
“That’s exactly what you want as a starting pitcher: Guys making plays behind you,” Gomber said. “Pretty sure we have the best defense in baseball, and that was on full display.”
Carpenter has had more assists in games where he played second, and of course he’s had his highest single-game fielding chances when he plays first base. The seven assists he had at third on Tuesday night tied a career high for the position. Only one other time since 2016 as he had that many in a game at third. On May 22, 2016, he had nine chances at third, and on June 8, 2014, he also had nine chances and seven assists at third. In both games, Garcia was the starter with his biting, snapping, sinking fastball that hitters predictably yanked to the third baseman, especially when an opposing team stacked the righthanded hitters.
Eight of the Royals’ nine starters in the lineup Tuesday hit righthanded. Four of them grounded out to Carpenter at third when facing Gomber.
In the sixth, switch-hitter Adalberto Mondesi skipped a grounder to third that Carpenter gathered and delivered quickly to start a key double play for Gomber. The next batter, Perez, pulled that hard grounder down the line that Carpenter dove to snare and then scrambled for the out. That ended the inning for Gomber and had a subtler benefit for the Cardinals. It meant one fewer out they were going to ask the bullpen to get. Carpenter’s play kept the bullpen from cleaning up that inning, and let relievers come in for the final three innings.
He had two more grounders to get for them, and caught a line drive, for variety.
“A lot of credit to Carp to be a complete ballplayer,” Shildt said. “You don’t know what’s going to allow you to win a ballgame. It could be the bat. But in this case he helped us win a ballgame and set our ‘pen up a little better for (Wednesday) with a couple of nice plays.”
