Goodwin returns to SLU for senior season, French expected to follow

SLU has been touted as a rising program for next season based on having Goodwin and French. The Billikens are ranked the No. 3 “mid-major” team for 2020-21 by midmajormadness.com behind Gonzaga and A-10 foe Richmond.

SLU also has been included in two early NCAA Tournament projections for next season as well as being ranked No. 36 nationally by one website.

Goodwin did not want to comment on his college roommate’s possible decision but said he has tried to influence his decision.

“I’m pretty confident if my roommate decides to come back, we could do anything we want,” Goodwin said. “We have the power to win the Atlantic 10. … I talk to ‘Has’ every day. That’s his decision. I told him I love him and want to play together our senior year because it wouldn’t look right on senior night without him.”

Both players surpassed 1,000 career points last season. Goodwin is 24th all-time at SLU with 1,156 and French is 33rd with 1,004. French is fifth all-time in rebounds with 842 with Goodwin is eighth with 786. French is No. 1 in blocked shots (202) and Goodwin is second in steals (182).