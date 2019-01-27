Two free throws that were missed became the focus after St. Louis University had its 11-game home win streak snapped.
But the Billikens weren’t buying that as the reason for their 54-53 loss to Davidson after Jordan Goodwin missed a pair with four-tenths of a second remaining in the Atlantic 10 game Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.
“That’s one play. That’s one segment of the game,” coach Travis Ford said. “There’s a lot of other things we didn’t do very well at all.”
Davidson made nine 3-pointers and ran several backdoor plays for layups in the second half in a game that included nine ties and 18 lead changes.
The SLU offense never could get into a rhythm as the Billikens shot 34.7 percent and continued to struggle beyond the 3-point arc.
Yet there was Goodwin, graciously facing questions about his chance to tie or win the game after he grabbed the rebound of an errant 3-pointer by Javon Bess in the closing seconds.
“I didn’t feel any pressure. Nothing was going through my head,” Goodwin said. “I just hit the two before. I was going up there trusting my shot. It hurts right now. I had the game in my hands and didn’t get it for my teammates, so I’m going through it now.
“I know my teammates are here for me. The city is here for me, the fans. Chaifetz is always behind me. So I know I’m in a good spot. There was no criticism. Everyone told me to keep my head up.”
SLU (5-2 in the A-10, 14-6 overall) was victimized by Davidson guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who scored 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting in what was supposed to be a reunion with his brother Ingvi, who left the SLU program 10 days ago.
Goodwin had made eight of nine free throws prior to his misses to keep SLU in the game.
SLU took a 53-52 lead with 14 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Dion Wiley. But Goodwin fouled Gudmundsson with 5.7 seconds left, allowing an 81 percent shooter to go to the line.
“I don’t think we were great from the start,” Goodwin said. “We knew they were going to run a lot of stuff on offense. Early in the game we did a terrible job of defending. I don’t think our defensive level reached a level it should have. And we usually have one run, but we couldn’t make that run.”
Facing a zone defense most of the second half, SLU did a good job late finding open shots and making them. Bess hit two 3-pointers and Wiley hit the one as SLU spent most of the half battling from behind.
The Billikens again struggled to finish around the basket and were credited with 10 missed layups.
“Each time we’d get some good buckets on offense, there would be a slip-up on defense,” said forward Hasahn French, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. “They’d get a backdoor (layup) or an open 3 and mess up the whole momentum. We can’t let things like that happen.”
SLU had not lost at home this season and was trying to break the Chaifetz Arena record for consecutive wins.
The home-court advantage appeared to be taking shape early in the second half as Davidson was called for six fouls in the first four minutes while SLU wasn’t called for any.
The Billikens couldn’t fully take advantage as they shot only six free throws in the final 15 minutes.
Gudmundsson took over the game in the late stages. He scored 13 of Davidson’s final 17 points on a mix of 3-pointers and drives to the basket that SLU couldn’t stop.
“He got to the rim a few times, and he hasn’t been making his 3s at all,” Ford said. “He just got to the rim too much and overpowered us.”
