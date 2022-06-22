Gorman has a blast, launches Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — It took two monster swings by rookie Nolan Gorman to put just enough distance between the Cardinals and Milwaukee for the visitors to get a chance to flaunt the best they can bring out of their bullpen.

On his way to four hits and four RBIs, Gorman hit two home runs — one to break a tie and the other to extend the Cardinals’ lead. His 428-foot smash toward the scoreboard in center field at American Family Field snapped a 2-2 tie and opened the way for the Cardinals to get as many outs as they could from their relief tandem, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals’ combo closers collected the final 12 outs in a 6-2 victory Tuesday.

The win moved the Cardinals back into a tie for first place in the NL Central, level with Milwaukee, at 39-31.

Before Gorman seized the headlines and the relievers earned the spotlight, the stage was set for Jack Flaherty to make a significant stride back from injury. He stalled. The right-hander had difficulty maintaining command of innings and at-bats, eventually walking five Brewers and having to tiptoe through lengthy innings just to keep Milwaukee from capitalizing on his gifts. Flaherty completed three innings and was seen in the dugout spiking things in apparent frustration.

Rookie Zack Thompson earned his first major-league win and was the first reliever into the void. He started the six scoreless innings from the bullpen with 1 2/3 in immediate relief of Flaherty. With the bullpen getting a grip on the game, Gorman’s second homer doubled the Cardinals’ lead, and his eighth-inning RBI single punctuated his game by tying a career high for RBIs and hits, marks set earlier this season against Milwaukee.

He’s the 12th Cardinal to have a two-homer game in his first 29 games, and he’s the first Cardinal to do so since Albert Pujols in 2001.

Flaherty searches for control to return

Beyond giving his right shoulder time to clear the irritation that limited his throwing all winter, a primary focus of Flaherty’s rehab over the past three months has been restoring the mechanics he had before last year’s series of injuries. Flaherty and the Cardinals felt the oblique strain that interrupted his season a year ago also led to an erosion of his delivery, whether to protect against pain or just a series of changes compounding over time.

A working theory was that change contributed to the irritation.

“We felt if we cleaned that up,” Flaherty said earlier this season, “a lot of this would go away. … It’s been a work in progress to refine some things.”

Encouraged enough by the results during his rehab starts, Flaherty moved back to the majors, and on Tuesday, in his second start this season for the Cardinals, he had innings where it looked like he was still searching for that consistent delivery. He’d veer to the first-base side at times and go more direct, short to the plate other times. The results were as inconsistent.

Of his 71 pitches, more than half (36) were balls.

Five pitches into the start, Flaherty walked a batter. Nine pitches in and he had allowed a two-run homer. He walked the third batter of the game on four pitches. Two of the first three Brewers of the game walked, and seven of the eight pitches that missed the strike zone were fastballs. Rowdy Tellez had two plate appearances against Flaherty and saw seven pitches before Flaherty got a pitch in the strike zone. Tellez walked twice — on nine pitches, total.

It took 26 of Flaherty’s 71 pitches to complete the first inning. He got nine outs from 16 batters faced, and he finished with five walks.

