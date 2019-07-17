Vacation Bible School at Church of God of Prophecy, 500 Franklin St. will be titled "Gospel Express."

It will be 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 22-26. 

If you need a ride call 573-561-1170 and leave message.

