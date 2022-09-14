Governor proclaims Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri.

The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong.

The proclamation highlights the important contributions made by water and wastewater professionals to protect the public health of Missouri citizens and improve water quality for the state’s streams, rivers and lakes. Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week offers the perfect opportunity to recognize the vital role these professionals play in all of our lives.

A copy of the proclamation is posted online at governor.mo.gov/actions/proclamations. For more information about the important work that water and wastewater professionals do or how to become a certified operator, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Water Protection Program at 800-361-4827 or 573-751-1600, or visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/permits-certification-engineering-fees/operator-certification