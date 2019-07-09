Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation into law that will provide Missourians a new way to express their support for law enforcement.

Parson on Tuesday signed HB 898, sponsored by State Representative Sara Walsh, establishing a “Back the Blue” specialty license plate, which Missourians can obtain to show their appreciation for Missouri’s law enforcement officers.

Walsh said that the “Back the Blue” license plate would be entirely voluntary with a ten-dollar contribution collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri.

The plates are expected to become available by early next year. For more questions, call Rep. Walsh’s office at 573-751-2134.

