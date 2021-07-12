Governor Signs SB 51: Providing health care providers, others protections against COVID-19 related civil action

July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed SB 51 into law, which protects health care providers, businesses, religious organizations, and others from being held liable in COVID-19 exposure civil actions.

"When COVID-19 first struck Missouri, health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, churches, schools, and other entities quickly altered their operations to protect public health and accommodate the needs of Missourians, and they should not be penalized for their efforts," Governor Parson said. "SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Senator Luetkemeyer, Senator White, and Representative Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits."

SB 51 limits liability for COVID-19 exposure claims unless the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury. These protections are extended to health care providers, manufacturers, and others who may have altered their practices to accommodate the changing needs of patients and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wednesday, Governor Parson also signed three additional bills into law.

SB 126 - Relating to the Sale of Intoxicating Liquors: