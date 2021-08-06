Grammy-nominated artist from Fredericktown releases book

Brian Kinder was in sixth grade when the girls “went wild for The Beatles.” After that, all he wanted to do was perform music. So, he mowed lawns, saved his money, bought a drum set and started his first seventh-grade garage band.
“We knew maybe three songs, including my first attempt at songwriting,” said Kinder. “It was fun, and some girls even screamed.”
He was born in Fredericktown to Floyd and Virginia Kinder. He had five siblings including a twin brother.
It was through a special neighbor lady’s encouragement that Kinder sang in church and several elementary school plays. Then all through high school, he was the drummer of a local Fredericktown working band, The Color of Time.
After graduation in 1971, he married Crystal Homan, who played piano and sang Christian music with her sister Debbie.
Kinder and his wife teamed up with Alan and Steve Berry to form the Berry Singers. They recorded an album and performed regionally.
When Kinder enlisted in the Air Force, he and Crystal recorded an album of Christian music and performed in central California where he was stationed. He began writing more songs and Crystal sang backup. He recorded his first of two solo albums of original Christian songs. Crystal also continued as a solo artist and recorded several songs including some Kinder had written for her.
Though their marriage failed, the two remained dear friends until her death in 2002.
After his service in the Air Force, Kinder moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in liberal arts.
As an elementary music teacher, Kinder began writing songs for school plays. After a colleague’s encouragement, he auditioned and was accepted in the Arkansas Arts Council as a children’s concert artist.
“My plan was to maybe secure a few summer library performances as a solo artist, singing silly songs I’d written and accompanying myself with guitar and banjo,” he said.
Then while walking his dog, he met his wife Terri. She not only gave him encouragement and much-needed advice, she assisted him during performances by singing and getting the audience to participate.
“I soon realized Terri beside me was vital to our success,” said Kinder.
They began performing at libraries and schools and soon enjoyed a loyal following of parents and children. Their songs were fun, lighthearted and well-received.
“But when parents began requesting a recording, I hesitated, thinking it wouldn’t sell that many,” he said.
Terri convinced him otherwise, and he’s grateful she did.
“A Kid Like You” was the couple’s first CD. Ten more releases followed. Now, they have a new CD titled “Jelly Beans” being released this month and will be available on their website www.kindersongs.com and on streaming services in a few weeks.
The couple married in 2003. He took an early retirement after teaching music and art in the Little Rock School District for more than 20 years. She quit her job, and the two began to focus on their career together.
That was 18 years ago. Then COVID-19 shut nearly everything down. The couple cancelled more than 150 scheduled shows. They had averaged 275 performances each year in Arkansas and surrounding states.
The couple have released 11 CDs of original songs on such themes as Christmas, safety, spookiness, praise and lullabies. Their 2017 release “Kinder Lullaby” was not only a Parent’s Choice Award winner, but it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album.
“No, we didn’t win, or even make it to the finals, but we jokingly point out that we were in the same initial group of losers as Dolly Parton and Justin Timberlake,” said Kinder.
For the past eight years, he has been part of the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series. With each performance, he is amazed at not only the talented local musicians assembled each year but also by the vision, tireless dedication and leadership of Dr. Kevin White, director of the concerts.
“Just to have the privilege of performing with the incredibly talented band he directs is any singer’s dream,” he said, “and I look forward to Baby Boomers’ weekend like it’s Christmas. It’s no wonder all three shows are sold-out events.”
This year's concert series kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or call 573-756-0900.
Kinder can now add author and illustrator to his resume. His first book is titled “Buck and Ollie, A Christmas Time Story.”
This book has been a labor of love for Kinder. He began writing it nearly 30 years ago. It’s the tale of two squirrels and their search for the perfect gift to surprise their forest friends at the Winter Feast, an annual social event.
“It’s a short, happy-ending chapter book with several of my own colorful illustrations included,” said Kinder.
The digital-format book can be purchased and downloaded from Amazon or Bookbaby.com. More information can be found at https://www.kindersongs.com/.
“We hope people will include our story in their Christmas traditions,” said Kinder.
He’s been encouraged to turn some of his 100-plus stories he’s written into future literary releases.
“Hopefully, it won’t take another 30 years,” said Kinder.
The couple has slowly started to return to performing their children’s music in schools, libraries and festivals.
Kinder has lived in Little Rock for the past 40 years. He has three stepchildren with his wife Terri: Janna Childers (and husband Mike), Justin Phillips (and his late wife Brittany) and Jacob Phillips. They have four grandchildren: Trenton, Aubri, Grayson and Jackson.
