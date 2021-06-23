Grant Pingel, EMT

EMT Grant Pingel has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 7 years.

"MCAD has great family atmosphere with amazing leadership that supports progressive protocols for patient treatment," Pingel said. "MCAD is my home away from home that's always keeping me on my toes."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"We used safety protocols in order to identify high risk patients and limit possible exposure," Pingel said. "We were equipped with full gowns, masks and face shields. Our administrator was able to acquire an ultraviolet light and cleaning supplies in order to decontaminate our ambulances and building. The crews worked hard together to maintain a healthy work place and keep morale high."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.