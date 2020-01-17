After missing 15 games -- mostly to injury but also to the play of rookie Niko Mikkola -- Carl Gunnarsson will be back in the St. Louis Blues lineup for their game Saturday at Colorado.
Gunnarsson had been out with an upper-body injury, but for the last few games, coach Craig Berube said Gunnarsson was good to go but he was sticking with rookie Niko Mikkola.
"It's been a while and now I've been sitting around waiting," Gunnarsson said. "It will be fun."
Gunnarsson has been no stranger to sitting and watching. He missed much of last season with a wrist injury and when he was healthy, he and Robert Bortuzzo were trading off the sixth defenseman spot. In practice on Friday before the team flew to Denver, he skated with Bortuzzo.
"It's what it is," Gunnarsson said. "The team's playing well and we're winning. That's the nature of it. So just sitting and waiting for your time and it's coming."
"Up to this point, he hasn't played a lot of hockey this year," Berube said. "It's unfortunate. He's ready to go now which is good."
Gunnarsson has played in just 17 games this season, the most recent on Dec. 12. He's played in just four games since Nov. 15.
As for Mikkola being out, Berube said: "Gunny needs to get in there. Mikkola did a great job and is going to be a good player for us going forward."
BOSTON WAIVES BACKES
Former Blues captain David Backes was put on waivers by the Bruins so they could send him to Providence of the AHL as the veteran's run with the team looks over.
Backes has played just 16 games for the Bruins this season, with one goal and two assists and no longer is in the Bruins plans.
"He's been an incredible teammate," Boston's Brad Marchand said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He is just such a great person, great friend ,and he's going to be missed in this room. We relied him a lot on and off the ice. ... We're going to miss him here, no question."
