Have a safe Christmas season

Missouri State Highway Patrol employees wish everyone a merry and safe Christmas. One way for it to be merry is for everyone to arrive at their holiday celebrations safely. Remember to wear your seat belt, obey all traffic laws, pay attention, and please, don’t drink and drive.

Over the 2021 Christmas holiday, there were 881 traffic crashes during the counting period. In those crashes, eight people were killed and another 401 were injured. This year’s traffic crash counting period begins at 6 p.m., December 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m., December 26, 2022.

Travelers are reminded holiday drivers will affect traffic patterns. If you’re planning a trip during the holiday, please keep this in mind. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, no matter how short their driving distance. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. Downloading the MoDOT Traveler Information app to your smart phone allows you to check road conditions before you travel. Be proactive: Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and allow enough time to reach your destination safely. Winterize your vehicle before bad weather arrives, but realize that sometimes, it’s safest to stay home.

If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or pass a stranded motorist in need of assistance, etc.

Troopers encourage motorists to protect themselves from all types of hazardous drivers by making sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Please obey all traffic laws, and if alcohol is part of your holiday, designate a sober driver. Every driver can help make our roadways safer this holiday season.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back.”