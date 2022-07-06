Hawn State Park informational open house July 16

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about each park and its operations. Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.

The Hawn State Park’s open house-style meeting will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 16, at the picnic shelter in Hawn State Park, located at 12096 Park Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in-person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

To learn more about this meeting, call 573-883-3603.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.