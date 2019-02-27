The local Head Start Center is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is located at 600 S. Chamber in Fredericktown. Your child needs to be three years old before July 31, 2019.

Head Start is a program which will give your child a head start in literacy, language, creative arts, science, math, social/emotional, physical development, health and developmental areas and approaches to learning.

If you would like to complete an application to see if your child would qualify for enrollment in Head Start, you will need to have the child's birth certificate and your proof of income for the last twelve months. If you would like to learn more about Head Start or have questions please feel free to visit the center or call 573-783-7112 and ask for Linda Francis or Angie Souden.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments