Head Start

Dear Santa,

I've been a really good girl this year. I would really like some toy horses, a Nintendo Switch with the same games as Kynna. I love dinosaurs too. Don't forget my sisters please. We will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Allisyn Miramontes

Dear Santa,

A little bit I was good and a little bit I wasn't. I think I was probably good enough for you to bring me some good stuff. I really want a RC forklift. Maybe a Nintendo Switch. Baby Grey would lobe a RC forklift to play with me too. Don't forget my mom and dad, they ware pretty great. We will leave you lots of cookies and milk. PS watch out for the traps I'm going to set to try to catch you!

Love, Brayden Myers

Dear Santa,