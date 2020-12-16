Head Start
Classroom A - Ms. Lisa, Ms. Kathy and Ms. Candice
Dear Santa,
I have been real good this year. I would like a new kitchen, some princess dresses and fake make-up. I can't be a princess without fake make-up. I would like a butterfly lock box. I'm thinking Braylynn wants a unicorn lock box. Maddi wants kitty lock box and Zeppy wants a new stuffed animal thats a kitty. My mom will bake you cookies. She will put them on a try with milk. Carrots for the reindeer. Thank you Santa.
Love, Gracelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a yo-yo, a train, a dinosaur and a track for my train. Nolan wants stuff like me. I'm done thank you Santa.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy. I would like a snake, microphone and a tree house big enough for sissy, Corbin, Cohl and me. A car that I can drive myself and the engine don't come out, even put wheels on it. My sister would like a microphone too. How do you get down the chimney? Do you have a magic wand? Can you tell me that before Christmas. Thank you Santa.
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy. I would like a trailer truck and diesel truck with cars. Dodge shed that doesn't have steps on it, BB gun and any toys that light up in the dark. You'be gotta ask my brothers what they want. Alina wants a barbie doll. Thanks Santa.
Love, Arian
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl this year. I would like snakes, clothes, play doh, a dog and a small baby. Mom, dad and Koga want presents too. I will leave lots of cookies.
Love, Rose
Dear Santa,
I've been real good this year. I want a wolf, mountain lion, a ferrett, and some farm animals, real ones. Jeremy and Sophia want the same as me. Sophia has been good but not Jeremy. I will leave you chocolate cookies and oreos. Milk too.
Love, Samson
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car, race track, a playhouse, markers and crayons. I've been a really really good girl. My brothers and sisters don't want anything. They have toys already. I'll leave you cookies.
Love, Addylynn
Classroom B- Ms. Brenda, Ms. Amy and Ms. Lori
Dear Santa,
I've been good so you could come visit. I really want a toy unicorn. Piper likes Barbies if you would bring her one of them. I will leave you a cookie and some milk. Thank you Santa.
Love, Lilly Anne Thurman
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I'm Hannah. I want a Chelsea Barbie and a Barbie Camper. I've been good sometimes. No more horses, because I already have horses. Wait, I do want that Lucky horse and Barbie that goes with the horse. Cookies and milk will be waiting for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Hannah Kelley
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good girl this year. I would really like some toy horses, a Nintendo Switch with the same games as Kynna. I love dinosaurs too. Don't forget my sisters please. We will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Allisyn Miramontes
Dear Santa,
A little bit I was good and a little bit I wasn't. I think I was probably good enough for you to bring me some good stuff. I really want a RC forklift. Maybe a Nintendo Switch. Baby Grey would lobe a RC forklift to play with me too. Don't forget my mom and dad, they ware pretty great. We will leave you lots of cookies and milk. PS watch out for the traps I'm going to set to try to catch you!
Love, Brayden Myers
Dear Santa,
I been really good. I want a big, giant dinosaur that opens his mouth. A watch for my Sonic game would be cool too and some Sonic treasures. Baby Blake can have squishy Sonics. Nathan can have a watch too, like me and sissy can have an owlet watch. Dad can get a new gun and mom a new dog. I'll be leaving you four cookies and some milk.
Love, Carter Day
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year. I would really love to have a remote control car that turns into a robot. A bike would be great too. My brothers have been good too so will you bring them something nice? I'll make sure to leave you some cookies and milk. Thank you Santa!
Love, Brantley Price
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie with clothes and a Barbie Dream House. I've been good I really like Mickey Mouse Club House too. Luci likes a dream house. Kyree likes a unicorn stuffy. We will leave you a snack. Thank you Santa.
Love, Ameliyah West
Dear Santa,
I am good. I wish for you to bring me presents. I want training wheels on my bike, some popcorn, of course, some Cherrio's and my favorite Stoney cat wants some cat food. My baby sister, Serenity, needs some new toys for her to play. We will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. I don't have a chimney so you can leave them at my door.
Love, Maggie Ault
Classroom C- Ms. Liz, Ms. Amy and Ms. Pam
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good kid this year. I would like Hulk toys a Captain American, Spiderman, Iron Man, Hulkbuster Action Figure set, a Captain Marvel and Vision. Please bring sissy and Lucus some toys also. They have been good too. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeers. Thank you.
Love, Alex Blaney
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a pirate ship, a dinosaur remote control, some hot wheels and a track, a lego spaceship, action figures with Thor, a remote control robot, a glowing Iron Man, a motorcycle remote control guy, a shark submarine thing. I will leave you some cookies for you and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Sawyer Clauser
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! I would like a Barbie make-up kit, an LOL toy, a kitchen play set, a puzzle with shapes, a swim Barbie, an American Doll, a castle play set, a stuffed penguin, a princess laptop Disney, some frozen dolls, a baby doll that I can feed and some dress up clothes. I will leave some cookies and milk for you and some cookies for your reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Nevaeh Langtimm
Dear Santa,
I have been really good boy this year. I would like a big Batman and a watch, a toy motorcycle, tool set, remote control car, Transformers, construction cars trucks. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Thanks
Love, Holden Thomas
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! I would like a Barbie Dream Camper, some more Barbies and some clothes, and I need some cowgirl boots, a my little pony toy, some skates, a Hatchimal toy, some princess toys and some princess clothes, a make up kit, and LOL toy. I will leave some cookies and chocolate milk for you and some carrots for the reindeer. Thank you!!
Love, Nova Wood
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year! I really want some Barbies and dress up clothes, some horsey toys and a farm set. I also want some castle princess toys and a Barbie house also some Peppa Pig toys and cars. I want to leave some cookies for you and some vegetables for your reindeer. Thank you alot.
Love, Emma Lindley
