Health Information
Health Information

Allison Thomas, Coder-CPC

Allison Thomas, Coder-CPC

 Provided by MMC

Allison Thomas, Coder-CPC

Thomas has worked at Madison Medical Center for 11 years.

"The people and how well the different departments work together is what makes MMC a great place to work," Thomas said. 

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier? 

"The community drew pictures on the sidewalks and hung signs up around the hospital that made you feel appreciated," Thomas said. "The Hospital Employee Engagement Committee helped boost morale for all the employees."

Did you know? 

The Health Information Department processes paperwork for an average of 1,200 out patient visits and services and 369 ER visits per month.

The Health Information Department is made up of Sharon West, Susie Morrison, Judi Carrico, Lauren Juliette, Allison Thomas and Sarah Schmuck.

