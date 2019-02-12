JUPITER, Fla. — Reliever Luke Gregerson is back in Cardinals’ camp this spring. And he intends to pitch, after a season fraught with injury and then a slow recovery period for most of the off-season.
Gregerson, 34, had an oblique injury early in spring training last year and then a left hamstring injury suffered in running drills later in the spring. After the season began, he had elbow trouble and, most significantly, a shoulder impingement throughout the season, landing him on the disabled list three times.
Of 162 potential games on the roster, the righthander missed 128 of them, pitching just 17 times covering 12 2/3 innings after being advertised early in camp as the club’s potential closer.
“The best way to put it was that it was snowball effect,” said Gregerson on Tuesday.
From late July, he didn’t pitch at all and, at the recent Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn’t overly optimistic about Gregerson’s abilty to shake his shoulder soreness.
But Gregerson, on reporting day for Cardinals pitchers and catchers on Tuesday, reported that his shoulder has begun feeling better and that he expects to be able to take part in the exhibition season, which begins in 11 days.
“Every off-season, the first couple of weeks I start throwing, it’s already a little achy or weak or whatever you want to call it, just from not throwing,” the Chicago-area native said. “This time, just from not throwing so long, maybe I needed to move a little bit slower than I thought I did.
“Once I took a step back, I started feeling a lot better. Right now, I feel like everything’s moving in a positive direction instead of just sitting stale. It’s back to where I should be.”
Gregerson, who is in the second year of a two-year, $11 million contract, won’t be throwing in either of the two pitching groups, covering 32 pitchers, in the next two days. “I’m a little bit behind but I don’t foresee being too far behind," he said.
“I feel strong. I feel ready. I just need another week or two, maybe, to make sure it’s right.”
It seemed that Gregerson endured virtually every injury possible last season. “Why do you have to remind me?” he asked, laughing.
“During the season last year, I woke up and my left elbow, for no reason, hurt for a full day. I said, ‘What the hell is happening?’ The next day it was gone but that was exactly what I was expecting at that time.
“I had (injuries) that weren’t even on the books — like bruised ego,” he said.
In those 12 2/3 innings in 2018, Gregerson, who has 66 big-league saves but none last year, posted a 7.71 earned run average. Now, he will try to reclaim his spot in the bullpen when many have figured he didn't have much of a chance, at least not at the start of the season.
Most of the Cardinals’ pitchers and catchers already have been on the field working out, with reliever John Brebbia and catcher Francisco Pena showing up in camp Tuesday afternoon. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, a promising reliever who is from the Dominican Republic, was said to be on a plane here Tuesday.
After they take their physicals on Wednesday, pitchers and catchers will have their first formal workout.
Informally, position players also will go through some drills and most of them are already here, except Jedd Gyorko and Dexter Fowler.
