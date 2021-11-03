Help the Hungry Bake Sale is back!

When the Help the Hungry Bake Sale opens its doors Saturday morning at the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium — the café opens at 8 a.m. and the main event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — it will be the 16th year this incredibly successful fundraiser has raised money for two Farmington food pantries — St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance.
For most years the event has been held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but this year the bake sale is taking place on the first Saturday in November.
While many Parkland residents may be familiar with the story of how the bake sale got its start, there are perhaps even more who are not. The fact is that the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is an act of faith brought to life every year through lots of prayer and hard work by Chris Landrum and her committee.
"At least 20 years ago, I would see articles in the Parade magazine about The Great American Bake Sale," said Landrum. "They were asking for people from all over the country to have a bake sale and donate the money to them. Then they would feed children in after school programs. I mean, how good is that? I would think about that and I'd think, 'I'd like to do that,' but I never did anything. Then when I found out the money wouldn't stay locally — that it would go to St. Louis — I thought, 'I can't be a part of The Great American Bake Sale, but I'd love to do a bake sale.'
"This probably went on for five years, and one summer morning I was lying in bed, and I just felt God speak to me. All he said was, 'Chris, what about that bake sale?' I said, 'I'll get right on it!' I jumped out of bed, and that morning I went down to see Chuck Henson who was our minister of education at First Baptist Church. He was so excited, but the great thing was he put me in contact with the people I needed to meet to get things rolling."
Before too long, Landrum had formed a committee made up of women from local churches.
"We wanted it to be an event that whoever wanted to be involved could be involved," Landrum said. "That was our groundwork from the beginning. Sandy Mell came up with the concept of having all the booths, and everybody else just had their own niche that they were going to be able to provide, so we would have this great, well-rounded event. The very first year was held at the Centene Center. We had, at that point in time, just the bake sale and a little bit of a live auction. We had more baked goods than we knew what to do with. We had them stockpiled everywhere.
"Secretly, I just really hoped that we would make $10,000 from the event — but I didn't tell anybody that. When Bernice Penchot, our treasurer, counted the money, she said, 'We made $5,000.' I'm like, 'OK, that's great.' Then she called me back a couple of hours later. She said, 'Chris, I forgot to add this money in.' Well, we made $10,000 at that first bake sale. From then we have just grown into what it is now with all of things we have — the silent auction, the live auction, the holiday raffle, the café and the cooking clergy contest."
Landrum added that three or four years ago — after a year when the bake sale raised $79,000 — a member of her committee mentioned that someday the sale would raise $100,000.
"I looked at her and thought, 'Are you crazy?' But then I thought, 'Why not? In our wildest dreams we would have never thought that we would have done that last year. Never in our wildest dreams. But for us it has been a yearly journey to see how much faith do we have in God? Every year we are faced with obstacle after obstacle. We think, 'Oh, my gosh, this isn't going to work,' until now we've gotten to the point like, 'Look, things have always happened in the past. We know God is going to pull through for us this year.' For us, I think it's a test of faith. That's the way I look at it.
"We have this fabulous community that comes out and supports us. We have teams of volunteers that want to be a part, and then my committee of women are just great leaders in all that they do. I look at them and they all have their own special thing that they can do, but together we just do great things and we're always appreciative, always thankful. God gives us a message every year that he wants us to continue to do it."
Among the members of Landrum's first committee were Ardie Henson, Nancy Sullivan, Kathy Romine, and Linda Ragsdale, all of whom have continued to be an active part of the bake sale to this day. Each shared remembrances of those early years and their continued commitment to a cause that makes a big difference in people's lives.
"As I look back on it — and I can't believe it's been 16 years — I almost didn't start with Chris when she started this," Henson said. "She just felt that God was calling her to do something. Chris decided she would get a committee together and she called me. We were planning a trip to Los Angeles. I said, 'Chris, we're headed to L.A. then and I don't know if it's going to be in November.
"She said, 'Ardie, I would really like for you to be on this.' So, I asked her when she was going to have it. She said, 'I'm looking at the Saturday before Thanksgiving.' I said, 'Well, OK, we're leaving like the first of November, so we'll be back by then. OK, I'll help you.' From then on, I have never, ever been involved in anything that has meant that much to me as this."
Nancy Sullivan recalls meeting with Chris Landrum over lunch when she was asked to join the bake sale committee.
"We met at CiCi's Pizza," Sullivan said. "It was a summertime 16 years ago. We sat there and she proposed doing a bake sale. She said, 'I know that there are people in need and hungry.' I said I did too. She said, 'I'd like to work with the different churches. What do you think? Do you think that would work?' I said I thought it would. I represented the Presbyterian church and she represented the Baptist church. We put our heads together of who would be the workers from the different churches that we thought could participate. We formed the committee and got together at the Baptist church.
"Then it was a big thing as to what to name it. We had several scenarios on a chalkboard. We finally came up with Help the Hungry. Then we had to figure out where we were going to have it. We came up with the Centene Center and the city was generous to let us have that. It so happened that the first year it conflicted with a football game on a Saturday, and I think there was a gun show at the civic center. So, there was limited parking. We were worried that people wouldn't come. We were worried we weren't going to get baked goods. Then we finally said it was a God thing."
Kathy Romine has been involved with the Help the Hungry Café that begins an hour before the bake sale for 16 years.
"It's been my baby since the get-go," she said. "I go to the Nazarene church, so I was a representative for our church. We met, and in the beginning it was just a few of us, but it was exciting. Chris had a vision. She shared it and we were all eager to jump on board. My connection was all through high school when my kids went to school, I did the booster club. I always ran the concession stand. Ardie Henson said, 'Yeah, you can do the café!' So, that's been my biggest contribution to Help the Hungry. We've had it every year and we serve all the different sandwiches, and chili and chili dogs — that's how it started off.
"We always make about 100 quarts of chili each year and sell that besides the food we sell in the café. The first year we were at Centene and it was OK, but the second year we moved to St. Jo and lunch was pretty good. Then the third year, they were like, 'Why don't you add breakfast?' So, we added biscuits and gravy and breakfast casserole. That's been huge! That's been a big draw for everybody. They can come in the hour before and eat breakfast before they shop. So, that's been a really good thing for us."
Linda Ragsdale remembers Chris Landrum telling her she believed that she had been given a vision to have all the local churches join together to have a community-wide bake sale.
"She asked me if I could serve on the committee to be a liaison for my church — the Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington. I have always had a great passion for the food pantries and jumped on board immediately. I just felt this was a great way to give back. My local church is very active with international missions and Operation Christmas Child. This gave us a great avenue to serve our local community in Farmington.
"I joined the committee, and then when we did incorporate to become a non-profit, they voted me in to be secretary. So, I've been taking minutes all these years. It's been more than a fundraiser. It's really turned into a ministry for almost all the community and the committee members as well. It's been wonderful to see how the community comes together to put on something of this magnitude... how giving this community is. It's just been a blessing to see it all work."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com