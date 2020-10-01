Help the Hungry Bake Sale returning ... with changes

Quoting Linda Ragsdale, Landrum said, "'Hunger has no end — not even in a pandemic.' That is so true. They keep predicting that the winter is going to be worse. We don't know what that will bring, but we want to make sure our food pantries have enough resources to help those people that are in need.

"We want people to attend only if they feel they will be safe. We will do everything we can to make sure people are safe, but if you can't come we totally understand. We are just asking for those people that can't come to still make a donation to the bake sale. We would very much appreciate that.

"We aren't going to be able to have our Auffenberg barbecue this year and we had to cancel the Vendor Blender due to the pandemic, so we are behind about $12,000. We're looking for the community to once again rally behind us. They've been tremendous supporters of us through the years and we just hope that they will see the need and want to come out and support us again."

To make a donation, send checks to Help the Hungry Bake Sale, P.O. Box 657, Farmington, MO 63640. There is also a GoFundMe account that can be accessed from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale's Facebook page, as well as a Venmo account.

